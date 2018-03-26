Facebook Acknowledges It Has Been Keeping Records of Android Users' Calls, Texts (slate.com) 19
Last week, a user found that Facebook had a record of the date, time, duration, and recipient of calls he had made from the past few years. A couple days later, Ars Technica published an account of several others -- all Android users -- who found similar records. Now, Slate Magazine is reporting that Facebook has acknowledged that it was collecting and storing these logs, "attributing it to an opt-in feature for those using Messenger or Facebook Lite on an Android device." The company did however deny that it was collecting call or text history without a user's permission. From the report: "This helps you find and stay connected with the people you care about, and provides you with a better experience across Facebook," the company said in a post Sunday. "People have to expressly agree to use this feature. We introduced this feature for Android users a couple of years ago. Contact importers are fairly common among social apps and services as a way to more easily find the people you want to connect with."
Ars Technica refuted their claim that everyone knowingly opted in. Instead, Ars Technica's Sean Gallagher claimed, that opt-in was the default setting and users were not separately alerted to it. Nor did Facebook ever say publicly that it was collecting that information. "Facebook says that the company keeps the data secure and does not sell it to third parties," Gallagher wrote. "But the post doesn't address why it would be necessary to retain not just the numbers of contacts from phone calls and SMS messages, but the date, time, and length of those calls for years."
These companies every piece of information about you that they can. That's their business model. How can anyone be surprised at things like this?
People that work in technology routinely skip the EULA, and those are the people that know better.
If those people don't read the fine-print, do you expect any average nontechnical person to read through the fine-print when they're just trying to install an app on their phone to make it easier to use than the web version?
This kind of crap is why I didn't sign-up for Facebook to start with. They might not be breaking the letter of the law, but to my view they appear to be fundamentally dishonest.
When a company, like Facebook, is in an argument with its users, that the users DID know something, in other words, that the users were wrong, its gotten bad. When a company that seems to basically own their users, as they catalog their users every thought and action, concessions about them being respectful and honest about privacy are important. Not only does it look like Facebook own their users, they are telling them to check themselves.
I haven't had a Facebook app on my device in years (Score:2)
and this is partially why, along with raping my battery.
Can't tell me wanting to collect this data isn't part of why they try to strong-arm you into using their apps by intentionally cutting down on what they'll allow you to do with a mobile browser.
I have a Samsung Galaxy S*+ for work and it is impossible to remove Facebook. Samsung say it is required for VR. That's a ridiculous lie, and I don't want VR anyway. I don't wan't vulgar posts from my crazy niece to appear on the screen of my work device
Even after I disabled (but not removed) Facebook I kept getting notifications, until I disabled that too. Lord knows if FB are tracking me despite my actions
If they had to, PRISM should have been the point to stop and remove all accounts.
Now years later again the reality of what social media as an ad company and a gov helper can do is understood.
Find a better way to be online that does not have your data kept by a big band for years.
Keep your data safe from US party politics and big brand censorship.
Just say no to social media.
A "default opt-in" is known as an "opt-out" to everyone but shills (or marketing, more or less the same thing).
