Software Glitch Robs Formula 1 World Champ of Season's First Win (theregister.co.uk) 59
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was left fuming after a software glitch denied him an easy win in the first race of the 2018 season on Sunday. From a report: Hamilton held a comfortable lead in Australia's Melbourne grand prix from the start. After pitting for fresh rubber ahead of the Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton looked set for an easy win. Then both of the American Haas team's cars had to be taken off the circuit after their wheel nuts became loose. That triggered a virtual safety car (VSC). The VSC is a fairly new concept: while active, the drivers have to slow down, they cannot overtake, and they must not go below minimum times for each circuit sector. Failure to follow the rules will result in penalties. This is all done to preserve the race state while giving safety marshals time to clear debris or vehicles off the track.
While the VSC was active on Sunday, second-placed Vettel ducked into the pit lane, where the virtual car's speed rules did not apply, picked up fresh tires, and emerged ahead of Hamilton to take first place. Vettel was able to do this because Hamilton's car software miscalculated the minimum sector time according to the VSC rules, causing the Brit to slow down more than was necessary. The code thought Vettel would spend 15 seconds in the pits; the Ferrari driver and his team took just 11 seconds.
it's not the code it's gaming the rules of the event
Unfortunately, for most professional sports now a days, where everyone has near the same ability, the winners and looser are the ones who push the rules right to the line. This is quite literal for some sports such as tennis. Where the goal is to get the ball right on the bounds line, forcing the opponent to make a judgement call to return a ball out of bounds, or get a score if it is in bounds.
that just makes it an e-sport, only with car crashes.
Not so much of a glitch... (Score:5, Insightful)
Seems like an oversight of the VSC requirements. If the goal is to preserve the race state and pit stops are somehow exempted, then that seems like a loophole.
It shouldn't be 'guessing' what the pit time is going to be to slow down for, it should be some mandatory amount.
I was expecting an article on Haas double botched tyre change, that made the VSC and the actual safety car enter in action.
The second one is in the case of rain, where tyre have to be changed too.
By the way a lot of teams changed tyres during the safety car period, and this always happens in F1 races.
VSC isn't a new thing, was seldom us
You pretty much have to allow them, as drivers will quite often delay coming into the pits until they're not sure they have enough gas for the next lap. Avoiding even one extra fueling stop over the course of race can gain you a LOT of positions. Deny access to the pits while a safety car is in place would mean a badly timed accident could cause a lot of uninvolved cars to drop out of the race.
That said, while a safety car is in place it seems only reasonable that they shouldn't be allowed to leave the p
F1 doesn't have refuelling, which is one of the reasons I find them far more impressive than Indy Car on road courses, for example.
and... (Score:4, Insightful)
... this is why I'm not watching F1 anymore.
I've got nothing personal against Nascar, but let's be real honest here, there's nothing stock about stock car racing; at least not anymore. Those days have long since past.
I'll tune in when they start allowing autonomous race cars.
I'll tune in when they start allowing autonomous race cars.
It's been more about the car than the driver for 25 years already. Once it's autonomous it will be even more predictable.
The car has always been the critical factor, ever since F1 started in the 50's. Hell, even in the predecessor, the Grand Prix racing of the 20's and 30's, the car was the critical factor.
That still does not diminish the fact that a superb driver will utterly wipe the floor with a merely good driver, in the same car(unless you're NASCAR or Indy Car, where you have rules to fuck over drivers who are too good, or allow teams to use one driver to ram a competitor out of the race, so another driver for the team
Ditto (Score:2)
Bernie before and now the current owners of F1 have lost sight of what motorsport is about. Its supposed to be spectacle, not some techno wank fest with drivers almost along for the ride. The whole hybrid engine thing is a joke as now there isn't even a sound spectacle to make up for the lack of decent racing. If they truly gave a damn about the enviroment as they claim then stop the whole circus - the amount of fuel saved with the new engines is an insignificant blip compared to the thousands of tons used
No, motorsport was always about the racing. The nonsense about "it's about the spectacle" is bullshit that's been driven by the entertainment media. If you can't enjoy racing because there's less noise, you weren't there to enjoy the motorsport to begin with, you were only there for a circus... And for that, there's the motorized one-ring circuses, I mean, NASCAR and Indy Car. Or they can just watch a Hollywood movie.
"Frankly no one would miss it - racing enthusiasts have moved on."
The RACING enthusiasts st
I know they're going for safety but... (Score:2)
...there seems to be a point when the extra rules tacked-on do more to establish that rules-lawyers win, than they do to promote safety. Obviously no one wants a repeat of the 1955 Le Mans crash that killed dozens of spectators plus the driver, but as the audience we want to see drivers with nerves of steel that challenge both track conditions and each other. Over-regulate and we may as well just turn it over to computers, and then we're left with what amounts to an oversized RC car race.
Re:I know they're going for safety but... (Score:5, Informative)
The basic problem with F1 is that it's too expensive to be competitive. Back in the 70s garage teams could win, but now even the guys just there to make up the numbers and provide a full grid are very well funded.
It's at the point now where the only way to win is to spend vast amounts on the latest technology. Only a few teams can afford to do it, and they all demand rule changes to make the technology more applicable to road cars so they can justify the expense. And of course, the rule changes favour the well funded teams while making it harder just for the poorer ones to stay legal.
This is also why it's so boring. Every year, one team gets a big technological advantage and dominates. There is little competition, except between their own two drivers. The other teams can't catch up because mid-season improvements to the car are very limited, to keep costs down and allow poorer teams to be a little a little bit competitive.
The basic problem with F1 is that it's too expensive to be competitive. Back in the 70s garage teams could win, but now even the guys just there to make up the numbers and provide a full grid are very well funded.
