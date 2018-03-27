Mozilla Launches Facebook Container Add-on To Isolate Your Web Browsing Activity From Facebook (venturebeat.com) 27
Paul Sawers, writing for VentureBeat: On Tuesday, Mozilla announced a new tool it said will help keep Facebook from tracking your browsing across the web. The Facebook Container add-on for Firefox promises to make it "much harder" for Facebook to track you when you're not on its site. Mozilla has been working on the technology for several years already, accelerating its development in response to what it called a "growing demand for tools that help manage privacy and security," according to a statement issued by Mozilla today.
Most people are probably aware that data they directly give to Facebook -- such as "liking" a Page or updating their relationship status -- may be sold to advertisers. But fewer people know that Facebook can also track their activities on other websites that have integrated with aspects of Facebook's tracking technology, such as the pervasive "Like" button. And it's in this scenario that Mozilla is now hoping to play the good guy.
Most people are probably aware that data they directly give to Facebook -- such as "liking" a Page or updating their relationship status -- may be sold to advertisers. But fewer people know that Facebook can also track their activities on other websites that have integrated with aspects of Facebook's tracking technology, such as the pervasive "Like" button. And it's in this scenario that Mozilla is now hoping to play the good guy.
Re: (Score:2)
Precisely, facebook can easily be blocked as it's just one or two domains, but what about the biggest privacy-breaching data-collector of them all [softpedia.com] - the serial tracker Google [slashdot.org]?!
still snooping my dns though? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
This Facebook news is not new. (Score:1)
FB should just close up shop if they are thinking of doing anything moral or ethical (Which they are not. Dollar Dollar bills yall.)
Re: (Score:2)
Thinking it's just Facebook, and that you'll be safe by avoiding Facebook, is a bigger mistake than using Facebook.
Re: (Score:1)
Not new to you (Score:2)
This isn't new coming from Facebook. This has happened many times before. Why is everyone scrambling to try and fix something that can't be fixed.
Sure it can. We can collectively make Facebook irrelevant/unprofitable. Ask MySpace what that looks like. Facebook will be a tough out but they aren't invincible. Facebook seems determined to explore where the line for "too far" actually lies. For me it is way behind them. Others have different opinions but everyone has a limit. Sure this new revelation isn't exactly shocking to many of us but to many people it is actually surprising. Don't overestimate how much attention people pay to corporate she
Web is broken. (Score:3)
When a website can track you, it's no longer a website. I call that malware. Why did we let this happen again?
OR... (Score:5, Insightful)
Instead of picking on Facebook specifically, you could have a setting that refuses to load any off-site data, unless it's on a whitelist. Then make it the default. Problem solved.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Including third party cookies.
But in the end I'm sure FB, Google, and others will find a way, because there's too much money in it.
Re: (Score:2)
Personally I already use social blockers and on the rare occasions I go log into Facebook I use a fresh private browsing instance. Mozillas cookie sandboxes could have a similar effect, though super cookies or other fingerprinting methods might be circumventing it.
Re: (Score:2)
And anonymise the browser by just having it say yes I have it to every plugin, font, etc. and then just report LOCAL errors to the owner that content may not work because a plugin was requested that isn't actually installed. Also remove any and all functionality that allows outbound data to be sent without a user interaction... i.e. disable mouse location sensing, disable live fields that send data in real time such as google instant. Disable search in the address bar and any number of other things that red
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's what Privacy Badger and uBlock are for.
I read TFA and the Mozilla blog post and l still don't know exactly what their add-on does. It's not clear how it contains anything, or why I'd use it over Privacy Badger.
Privacy Badger is great because it doesn't use whitelists. It looks for sites following you around the web, tracking you on multiple other sites, and blocks them. It generally doesn't break anything so I'm happy to install it on friend's and family member's computers.
uBlock Origin is pretty gre
What about Google?! (Score:3)
Forget one little domain like facebook which can easily be blocked, what about the biggest data collector and serial tracker Google [slashdot.org] which is almost impossible to block?!
Disconnect (Score:2)
I understand that Disconnect does this, but not just for Facebook. I had "Block third-party cookies" enable in my Chrome and draw.io thought I had Disconnect installed and gave me instructions on how to whitelist them so I can use Google Drive.