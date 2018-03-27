Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Oracle Wins Revival of Billion-Dollar Case Against Google

Posted by msmash
Google could owe Oracle billions of dollars after an appeals court said it didn't have the right to use the Oracle-owned Java programming code in its Android operating system on mobile devices. From a report: Google's use of Java shortcuts to develop Android went too far and was a violation of Oracle's copyrights, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. The case was remanded to a federal court in California to determine how much the Alphabet unit should pay.

The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device. The case has divided Silicon Valley for years, testing the boundaries between the rights of those who develop interface code and those who rely on it to develop software programs.

  • I know people who are actively *NOT* buying Oracle because of stupid lawsuits.

    But maybe Larry doesn't care anymore, he has enough money to play, and can't spend it all before he dies.

    Weird.

    • Java Lava [Re:I gotta believe this is hurting Ora (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:40AM (#56334179) Journal

      I know people who are actively *NOT* buying Oracle because of stupid lawsuits.

      They certainly are working hard to kill Java. Besides the lawsuits, Oracle also gives Java lousy support and upgrade options. Few companies can make Microsoft seem the less evil alternative (C-sharp/.NET), and Oracle is one of them.

    • The thing is if you are selling software development software, people are going to push the limit of that tool, to do things you do not expect. Because if they do only what you expect to product to build, then chances are the program is already written.

      Oracle if being a sticker on how one uses their tools, and too apt to sue them if their product became more successful, then the net of your tool, then chances are people are going to shy away from it.

      Java isn't the only player, and other companies are much

  • Fucking Christ (Score:5, Insightful)

    by reanjr ( 588767 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:29AM (#56334077) Homepage

    FFS... we need a special court for tech cases.

    • I agree with this - if one must be specialized in Law to be a judge, one must be specialized in the subject matter at hand to be a judge of it.

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Isn’t there a court that handles nothing but tech cases? Somewhere in East Texas?

    • FFS... we need a special court for tech cases.

      It seems that way, but I'm not sure why it should be. Suing a company for using your API's, is like suing a customer for calling your company's AVR system and pressing buttons on their phone to retrieve billing info and make payments. I think I could make that pretty obvious to most people, even a judge. Maybe Google's lawyers are making things too complicated?

  • Not Over (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:32AM (#56334101)

    Too much money and power in play.

    This could take decades.

  • Dividing silicon valley my ass (Score:5, Informative)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:34AM (#56334117)
    On the one side you have the engineers that rely on APIs to Get Stuff Done, on the assumption that that's why the APIs exist. On the other side you have the 1% parasites who realize "oops, somebody took our work and made billions off it. Bring in the lawyers!"

  • I see a lot of people complaining Oracle is in the wrong here.

    Why is that the case? It's true that without the large number of Java programmers around, Android would not have had nearly as fast a rate of adoption as far as application creation went. That gave Google a huge benefit for the platform, for which they did not pay Oracle anything.

    Sure Google may have just used the API and written the underlying implementation, but think about it - most languages these days are only powerful because of extensive

    • You would lose Wine (Score:4, Insightful)

      by tepples ( 727027 ) <tepples@nOspAm.gmail.com> on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:40AM (#56334181) Homepage Journal

      A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac because Microsoft could assert copyright in the Windows API against the Wine developers. Is that an outcome that you find helpful to the economy?

      • A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac

        First of all, I question if this is really true. It's a different case because it presents a way for executables to make system calls that work, it's not the same as an API specific to a programming language. It is very similar, I grant you that.

        Also, WINE is not making any money, whereas Google has made a ton of money from Android.

        Double also, Microsoft benefits from people being able to ru

        • Re:But would you, or is that really bad (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Halo1 ( 136547 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @12:24PM (#56334561)

          A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac

          First of all, I question if this is really true. It's a different case because it presents a way for executables to make system calls that work, it's not the same as an API specific to a programming language. It is very similar, I grant you that.

          99.9% of WINE is the re-implementation of Microsoft libraries, just like Google reimplemented the Java libraries. There is no difference. You could just as well call the JVM an operating system, which in several ways it is.

          Also, WINE is not making any money, whereas Google has made a ton of money from Android.

          Most of the WINE developers are employed by CodeWeavers, which sells a commercialised version of WINE.

          Double also, Microsoft benefits from people being able to run Windows applications in more places, because it encourages more Windows development.

          Microsoft is trying to transforming itself into an advertising platform. Everyone that runs Windows applications without sending in as much usage data as possible to Microsoft is a loss for Microsoft.

