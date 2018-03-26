Megaupload Founder Kim Dotcom Wins Battle in Ongoing Fight Against US Extradition (reuters.com) 29
Eccentric Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom has won a major court battle today in his ongoing fight against his extradition from New Zealand to the U.S. From a report: German-born Dotcom faces extradition to the United States relating to his Megaupload site, which was shut down in 2012 following an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion. U.S. authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500 million and generated more than $175 million by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material. Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, is fighting those charges and the extradition. The Human Rights Review Tribunal awarded Dotcom damages of NZ$30,000 ($21,816) for the "loss of a benefit" and NZ$60,000 for "loss of dignity and injury to feelings."
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but it happened to so many people before, so many had to suffer, why not that sleazeball?
and so the system works as intended. (Score:4, Insightful)
Just as the judicial system intended.
If you ever find yourself arrested by a heavily armed militia at gunpoint for a victimless, nonviolent charge for which you cannot defend yourself as all your assets have been unilaterally and indefinitely frozen...
if the judge for your case exhibits criminally contemptuous behavior and appears to be working lock-step in compliance with the wishes of a foreign nations special interest group...
If the prime minister of your country spent four days meeting with the special interest trade group of a foreign nation, and that nations own FBI illegally seized all your data...
then rest assured...The Human Rights Review Tribunal will award you a few thousand dollars for being made to feel bad..
Re: (Score:2)
Also, he was arrested in 2012. Now it's 2018 and he's still fighting against his extradition to a country that has declared him a fugitive even though has never set a foot on its soil, based on shaky evidence and illegal surveillance.
Re: (Score:3)
But what TFA fails to mention is that the Attorney General appears to have withheld information that could have helped Dotcom, putting him in contempt and potentially blowing up the whole extradition case.
Of course Dotcom is still screwed, because even if he avoids extradition it will be difficult for him to travel outside New Zealand, and the US won't unfreeze any of his assets, and his business has still be destroyed with no compensation. At least he might avoid a US jail though.
Re: (Score:2)
>His business model was founded on undermining the concept of intellectual property.
His business model was selling cloud storage.
Re: (Score:2)
No, with him it's more the "if you hold me prisoner, you have to feed me, maybe you want to reconsider after looking at me" defense.
Re: (Score:3)
Wow, I have seen loose interpretations of the term "hacker" but I expected better on \.. What exactly is he supposed to have hacked?
This is a guy who saw an opportunity and made money, just another crooked entrepeneur. Really no different than Facebook or Google, except he took data from large corporations, while the latter take data from normal civilians.
Still (Score:2)
I still think he should be sued for having such a lame last name.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I am glad he used the
.com tld and not the .co.nz they have in NZ for companies.
Imagine Kim DotCoDotNiZ
FBI Vast Overreach Stymied (Score:1)
MegaUploadCost (Score:1)
Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500 million and generated more than $175 million by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material.
wow, that's almost 6 gorillion shekels.