Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Car Tests in Wake of Uber Crash
Nvidia said on Tuesday it will suspend its autonomous vehicle testing on public roads in the aftermath of Uber's fatal crash in Arizona. Uber is a customer of Nvidia's, using the chipmaker's computing platform in its fleet of self-driving cars. From a report: Nvidia had been testing its self-driving cars in New Jersey, California, Japan, and Germany. The company is hosting its annual GPU Technology Conference in San Jose this week, where it is expected to make several announcements regarding its automotive products. "Ultimately AVs will be far safer than human drivers, so this important work needs to continue," a Nvidia spokesperson said in an email. "We are temporarily suspending the testing of our self-driving cars on public roads to learn from the Uber incident. Our global fleet of manually driven data collection vehicles continue to operate."
Why is every tech company thinking they have the domain expertise to get into the car industry?
Tesla is proving they have no idea how to scale manufacturing. This seems like the kind of things you partner with an actual car maker instead of just grafting this on later.
Because at this rate we're going to end up with dozens of different self-driving cars, all of which have their own quirks and warts.
What could possibly go wrong?
I suspect a company like Nvidia aren't in it to create actual autonomous vehicles. They want to get one or two really great ideas, patent them, and earn money from that particular piece of tech or program.
Can't patent math.
Someone should get a patent on getting patents.
I brought that up in another thread about this. Apparently that's a good thing, and a situation where every car runs the same software is a bad thing.
Question.. What's this have to do with NVidia and self driving cars?
Your upper middle class soccer mom causes far few accidents than your unlicensed drug dealer bum.
I get licensed vs unlicensed; it seems intuitive that unlicensed drivers would be more accident prone. But the rest? Does being upper middle class improve your driving ability? Does being a soccer mom? Does dealing drugs make you worse? Should we ban pharmacists from the road?
...soccer moms will actually have MORE accidents.
What makes you think that soccer moms are going to outperform autonomous cars? Or do you just mean more accidents relative to how many the "bums" are having?
If you disagree don't bother debating with me, I'm not listening.
Ah, the closed minded approach.
For those on
/. who ARE willing to listen, the point is not for self-driving cars to be perfect. Real-world scenarios suggest that a zero-crash world is virtually impossible.
What we need are for self-driving vehicles to be far safer than human-driven vehicles, not necessarily zero crashes. And so far, that has proven to be the case. Right now there are about 32,000 fatalities in car crashes across the US every year. Even if that number were reduced to 20,000 fatalities i
I think the weaknesses in the driving system are probably more than likely Uber's fault but Nvidia is probably suspending testing just in case there's an issue with their hardware. It's the responsible thing to do when lives are on the line. After all no one wants the negative publicity associated with accidentally killing someone in testing. Note how google's cars haven't run anyone over and at worst have been involved in minor fender dings that still made news.
2. The driver was paying no attention to the road.
3. The sensor wasn't able to respond in time.
I think the nVidia chip is the last thing that should be faulted here. We have two clear cases of human stupidity to blame before the chip comes in. They should just re-brand it as "Computer Assisted Driving" instead of "Self-Driving".
Did you thing NVDA's stock gain was speculation on the shrinking PC market and bitcoin mining?