          Lastly though, I have to say think it would be awful to lose WINE. But the question is, would it be wrong?

          The "commercial/exploitation rights" part of copyright are a tool to encourage innovation and competition (at least in jurisdictions that distinguish between the moral and the exploitation rights; in the US, the whole shebang is enshrined as intended to advance the useful arts etc). I don't see how extending them to cover APIs would help that.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's true that without the large number of Java programmers around, Android would not have had nearly as fast a rate of adoption as far as application creation went.

      So? API's aren't copyright-able. Linux wouldn't exist if they were. This was settled ages ago. It's only Oracle's ability to fund the caliber of lawyers necessary to engineer an appeal that is keeping this alive. It's really just a reflection of our corrupt pay to win judicial system.

    • You have to nothing to receive a copyright. It is granted to you automatically and under current law the copyright it is yours for 175 years. For the entire 60 year history of computers everyone has believed that APIs can not be copyrighted.

      What happens if Oracle manages to change this?

      The computer industry is going to collapse into utter legal chaos that it will likely never recover from. That's because if you make Oracle's API have a copyright then that ruling is going to apply to every API in existence

      • What if the positive ruling is such that somehow it only applies specifically to Java API and what Google has done with it? If so that may not be a bad outcome at all. I wouldn't mind seeing some of the Google's power, or even a good chunk of it, being transferred over to Oracle.

        • IANAL but I think this decision is pretty binary - Alsop originally ruled that APIs could not be copyright. Oracle forced him to change that ruling to API could be copyright but cloning them is fair use. But now Oracle is trying to reverse the fair use ruling by the jury.

          If that happens all APIs will be under copyright and the only way to clone them will be with a license. And since those copyrights are going to get constructed retroactively since the dawn of computers the only possible outcome is total leg

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pegr ( 46683 )

      It's all about copyright, correct? Copyright only applies to creative expressions. Purely functional expressions are not protected. APIs only provide context for calling functions and passing parameters. They, themselves, do not perform any function but merely describe how the function should be called.

      The original ruling was mistaken. Google's use was not Fair Use. What was copied wasn't subject to copyright to begin with. Google used Java APIs but wrote the code behind the APIs. Oracle invented a

      • In the first court case Alsop ruled correctly the APIs were purely functional expressions and could not be copyrighted. Oracle appealed this to a bunch of Luddite judges on the Appellate court who overruled Alsop and declared that API could be copyright. In the second court cast Alsop/Google were forced to accept the ruling that APIs were copyright. The new (and correct) decision by a Federal jury was that if APIs are copyright, then it is Fair Use to clone them. Oracle appealed this to another set of Lud

    • This is not new (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This type of argument has been going on for ages in one form or another. When spreadsheets were new there were look and feel lawsuits where companies tried to claim ownership of the design of the user interface for their product. The same with all sorts of other stuff. The evolution of HTML was largely driven at first by Netscape's innovations with the standards committee just trying desperately to keep up ... sort of.

      Google has benefited by making use of the Java API, how much they should pay if anything

    • Sure Google may have just used the API and written the underlying implementation, but think about it - most languages these days are only powerful because of extensive libraries and API's.

      But that value of an API is created not by the company that created the APIs but by the companies that invest their time and money in using the APIs.

      In the case of Sun/Oracle, there are three additional factors to consider: (1) Sun achieved rapid and widespread adoption of Java's APIs by falsely claiming that they would m

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by reg ( 5428 )

      Why should Google have to pay Sun/Oracle anything? That's like saying that authors need to pay Merriam/Webster/Oxford for using words.

      The main problem with this case is that Google have never adequately explained what an API is. If you read the original testimony/filings and decision, the definition of what an API is is laughably vague, and as a result none of the lawyers know what they are fighting about. The correct definition of an API in copyright terms is a "blank form", that requires that you fill

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      "Why is that the case?"

      First of all, look at the can of worms it opens.

      Time SetTime(hr, mm, ss, ms)

      That's an API. For creating some sort of 'time' construct, initialized by using a method called SetTime, and passing it the hour, minute, second, and milliseconds.

      class Object {
      boolean equals(Object o)
      }

      That's an API, you have an object, and it has an equals method, that compares itself to another object and returns a boolean based on their equivalence.

