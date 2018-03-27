Oracle Wins Revival of Billion-Dollar Case Against Google (bloomberg.com) 107
Google could owe Oracle billions of dollars after an appeals court said it didn't have the right to use the Oracle-owned Java programming code in its Android operating system on mobile devices. From a report: Google's use of Java shortcuts to develop Android went too far and was a violation of Oracle's copyrights, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. The case was remanded to a federal court in California to determine how much the Alphabet unit should pay.
The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device. The case has divided Silicon Valley for years, testing the boundaries between the rights of those who develop interface code and those who rely on it to develop software programs.
Larry has his own private Hawaiian island to retire to... if I were him, I would retire already!
If Larry were you, he'd probably say that if he were Larry he'd retire.
I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:1)
I know people who are actively *NOT* buying Oracle because of stupid lawsuits.
But maybe Larry doesn't care anymore, he has enough money to play, and can't spend it all before he dies.
Weird.
The world does NOT run entirely on Java. If Oracle wins, the world will replace Java with something else.
No, the world won't. The amount of infrastructure built on top of Java is pretty staggering, and much of the world will continue to use Java.
Re:I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:4, Informative)
And the amount of client-side Java code being replaced by HTML5 is staggering. Java is considered obsolete, and is being replaced just about everywhere it exists.
I work in the cable industry. The amount of set-top box code that's being refactored away from Java is in, and of itself, mind blowing.
Cable industry is obsolete
Re: (Score:3)
And if Oracle wins, they'll sue your ass because you're simply copying the Java API and replicating it in HTML.
In the case of Android, Oracle should win. Early Android essentially was Java. It's more flagrant than Compaq copying IBM's BIOS. (Yes, they claimed they made a functional equivalent in a "clean room" way where there was no chance of actual copying and won in court. Everyone knows that's total bullshit.)
I just wish they could both lose. Java continues to be awful and Oracle continues to sit on
Client side java has been dead for a decade now. Modern server side Java is pretty fast, relatively usable, reasonably expressive with vast library and build tooling support.
I don't love Java personally, and think Python 3 and Golang can cover most of the use cases too, but the ecosystem power of Java, both publicly and in many companies is hard to argue with unless there are huge upsides.
Don't underestimate the pressure to avoid it in the future. And not much written in java is particularly long lived anyway.
All Oracle has managed to do is shoot themselves in the foot with a massive piece of artillery; They have effectively poisoned java, lost a massive amount of goodwill and they have also, ultimately, opened themselves up for exactly the same sort of suits since java is heavily based on c/c++. Not to mention their little dinky database, which I believe has something to do with SQL... ano
And not much written in java is particularly long lived anyway.
Looks at CVS repo with commits with Java code as old as 1996 that is still running in production...
I work on helping third-parties integration with our APIs, and a lot of our customers are using Java Struts early-2000s code. You greatly underestimate how quickly companies replace working code.
Re:I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:5, Insightful)
The danger is in the precedent. If they recognize function headers as protected by copyright law then writing any drop in library will become a licencing nightmare. Who owns "int round(float)" anyway?
This is way bigger than Java and Android.
Re:I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:5, Insightful)
A win for Oracle here will means utter chaos in the computer industry. Copyright is automatic and it lasts under current law for about 175 years. Based on this every API ever developed on a computer would suddenly become under copyright law. Think about that. SQL would be under copyright. The C run-time library would be under copyright. Game emulators, Samba, Wine, there are thousands of entries in the list. And every one of those is going to blow up into a legal fight.
int round(float) would likely end up being owned by AT&T who would then have the legal right to charge royalties for its use.
Patents are already doing enough damage to the computer industry in America. If you want to totally destroy the American tech industry, API copyright is the way to do it.
Wait, what? Int round(float) isn't what is in question here, it's what the function round does and the underlying code to execute it. Java isn't open source. Oracle acquired the rights as a part of the SUN acquisition. This is whether or not Google has the right to implement its own JVM. Since Oracle owns the rights to Java, I'm guessing not, but we will see.
Re: I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:5, Insightful)
The only part of Oracle Java that Google copied is the function signatures. It has been unequivocally proven over the years that nothing else was copied. And of course Google copied the function signatures (ie the API) sincethere is no way to make software compatible without copying the function signatures.
Since the only possible avenue to cloning is by copying the function signatures, Alsop and the jury rules this fair use.
Oracle's current case hinges on making it a copyright violation to clone the function signatures. And the problem with doing that is if they win suddenly every cloned API in the history of computing is going to turn into a copyright infringement. And the lawyers of the world will declare a week of celebration before they all become billionaires.
Re: (Score:3)
Good to know that we'll be able to continue using Linux, so long as the round function is changed to compute the square root instead.
