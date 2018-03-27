Zuckerberg Refuses UK Parliament Summons Over Facebook Data Misuse, Agrees To Testify Before Congress (techcrunch.com) 63
PolygamousRanchKid shares a report from TechCrunch: So much for "We are accountable"; Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declined a summons from a UK parliamentary committee that's investigating how social media data is being used, and -- as recent revelations suggest misused -- for political ad targeting. The DCMS committee wrote to Zuckerberg on March 20 -- following newspaper reports based on interviews with a former employee of UK political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, who revealed the company obtained Facebook data on 50 million users -- calling for him to give oral evidence. Facebook's policy staff, Simon Milner, previously told the committee the consultancy did not have Facebook data. In a statement a Facebook spokesperson said it will be offering its CTO or chief product officer to answer questions. Today, CNN reports that Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress within a matter of weeks, and Facebook is currently planning the strategy for his testimony. "The Facebook sources believe Zuckerberg's willingness to testify will also put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do the same," reports CNN. "Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited all three CEOs to a hearing on data privacy on April 10. That means Washington, not London, will be the stage for the trial of big tech."
Weeks? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I guess he needs to bone up on his company security policy and business model.
Well, he can't exactly bring the Russians with him to explain how things work.
Re: (Score:2)
congress is old fashioned and leery of bitcoin, it takes time to gather bribes in cash.
Re:I don't blame the little weasel (Score:4, Insightful)
The UK is a frightening police state where they imprison people over pet videos.
This. Exactly this. If I were Zuck, I'd stay the hell out of the U.K. as well. FB is an American company, and if every single parliament in the world starts to summon American CEOs, it simply doesn't work.
Moreover, free speech does not have the same protections in the U.K. as it does in the U.S.
Cuts both Ways (Score:5, Insightful)
If I were Zuck, I'd stay the hell out of the U.K. as well. FB is an American company, and if every single parliament in the world starts to summon American CEOs, it simply doesn't work.
That's fine so long as those American companies "stay the hell out" of other countries too. However, if you are going to do business in those countries and especially if you are potentially involved in a massive violation of their online privacy laws then expect to get summoned by their governments, if not their courts.
Re:Cuts both Ways (Score:4, Insightful)
That's why they usually spin off daughter companies to handle operations overseas. Want to summon representative of Facebook in UK? Sure. Summon whoever is the head of Dublin headquarters.
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine if 20 countries decided to summon him. Or 100.
It's not even a demand of any sort. Just a request.
It would be silly for him to go to the UK. I think the fact that he sent anyone, was a nice gesture.
NOTE: I hate facebook, but let's be real here.
Re: (Score:2)
don't do the crime, if you can't do the time.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing much to say but +1
Re: (Score:1)
Kind of like how America extradites CEOs of non-American companies to the US to face 'justice' in the American court system?
Be very careful with that glass house you're throwing rocks from.
Re: I don't blame the little weasel (Score:2)
We're mostly all against that.
Next!!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How is this different from pretty much all other groups of government bureaucrats world wide?
Certainly the USA has more than it's share of idiots who think they are the smartest folks in the room because they won an election or two. I'm sure the fine people of the UK have the same issue.
His prerogative (Score:1)
...or worse (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Really annoying an entire government is a dangerous thing to do given that they literally make the rules and the UK has no written constitution to constrain it:
Rah! Rah! Americuhhh!
The written constitution doesn't help all those people imprisoned that no other countries sees fit to imprison. Nor does the 4th amendment seem to prevent unlawful seizure if it's renamed to "civil forefiture". Nor does it stop a party stacking the supreme court with very partisan judges so that they can "interpret" the constitu
Re: ...or worse (Score:2)
That is arguably the stupidest thing I've heard on the internet today.
#FakeNews
Facebook was built on dishonesty. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The Zuck is complying where he has to , but more importantly why should he accommodate the non-binding asks of foreign governments?
Re:Facebook was built on dishonesty. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Drugs are helluva drug.
Re: (Score:2)
I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit.
its the only way to be sure.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
American Companies (Score:2)
They are American companies; why would they choose London over Washington D.C.? In theory, I'm assuming DC has more leverage anyway since anything London can do can probably ignored?
Re:American Companies (Score:4, Interesting)
not entirely. Google kow-tows to China all the time. Remember google, the anti-censorship company from about 8yrs ago? Slowly but surely they let China boss them around and no longer allow chinese IP addresses to discover information the PRC has declared 'subversive'. Facebook doesn't have to appear, but then again the UK could simply ban all FB Access and impose sanctions on FB assets if they try to subvert the embargo. As far as FB being an american company, I honestly dont know about this. Too many times I learn that, what I assumed as an American company, paid Zero tax dollars in the USA because they incorporated all their crap into Ireland (General Electric, Amazon, etc).
Re: (Score:1)
It's all fuckin theater anyways. The Zuck is just going through the motions out of sake of political formalities. Fuck-ALL is going to happen to him. His sock is "to big to fail" and will be treated like BitCoin; purely speculative. He will jizz all over the world, and be REWARDED for it. Because, what exactly, are YOU going to do about it? He's right, you're all a bunch of fucking idiots. The difference being, he's at least being honest about spitting in your face.
Now lick it off!
Suckerberg? (Score:1)
The big tech trial... (Score:2)
Yeah, because the best country to set the stage for data privacy should be the one country it actually enabled hiding the fact it in the first place. And you're surprised Russia, China or even Germany or the UK have issues with data stored in the US. Did anybody say IRIS?
Re: (Score:2)
well, so much for ignoring that Preview feature...
Not "Big Tech" (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"We are accountable", *I* am not personally though (Score:2)
You know, it's a corporation thing... The shareholders made me do it.
sound and fury signifying nothing (Score:2)
You may hate the weasel but all he has done is what Facebook has stated they would do, sell your information for profit.
Until you change the laws around that, nothing will change.
good for him (Score:2)
Zuckerberg is a cartoonish villain. But he's an American. Let him testify to Congress. Good for him.
But yeah, time for some antitrust action on FB & duh Goog.