Oracle Wins Revival of Billion-Dollar Case Against Google (bloomberg.com) 18
Google could owe Oracle billions of dollars after an appeals court said it didn't have the right to use the Oracle-owned Java programming code in its Android operating system on mobile devices. From a report: Google's use of Java shortcuts to develop Android went too far and was a violation of Oracle's copyrights, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled. The case was remanded to a federal court in California to determine how much the Alphabet unit should pay.
The dispute is over pre-written directions known as application program interfaces, or APIs, which can work across different types of devices and provide the instructions for things like connecting to the internet or accessing certain types of files. By using the APIs, programmers don't have to write new code from scratch to implement every function in their software or change it for every type of device. The case has divided Silicon Valley for years, testing the boundaries between the rights of those who develop interface code and those who rely on it to develop software programs.
I gotta believe this is hurting Oracle (Score:1)
I know people who are actively *NOT* buying Oracle because of stupid lawsuits.
But maybe Larry doesn't care anymore, he has enough money to play, and can't spend it all before he dies.
Weird.
Re: (Score:1)
The world does NOT run entirely on Java. If Oracle wins, the world will replace Java with something else.
Re: (Score:2)
No, the world won't. The amount of infrastructure built on top of Java is pretty staggering, and much of the world will continue to use Java.
Re: (Score:2)
The danger is in the precedent. If they recognize function headers as protected by copyright law then writing any drop in library will become a licencing nightmare. Who owns "int round(float)" anyway?
This is way bigger than Java and Android.
Re: (Score:2)
Java Lava [Re:I gotta believe this is hurting Ora (Score:2)
They certainly are working hard to kill Java. Besides the lawsuits, Oracle also gives Java lousy support and upgrade options. Few companies can make Microsoft seem the less evil alternative (C-sharp/.NET), and Oracle is one of them.
Fucking Christ (Score:2)
FFS... we need a special court for tech cases.
Re: (Score:2)
Not Over (Score:2)
Too much money and power in play.
This could take decades.
Dividing silicon valley my ass (Score:3)
Why is this wrong? (Score:2)
I see a lot of people complaining Oracle is in the wrong here.
Why is that the case? It's true that without the large number of Java programmers around, Android would not have had nearly as fast a rate of adoption as far as application creation went. That gave Google a huge benefit for the platform, for which they did not pay Oracle anything.
Sure Google may have just used the API and written the underlying implementation, but think about it - most languages these days are only powerful because of extensive
You would lose Wine (Score:2)
A ruling in Oracle's favor would shut down the ability to use Wine to run Windows-exclusive applications on your Mac because Microsoft could assert copyright in the Windows API against the Wine developers. Is that an outcome that you find helpful to the economy?
Using an API vs Reimplementing an API? (Score:1)
Have I completely misunderstood this case or has Bloomberg?
So... (Score:2)
So... is 'Larry the Scumbag considered the lesser evil, yet??