People loooooooooooooove to say this fight is about the API and then pretend that it's about function signatures and names so that everyone is gonna be sued if Oracle wins.
It's not. It's about the whole damn thing. Google essentially copied all of Java and made their own JVM and slapped it on Linux and ran with it. Oracle is pointing to the API at a high level when introducing examples that show early Android was basically Java.
Re: I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:1)
You realise that itâ(TM)s not illegal or infringement to clean-room reimplement a language, right?
The only thing Oracle has, if no significant copyright code was stolen, is to argue that APIs are copyright-protectable.
That is why this is all about APIs. And why the outcome, and every company arguing for it via amicus brief, is a threat.
Itâ(TM)s now a proxy fight over the future of the entire service-based internet.
Re: (Score:3)
Java Lava [Re:I gotta believe this is hurting Ora (Score:5, Insightful)
They certainly are working hard to kill Java. Besides the lawsuits, Oracle also gives Java lousy support and upgrade options. Few companies can make Microsoft seem the less evil alternative (C-sharp/.NET), and Oracle is one of them.
Re:Java Lava [Re:I gotta believe this is hurting O (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Java Lava [Re:I gotta believe this is hurting O (Score:5, Informative)
Few companies can make Microsoft seem the less evil alternative (C-sharp/.NET), and Oracle is one of them.
Microsoft has open sourced the core of
.NET under an MIT license, plus a patent grant. It's not hard to seem more evil than that...
Re: Java Lava [Re:I gotta believe this is hurting (Score:3)
The thing is if you are selling software development software, people are going to push the limit of that tool, to do things you do not expect. Because if they do only what you expect to product to build, then chances are the program is already written.
Oracle if being a sticker on how one uses their tools, and too apt to sue them if their product became more successful, then the net of your tool, then chances are people are going to shy away from it.
Java isn't the only player, and other companies are much
Fucking Christ (Score:5, Insightful)
FFS... we need a special court for tech cases.
Isn’t there a court that handles nothing but tech cases? Somewhere in East Texas?
FFS... we need a special court for tech cases.
It seems that way, but I'm not sure why it should be. Suing a company for using your API's, is like suing a customer for calling your company's AVR system and pressing buttons on their phone to retrieve billing info and make payments. I think I could make that pretty obvious to most people, even a judge. Maybe Google's lawyers are making things too complicated?
Not Over (Score:4, Insightful)
Too much money and power in play.
This could take decades.
Dividing silicon valley my ass (Score:5, Informative)
Making compatible competitor implementations is more difficult if the interface itself cannot be reused. It's my opinion that allowing such reuse fosters more competition. The cheapest systems come about when multiple competitors produce products around central standards. Walled gardens are usually more expensive and less flexible. The loss of some reimbursement for interface design is a worthwhile price to pay for implementation competition.
The loss of some reimbursement for interface design is a worthwhile price to pay for implementation competition.
Particularly true in the United States, where the legal basis for copyright existing at all is Article 1, Section 1 of the US Constitution:
Copyright law that clearly retards progress isn't just a bad idea, it's unconstitutional.
Re:Dividing silicon valley my ass (Score:4, Informative)
Sun claimed for years and years that Java was an open platform, and large parts of the Java platform were developed and contributed freely by third parties. That's why Google didn't design the APIs themselves.
On top of that, Sun itself took other people's APIs and built proprietary products around them numerous times, so the company that created Java thought it was OK.
Because any sane knowledgeable human knows interoperability must be a right and consequently, copyright on API is ridiculous.
Meaning you are either insane or an idiot.
Interoperability is one thing. Copying all of Java is another. Google didn't have a right to copy Java's functions wholesale to make their own version just so people could port Java to Android with minor changes. Just as MS can't copy all the functions Sony exposes on the PS4 to make it easier to port PS4 games to Xbox One.
Re: (Score:3)
Then whistleblow. Call the company that Oracle defrauded and let them file criminal charges against oracle and your old boss. Then make some popcorn.
Why is this wrong? (Score:1)
I see a lot of people complaining Oracle is in the wrong here.
Why is that the case? It's true that without the large number of Java programmers around, Android would not have had nearly as fast a rate of adoption as far as application creation went. That gave Google a huge benefit for the platform, for which they did not pay Oracle anything.
Sure Google may have just used the API and written the underlying implementation, but think about it - most languages these days are only powerful because of extensive
You would lose Wine (Score:4, Insightful)
A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac because Microsoft could assert copyright in the Windows API against the Wine developers. Is that an outcome that you find helpful to the economy?
But would you, or is that really bad (Score:1)
A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac
First of all, I question if this is really true. It's a different case because it presents a way for executables to make system calls that work, it's not the same as an API specific to a programming language. It is very similar, I grant you that.
