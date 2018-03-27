Jaywalkers Under Surveillance In China Will Soon Be Punished Via Text Messages (scmp.com) 41
An anonymous reader quotes a report from South China Morning Post: Traffic police in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen have always had a reputation for strict enforcement of those flouting road rules in the metropolis of 12 million people. Now with the help of artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology, jaywalkers will not only be publicly named and shamed, they will be notified of their wrongdoing via instant messaging -- along with the fine. Intellifusion, a Shenzhen-based AI firm that provides technology to the city's police to display the faces of jaywalkers on large LED screens at intersections, is now talking with local mobile phone carriers and social media platforms such as WeChat and Sina Weibo to develop a system where offenders will receive personal text messages as soon as they violate the rules, according to Wang Jun, the company's director of marketing solutions.
For the current system installed in Shenzhen, Intellifusion installed cameras with 7 million pixels of resolution to capture photos of pedestrians crossing the road against traffic lights. Facial recognition technology identifies the individual from a database and displays a photo of the jaywalking offense, the family name of the offender and part of their government identification number on large LED screens above the pavement. In the 10 months to February this year, as many as 13,930 jaywalking offenders were recorded and displayed on the LED screen at one busy intersection in Futian district, the Shenzhen traffic police announced last month. Taking it a step further, in March the traffic police launched a webpage which displays photos, names and partial ID numbers of jaywalkers. These measures have effectively reduced the number of repeat offenders, according to Wang. The next step -- informing the errant pedestrians by text or Weibo instant messaging -- could have the added benefit of eliminating the cost of erecting large LED screens across the cities, he said.
So what?! It's not like the government has a ranking system that denies them the ability to travel out of the coun... oh... wait.
Uber has the technology already developed to punish jaywalkers.
Damn, that's brutal! Funniest thing I've read today.
This is building a world I don't particularly want to live in.
. . . Death, by Snu Snu!
Tourism and jaywalking in China grow exponentially.
I've heard that AA gun is popular in that region of the planet.
... paragraph 213/b-N of civil of conduct in traffic. 4 points have been subtracted from your citizen performance measure. You are now -72 of average at a level of 968. Have a profitable day Sir and please comply with the law and the codes of conduct. - Big Ching is watching you.
Levels and Punishment
950 - 50 hours of social work
900 - 100 hours of social work, public shaming and +30% on your rates for public transport
750 - 500 hours of social work
I wonder how many "rebels" will wear masks, sunglasses, wigs, overcoats, and walk with a limp as they jaywalk, just to "beat the man".
It doesn't matter. I don't know if you have seen what they are using, it's an AI augmented camera array that picks up multiple markers of a persons identity, they are really pretty scary.
One of the things it does is provide descriptions of offenders in real terms like "suspect is moving west, red shirt, black shorts, black hair, 5'3", white shoes". Worse they pick up mood, so it can tell if you are pissed off.
It's about the most intrusive thing I've ever seen AND if you are paying attention politicia
Nice Big Brother makes sure you cross the road safely.
Nice Big Brother doesn't mind what else you do.
Nice Big Brother won't object if you attend a protest.
Nice Big Brother won't keep a record of who you talk to.
Nice Big Brother has only your best interests at heart.
All praise Nice Big Brother!
IN AZ jwalkers get auto killed by self driving cars
Yes, but the self-driving car is not a function of the state or contracted to provide enforcement. If anything, since the accident the state has been harder on self-driving cars, not harder on jay-walking.
today it is like that but down the road the state can use that to get rid of people and make it look like an accident
Different countries employ different technologies to deal with people that can't follow rules...
They all look the same anyway.
Come on, you were all thinking it.
Punishment may be used in justice, but justice isn't punishment.
Justice doesn't mean breaking a law need to be punished. But it means the reason and circumstances for such actions should be evaluated. If such actions deemed to be harmful or needlessly dangerous then corrective action should be in place.
All too often, I see people taking the laws and rules, and hammering peoples freedom with them, where the intent or practice of such a law isn't practical or may be outdated.
This is just another part of government of Xi's psychological warfare on the people. They are sending the message that they are God and a lack of reverence will be punished. The point is to keep people thinking that the government has absolute control and thus any challenge to it would be futile.
