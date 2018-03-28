It's Possible that the Facebook App is Listening To You, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Says (theoutline.com) 8
Jon Christian, writing for The Outline: During an appearance before a committee of U.K. lawmakers today, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie breathed new life into longstanding rumors that the Facebook app listens to its users in order to target advertisements. Damian Collins, a member of parliament who chaired the committee, asked whether the Facebook app might listen to what users are discussing and use it to prioritize certain ads.
"That's probably a question for Facebook," Wylie said. But, Wylie said in a meandering reply, it's possible that Facebook and other smartphone apps are listening in for reasons other than speech recognition. Specifically, he said, they might be trying to ascertain what type of environment a user is in in order to "improve the contextual value of the advertising itself. There's audio that could be useful just in terms of, are you in an office environment, are you outside, are you watching TV, what are you doing right now?" Wylie said, without elaborating on how that information could help target ads.
everybody can say this (Score:2)
Call me when you actually confirm that they're listening in (without disclosing it in their terms of use or whatever)
If they can do it (Score:2)
They are already doing it, for sure.
Use the browser, you insensitive app clod.
Okay how would this guy know? (Score:1)