Also, WINE is not making any money, whereas Google has made a ton of money from Android.
Double also, Microsoft benefits from people being able to ru
Re:But would you, or is that really bad (Score:4, Insightful)
A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac
First of all, I question if this is really true. It's a different case because it presents a way for executables to make system calls that work, it's not the same as an API specific to a programming language. It is very similar, I grant you that.
99.9% of WINE is the re-implementation of Microsoft libraries, just like Google reimplemented the Java libraries. There is no difference. You could just as well call the JVM an operating system, which in several ways it is.
Also, WINE is not making any money, whereas Google has made a ton of money from Android.
Most of the WINE developers are employed by CodeWeavers, which sells a commercialised version of WINE.
Double also, Microsoft benefits from people being able to run Windows applications in more places, because it encourages more Windows development.
Microsoft is trying to transforming itself into an advertising platform. Everyone that runs Windows applications without sending in as much usage data as possible to Microsoft is a loss for Microsoft.
Lastly though, I have to say think it would be awful to lose WINE. But the question is, would it be wrong?
The "commercial/exploitation rights" part of copyright are a tool to encourage innovation and competition (at least in jurisdictions that distinguish between the moral and the exploitation rights; in the US, the whole shebang is enshrined as intended to advance the useful arts etc). I don't see how extending them to cover APIs would help that.
It's true that without the large number of Java programmers around, Android would not have had nearly as fast a rate of adoption as far as application creation went.
So? API's aren't copyright-able. Linux wouldn't exist if they were. This was settled ages ago. It's only Oracle's ability to fund the caliber of lawyers necessary to engineer an appeal that is keeping this alive. It's really just a reflection of our corrupt pay to win judicial system.
Re: (Score:3)
You have to nothing to receive a copyright. It is granted to you automatically and under current law the copyright it is yours for 175 years. For the entire 60 year history of computers everyone has believed that APIs can not be copyrighted.
What happens if Oracle manages to change this?
The computer industry is going to collapse into utter legal chaos that it will likely never recover from. That's because if you make Oracle's API have a copyright then that ruling is going to apply to every API in existence
What if the positive ruling is such that somehow it only applies specifically to Java API and what Google has done with it? If so that may not be a bad outcome at all. I wouldn't mind seeing some of the Google's power, or even a good chunk of it, being transferred over to Oracle.
Re: (Score:3)
IANAL but I think this decision is pretty binary - Alsop originally ruled that APIs could not be copyright. Oracle forced him to change that ruling to API could be copyright but cloning them is fair use. But now Oracle is trying to reverse the fair use ruling by the jury.
If that happens all APIs will be under copyright and the only way to clone them will be with a license. And since those copyrights are going to get constructed retroactively since the dawn of computers the only possible outcome is total leg
That's sad, because Java was designed to run on mobile devices from the beginning. That's why, for example, it doesn't support unsigned integers or has no type larger than 64 bits in the language.
Re: (Score:2)
It's all about copyright, correct? Copyright only applies to creative expressions. Purely functional expressions are not protected. APIs only provide context for calling functions and passing parameters. They, themselves, do not perform any function but merely describe how the function should be called.
The original ruling was mistaken. Google's use was not Fair Use. What was copied wasn't subject to copyright to begin with. Google used Java APIs but wrote the code behind the APIs. Oracle invented a
Re: (Score:2)
In the first court case Alsop ruled correctly the APIs were purely functional expressions and could not be copyrighted. Oracle appealed this to a bunch of Luddite judges on the Appellate court who overruled Alsop and declared that API could be copyright. In the second court cast Alsop/Google were forced to accept the ruling that APIs were copyright. The new (and correct) decision by a Federal jury was that if APIs are copyright, then it is Fair Use to clone them. Oracle appealed this to another set of Lud
This is not new (Score:1)
This type of argument has been going on for ages in one form or another. When spreadsheets were new there were look and feel lawsuits where companies tried to claim ownership of the design of the user interface for their product. The same with all sorts of other stuff. The evolution of HTML was largely driven at first by Netscape's innovations with the standards committee just trying desperately to keep up
... sort of.
Google has benefited by making use of the Java API, how much they should pay if anything
But that value of an API is created not by the company that created the APIs but by the companies that invest their time and money in using the APIs.
In the case of Sun/Oracle, there are three additional factors to consider: (1) Sun achieved rapid and widespread adoption of Java's APIs by falsely claiming that they would m
Re: (Score:2)
Why should Google have to pay Sun/Oracle anything? That's like saying that authors need to pay Merriam/Webster/Oxford for using words.