      The minute you rule that an AP

    • People familiar with the extent of Java API's would be able to develop applications far more quickly for Android than if they had just used Java the language but come up with a whole new standard library.
      That is actually what they did, but you have to implement all of java.lang (e.g. String) and obviously it makes not much sense to provide your own APIs for java.util.*, java.io.* etc.
      Basically you have to implement everything that starts with java.*

  • Using an API vs Reimplementing an API? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by ciascu ( 1345429 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:38AM (#56334155) Journal

    The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device.

    Have I completely misunderstood this case or has Bloomberg?

    • Sounds like the journalist has it exactly backwards, yes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )

        And of course there's no option on the website for people to point out factual inaccuracies such as this.

        How to tell a reputable news source from an unreputable one.

  • So... is 'Larry the Scumbag considered the lesser evil, yet??

  • EU Got one thing right... (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Of all the bad laws being thought up in the EU, at least they got the API copyright decision correct.
    APIs are not copyright-able in the EU according to their highest court.

    https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2012/05/eus-top-court-apis-cant-be-copyrighted-would-monopolise-ideas

  • Nothing like creating the stick others can beat you with. In hindsight, I best Google really wishes they were the ones that purchased Sun.

    On the uptick, I hope Google pours more focus on Kotlin and Fuchsia. I don't care about Oracle.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by faedle ( 114018 )

      > ORCL Mkt cap 189.87B
      > GOOG Mkt cap 726.29B

      Nah, I think Google is actually pretty happy they didn't buy Sun.

      • Clearly the only difference between the companies is whether they bought Sun. I mean, they both produce databases, and query databases as their primary business. Now, Oracle does it as a middleware, and Google does databases of tracking, ads and searches (in that order) which it then provides as a service, but it's the same thing. Computery-stuff is all interchangable. That's why I have web designers write all my C code for embedded devices.

  • Thanks for killing Java as a programming language and forcing everyone to move to Python instead, because I just LOVE it when it complains I indented by 3 spaces instead of 4!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Yea, it's way more fun trying to find a curly bracket in the wrong place than having Python point to the exact line you have wrong.

  • in the end its just rent-seeking. (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @11:57AM (#56334325) Homepage

    Oracle claims Google was in such a rush in the mid-2000s to create an operating system for mobile devices that the company used key parts of copyrighted Java technology without paying royalties.

    If this is true, it certainly isnt happening again. Google dominates smartphones and could very easily decide to phase out java for go/rust, torpedoing whatever rent-seeking strategy Oracle had originally devised. What oracle is attempting to do is nothing short of what Microsoft tried to do with TomTom's implementation of FAT. If BTRFS, percona, and maria are any indication its not the work that matters. Plenty of talented engineers are willing to devote their time and effort to avoiding Oracle. Quite frankly the Oracle Database has turned into a manacle for Ellison. Unable to prevent its inevitable loss to open source alternatives through NDA agreements that prohibit public release of independent Oracle performance tests, and unable to convince cloud-bound companies to continue forking out high dollar per-core licenses for it, The software exists as a 90s anachronism to the hubris of dotcom. Oracle Enterprise Linux was, for all its intentions, a flop, and after acquisition and rebranding MySQL is a withered husk compared to its open source counterparts.

  • The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device.

    Let me take a stab at using my journalism skills to improve the clarity and accuracy of this summary:

    At the heart of the issue is a technical lingo known as API, which is how programmers tell computers what to do. Since computers can only do as they're told, and only understand ones and zeroes, programmers must use a special robot language to talk to computers, which gets translated from the programmer's magical jargon to a series of ones and zeroes. Unfortunately, a series of ones and zeroes looks very similar to other series of ones and zeroes, so it can be difficult for programmers to keep track of what they're telling the computer.

    That's where APIs help; they let the programmers speak more normally to computers, using a pseudo-robot language like "while iterating a data structure perform calculations on the user's social data network", which gets translated into a series of ones and zeroes like "1000101".

  • This doesn't matter anymore. Google are no longer the good guys who need to be defended. Now that they've abandoned "don't be evil" they're just another tech titan. Let 'em battle it out with their fellow evildoer.

  • Sun and later Oracle were so fixated on the nonfunctional J2ME stack that they didn't see Google coming. Sun had the skeleton of what later became Android with the SavaJe acquisition but didn't have the funds or desire to make it happen. They (and later Oracle) failed to adequately invest in mobile and now Google has. Larry is simply pissed that someone other than himself is making money on something he neglected to capitalize on. To Lawsuit Larry, that's a crime - to anyone else, it's called business.