It's at the point now where the only way to win is to spend vast amounts on the latest technology. Only a few teams can afford to do it, and they all demand rule changes to make the technology more applicable to road cars so they can justify the expense. And of course, the rule changes favour the well funded teams while making it harder just for the poorer ones to stay legal.
This is also why it's so boring. Every year, one team gets a big technological advantage and dominates. There is little competition, except between their own two drivers. The other teams can't catch up because mid-season improvements to the car are very limited, to keep costs down and allow poorer teams to be a little a little bit competitive.
I'd say the problem is more the strict rules than the money, although the two go hand in hand. In the old days you could innovate and do something radical and sometimes it would pay off. Nowadays as soon as someone does that they ban it to make all cars look the same.
Occasionally you get a team without money doing well. Remember Brawn?
Better start following the 24 Hours of Lemons [24hoursoflemons.com] endurance race.
Re: (Score:2)
This is also why it's so boring. Every year, one team gets a big technological advantage and dominates. There is little competition, except between their own two drivers.
You must have missed last year when Hamilton (Mercedes) and Vettel (Ferrari) had a great competition down to the last few races. This year looks like it is going to be the same.
Not a glitch, just a bad assumption (Score:3)
The thing is that whether or not it would be in software, his team told the driver that Vettel would be longer in the pitstops than they expected.
His team should've been looking out for the actual pitstop time, so they could correctly pace the safety car, even if the software was giving him an estimate of 12-16s which is the average, if the team does exceptionally well or they decide last minute not to change 4 tires and fill up completely (which some pit stops have been done in 2-3s range) he's going to be overtaken.
In the end, it was a great pitstop and his team miscalculated, whether or not the computer miscalculated, there is an entire team of people that can see and communicate in advance that 'you better catch up now'.
There is no fueling done in F1 pit stops.
Itâ(TM)s change all tires or non at all in F1. Mixing tire sets even on identical compounds are against regulations.
On side note: some old time F1 will be posting about bringing back v10s or v12. But that time has passed. No car manufacturer will participate and put money on R&D for technology thatâ(TM)s no longer relevant in the market.
There is no refueling in F1, they start with all the fuel they get. 2-3 seconds is a normal stop to change four tires. Because they have to slow down in the pit lane (I believe the speed limit is 60 mph), however, they lose much more than that on a stop. Often upwards of 20 seconds. Both the numbers in the article seem low, but I agree with other posters - if the point of the VSC is to freeze the race positions, it should apply to the pit lane also.
there should be an referee or judge can that can o (Score:2)
there should be an referee or judge can that can over rule stuff like this. Even nascar has video review for Yellow flags on the scoring loops
I think if an overtake by pitstop during the safety car is mandate could have unwanted conequence, like all cars going to the pit lane.
I can understand whu Mercedes is upset: the give a nice car to be used as a real safety car and they used inst
Seen more outrage about this... (Score:3)
I have seen and heard more people outraged about this than when the autonomous Uber car killed a pedestrian. In fact, some people suggested that it is acceptable for some people to die for the greater good of a future with autonomous vehicles.
That being said, with people's lives and livelihood ever more dependent on software, when are the so-called software engineers going to step up to the Professional Engineer level (like REAL engineering disciplines do), stand behind their software, and accept legal responsibility when it goes wrong?
Professional Engineer for an game rule set? (Score:2)
Professional Engineer for an game rule set? Yes stuff like autonomous cars need it. But this seems more like the rules picked had loops holes in them that other players can use to get an boost.
and....this is why... (Score:3)
I don't watch F1 anymore.
I love motorsport, (used to compete, too), and as a fully paid-up BSD geek neckbeard, am far from being a Luddite...but this kind of crap is what puts both drivers and audiences off F1
Hamilton's a fantastic driver, and like the "greats" before him, has said publicly that he would like nothing better than to have more control over the car.
Yes, they're technologial marvels, but it's all gone too far - a comeptitive driver with a good, working car should not lose this way.
Hamilton's a fantastic driver, and like the "greats" before him, has said publicly that he would like nothing better than to have more control over the car.
To be fair, Vettel and Hamilton are both four time World Champions, and they both play by the same rules. Skill is most important, but far from the only thing that matters. At that level more often than not it is indeed the little things that decide a race.
They didn't upgrade to Lewis 1.2 (Score:2)
Come on , the guy is a robot, he has less personality than a boiled potato.
It's F1 (Score:2)
There's Formula One in a nutshell: Once in a blue moon the car behind somehow, inexplicably, overtakes the car that was ahead, and everybody freaks out. The cars didn't finish the race in the same order they started, and people start crying about what went wrong and how to fix it.
This is new? (Score:2)
So, how is this different from a yellow caution flag?
Summary is wrong (Score:2)
Kimi Raikkonen was ahead of Hamilton when the VSC came out, Kimi had not pit yet, which was part of Ferrari's strategy. With all the cars going slow Kimi could pit and Lewis was not close enough to get by him before Kimi was out of the pits. The software glitch calculated the gap Lewis needed to maintain to be ahead if Kimi if a VSC came out and Kimi went to the pits. Lewis could have pushed harder to shorten the gap but he thought he didn't need to so he was saving his tires.
Why 2 safety car periods for one incident? (Score:2)
TV (on Channel 4 UK at least) and subsequent (UK) press coverage didn't seem to pick up what was arguably a mistake by race control. When a car stops/crashes, race control must decide if it's a dangerous position (this one was - it was on the track!) and if it can be moved quickly (this one couldn't - there was no easy way for marshals to push it through a gap in the circuit barriers - they ended up having to bring a truck with a recovery arm on it onto the track to drag it off).
Race control should have kn