The main problem with this case is that Google have never adequately explained what an API is. If you read the original testimony/filings and decision, the definition of what an API is is laughably vague, and as a result none of the lawyers know what they are fighting about. The correct definition of an API in copyright terms is a "blank form", that requires that you fill
Re: (Score:3)
"Why is that the case?"
First of all, look at the can of worms it opens.
Time SetTime(hr, mm, ss, ms)
That's an API. For creating some sort of 'time' construct, initialized by using a method called SetTime, and passing it the hour, minute, second, and milliseconds.
class Object {
boolean equals(Object o)
}
That's an API, you have an object, and it has an equals method, that compares itself to another object and returns a boolean based on their equivalence.
The minute you rule that an AP
People familiar with the extent of Java API's would be able to develop applications far more quickly for Android than if they had just used Java the language but come up with a whole new standard library.
That is actually what they did, but you have to implement all of java.lang (e.g. String) and obviously it makes not much sense to provide your own APIs for java.util.*, java.io.* etc.
Basically you have to implement everything that starts with java.*
Using an API vs Reimplementing an API? (Score:3, Insightful)
The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device.
Have I completely misunderstood this case or has Bloomberg?
And of course there's no option on the website for people to point out factual inaccuracies such as this.
How to tell a reputable news source from an unreputable one.
So... (Score:2)
So... is 'Larry the Scumbag considered the lesser evil, yet??
EU Got one thing right... (Score:2, Informative)
Of all the bad laws being thought up in the EU, at least they got the API copyright decision correct.
APIs are not copyright-able in the EU according to their highest court.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2012/05/eus-top-court-apis-cant-be-copyrighted-would-monopolise-ideas
OpenJDK came along later
Poor Java (Score:2)
On the uptick, I hope Google pours more focus on Kotlin and Fuchsia. I don't care about Oracle.
> ORCL Mkt cap 189.87B
> GOOG Mkt cap 726.29B
Nah, I think Google is actually pretty happy they didn't buy Sun.
Clearly the only difference between the companies is whether they bought Sun. I mean, they both produce databases, and query databases as their primary business. Now, Oracle does it as a middleware, and Google does databases of tracking, ads and searches (in that order) which it then provides as a service, but it's the same thing. Computery-stuff is all interchangable. That's why I have web designers write all my C code for embedded devices.
Thanks, Oracle! (Score:1)
in the end its just rent-seeking. (Score:3)
Oracle claims Google was in such a rush in the mid-2000s to create an operating system for mobile devices that the company used key parts of copyrighted Java technology without paying royalties.
If this is true, it certainly isnt happening again. Google dominates smartphones and could very easily decide to phase out java for go/rust, torpedoing whatever rent-seeking strategy Oracle had originally devised. What oracle is attempting to do is nothing short of what Microsoft tried to do with TomTom's implementation of FAT. If BTRFS, percona, and maria are any indication its not the work that matters. Plenty of talented engineers are willing to devote their time and effort to avoiding Oracle. Quite frankly the Oracle Database has turned into a manacle for Ellison. Unable to prevent its inevitable loss to open source alternatives through NDA agreements that prohibit public release of independent Oracle performance tests, and unable to convince cloud-bound companies to continue forking out high dollar per-core licenses for it, The software exists as a 90s anachronism to the hubris of dotcom. Oracle Enterprise Linux was, for all its intentions, a flop, and after acquisition and rebranding MySQL is a withered husk compared to its open source counterparts.
A more accurate report summary (Score:2)
The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device.
Let me take a stab at using my journalism skills to improve the clarity and accuracy of this summary:
At the heart of the issue is a technical lingo known as API, which is how programmers tell computers what to do. Since computers can only do as they're told, and only understand ones and zeroes, programmers must use a special robot language to talk to computers, which gets translated from the programmer's magical jargon to a series of ones and zeroes. Unfortunately, a series of ones and zeroes looks very similar to other series of ones and zeroes, so it can be difficult for programmers to keep track of what they're telling the computer.
That's where APIs help; they let the programmers speak more normally to computers, using a pseudo-robot language like "while iterating a data structure perform calculations on the user's social data network", which gets translated into a series of ones and zeroes like "1000101".
Doesn't matter anymore. (Score:2)
J2ME, SavaJe, etc.. (Score:2)
Sun and later Oracle were so fixated on the nonfunctional J2ME stack that they didn't see Google coming. Sun had the skeleton of what later became Android with the SavaJe acquisition but didn't have the funds or desire to make it happen. They (and later Oracle) failed to adequately invest in mobile and now Google has. Larry is simply pissed that someone other than himself is making money on something he neglected to capitalize on. To Lawsuit Larry, that's a crime - to anyone else, it's called business.