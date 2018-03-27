Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Facebook Government Privacy Social Networks United Kingdom United States

Zuckerberg Refuses UK Parliament Summons Over Facebook Data Misuse, Agrees To Testify Before Congress (techcrunch.com) 68

PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from TechCrunch: So much for "We are accountable"; Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declined a summons from a UK parliamentary committee that's investigating how social media data is being used, and -- as recent revelations suggest misused -- for political ad targeting. The DCMS committee wrote to Zuckerberg on March 20 -- following newspaper reports based on interviews with a former employee of UK political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, who revealed the company obtained Facebook data on 50 million users -- calling for him to give oral evidence. Facebook's policy staff, Simon Milner, previously told the committee the consultancy did not have Facebook data. In a statement a Facebook spokesperson said it will be offering its CTO or chief product officer to answer questions. Today, CNN reports that Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony. "The Facebook sources believe Zuckerberg's willingness to testify will also put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do the same," reports CNN. "Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited all three CEOs to a hearing on data privacy on April 10. That means Washington, not London, will be the stage for the trial of big tech."

  • I guess he needs to bone up on his company security policy and business model.

    • I guess he needs to bone up on his company security policy and business model.

      Well, he can't exactly bring the Russians with him to explain how things work.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      congress is old fashioned and leery of bitcoin, it takes time to gather bribes in cash.

  • And I guess if would be the UKs prerogative to ban his site in the UK
    • They can do a lot more than just ban his site. Really annoying an entire government is a dangerous thing to do given that they literally make the rules and the UK has no written constitution to constrain it: it's a parliamentary dictatorship.

      • Really annoying an entire government is a dangerous thing to do given that they literally make the rules and the UK has no written constitution to constrain it:

        Rah! Rah! Americuhhh!

        The written constitution doesn't help all those people imprisoned that no other countries sees fit to imprison. Nor does the 4th amendment seem to prevent unlawful seizure if it's renamed to "civil forefiture". Nor does it stop a party stacking the supreme court with very partisan judges so that they can "interpret" the constitu

  • Facebook was built on dishonesty. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by IGnatius T Foobar ( 4328 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @02:55PM (#56335777) Homepage Journal
    Why would Zuckerberg comply with anything other than armed officers escorting him out of the building? The entire service was built on dishonesty. Stolen from another student, built to keep tabs on coeds they wanted to bang, and slurping and exploiting data on the other two billion people who have signed up since then. Facebook is toxic. Facebook is a cancer on the Internet. Facebook brings out the worst in people. Facebook breaks every privacy law a million times every day. The Internet needs to rid itself of Facebook.

    • The Zuck is complying where he has to , but more importantly why should he accommodate the non-binding asks of foreign governments?

    • I hate Zuckerberg and think he should be executed for crimes against Humanity (gross invasions of privacy by preying on incompetents to extract data from them about themselves and those they know who avoid the scam,) but he declined a UK summons. He's a colossal shitbag but he's still an American and even the shittiest of Americans is worth more than every non-American combined. Honestly, we should nuke London just for them having the audacity to issue a summons to an American. Fuck their matriarchal isl

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e3m4n ( 947977 )

      I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit.

      its the only way to be sure.

    • Meh. Why so mad at Facebook and Zuckerberg? Anyone who bothers to think about Facebook with more than 3 neurons firing effectively will see it for what it is. First- kudos to Zuckerberg for leading the development of BY FAR the most successful socializing service on the internet. We're called "social animals" for a reason. Facebook is extremely effective at meeting a deep-seated human need for connection. Second - it doesn't charge users, so it's got to make money some other way. Companies don't run on air,

  • They are American companies; why would they choose London over Washington D.C.? In theory, I'm assuming DC has more leverage anyway since anything London can do can probably ignored?

    • Re:American Companies (Score:4, Interesting)

      by e3m4n ( 947977 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @03:17PM (#56335973)

      not entirely. Google kow-tows to China all the time. Remember google, the anti-censorship company from about 8yrs ago? Slowly but surely they let China boss them around and no longer allow chinese IP addresses to discover information the PRC has declared 'subversive'. Facebook doesn't have to appear, but then again the UK could simply ban all FB Access and impose sanctions on FB assets if they try to subvert the embargo. As far as FB being an american company, I honestly dont know about this. Too many times I learn that, what I assumed as an American company, paid Zero tax dollars in the USA because they incorporated all their crap into Ireland (General Electric, Amazon, etc).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's all fuckin theater anyways. The Zuck is just going through the motions out of sake of political formalities. Fuck-ALL is going to happen to him. His sock is "to big to fail" and will be treated like BitCoin; purely speculative. He will jizz all over the world, and be REWARDED for it. Because, what exactly, are YOU going to do about it? He's right, you're all a bunch of fucking idiots. The difference being, he's at least being honest about spitting in your face.

      Now lick it off!

  • I like it!

  • Yeah, because the best country to set the stage for data privacy should be the one country it actually enabled hiding the fact it in the first place. And you're surprised Russia, China or even Germany or the UK have issues with data stored in the US. Did anybody say IRIS?

  • Not "Big Tech" (Score:3, Interesting)

    by NicknameUnavailable ( 4134147 ) on Tuesday March 27, 2018 @03:16PM (#56335969)
    These are data miners, not technologists. They provide little to no net benefit to society, they simply trick idiots into handing them information so they can sell it off to marketing and PR parasites.

  • You know, it's a corporation thing... The shareholders made me do it.

  • Photo op for politicians. No laws were broken, at least no one has cited one law that was broken. All that has been implied is that data was mis-used, which is also incorrect. Data was mined and used. Just like Obama did in 2012.

    You may hate the weasel but all he has done is what Facebook has stated they would do, sell your information for profit.

    Until you change the laws around that, nothing will change.

  • Zuckerberg is a cartoonish villain. But he's an American. Let him testify to Congress. Good for him.

    But yeah, time for some antitrust action on FB & duh Goog.

