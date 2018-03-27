Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Technology

Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Car Tests in Wake of Uber Crash (theverge.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the roadblock-in-development dept.
Nvidia said on Tuesday it will suspend its autonomous vehicle testing on public roads in the aftermath of Uber's fatal crash in Arizona. Uber is a customer of Nvidia's, using the chipmaker's computing platform in its fleet of self-driving cars. From a report: Nvidia had been testing its self-driving cars in New Jersey, California, Japan, and Germany. The company is hosting its annual GPU Technology Conference in San Jose this week, where it is expected to make several announcements regarding its automotive products. "Ultimately AVs will be far safer than human drivers, so this important work needs to continue," a Nvidia spokesperson said in an email. "We are temporarily suspending the testing of our self-driving cars on public roads to learn from the Uber incident. Our global fleet of manually driven data collection vehicles continue to operate."

Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Car Tests in Wake of Uber Crash More | Reply

Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Car Tests in Wake of Uber Crash

Comments Filter:

  • Nvidia? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why is every tech company thinking they have the domain expertise to get into the car industry?

    Tesla is proving they have no idea how to scale manufacturing. This seems like the kind of things you partner with an actual car maker instead of just grafting this on later.

    Because at this rate we're going to end up with dozens of different self-driving cars, all of which have their own quirks and warts.

    What could possibly go wrong?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      I suspect a company like Nvidia aren't in it to create actual autonomous vehicles. They want to get one or two really great ideas, patent them, and earn money from that particular piece of tech or program.

    • Because at this rate we're going to end up with dozens of different self-driving cars, all of which have their own quirks and warts.

      I brought that up in another thread about this. Apparently that's a good thing, and a situation where every car runs the same software is a bad thing.

  • I think the weaknesses in the driving system are probably more than likely Uber's fault but Nvidia is probably suspending testing just in case there's an issue with their hardware. It's the responsible thing to do when lives are on the line. After all no one wants the negative publicity associated with accidentally killing someone in testing. Note how google's cars haven't run anyone over and at worst have been involved in minor fender dings that still made news.

  • Why though? (Score:3)

    by wardrich86 ( 4092007 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @02:01PM (#56335293)
    1. The pedestrian was J-Walking
    2. The driver was paying no attention to the road.
    3. The sensor wasn't able to respond in time.

    I think the nVidia chip is the last thing that should be faulted here. We have two clear cases of human stupidity to blame before the chip comes in. They should just re-brand it as "Computer Assisted Driving" instead of "Self-Driving".
  • At this point I'm just waiting on Nestlé, Pfizer and Coca-Cola to also announce they're pausing their autonomous vehicle development. Is Burger King also working on AV tech?
  • How many people have to die before we start to observe common sense and decide, once and for all, that putting self-driving cars on the same roads with non-self-driving cars is a bad idea? Every time we go here, someone observes that "well, we just have to make the roads more hospitable to self-driving cars; we need built in signaling, dedicated paths for them, reflective whatever on all other objects on the road..." Well yeah, we already have roads that are fully built out for a specific type of vehicle

Slashdot Top Deals

Competence, like truth, beauty, and contact lenses, is in the eye of the beholder. -- Dr. Laurence J. Peter

Close