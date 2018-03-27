Facebook is Being Sued Over Housing Discrimination (fastcompany.com) 29
The National Fair Housing Alliance, along with three other nonprofit housing advocacy organizations around the country, has filed a lawsuit against Facebook over its alleged discriminatory advertisements. From a report: The nonprofits, over the last few months, created a fake real estate company and used the Facebook ad platform to place housing ads. According to the lawsuit, the NFHA was able to place advertisements that "[excluded] families with children and women from receiving advertisements, as well as users with interests based on disability and national origin." In the NFHA's press release, the organization writes that "Facebook's advertising platform enables landlords and real estate brokers to exclude families with children, women, and other protected classes of people from receiving housing ads."
The lawsuit follows extensive reporting from ProPublica that investigated these potentially discriminatory practices. For over a year, the journalism outlet tested various ways that landlords could place ads for housing, and found that the targeting allowed for many people to be kept out of the loop. Given Facebook's massive user base of over 2 billion users, the group believes that the social network is in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
Well looks like these non-profits are just looking for a pay day. FB didn't do the advertising, the only provided a platform. Perhaps FB should sue them for deceit in creating fake companies and creating an ad campaign that purposely discriminates against people or review real estate companies who advertise on FB to see if they are discriminating against people. It's not FB who is in violation, it is those who are doing the advertising. It is not the gun manufacturer who kills people is is the people wh
Violation of the Fork Fairness Act (Score:5, Funny)
In other news, I bought a fork, and attempted to stab minorities in the eye with it. Nothing the fork manufacturer did prevented me from stabbing minorities in the eye with the fork they made. Therefore, the fork manufacturer needs to give me millions of dollars.
This is more like you bought a fork and told FB you wanted to stab minorities in the eye. FB gave you a list of local minorities that were particularly easy to stab and gave you advice on how to stab them. You did the stabbing, but FB is an accomplice.
Not really , this is more like 'I have a legal obligation to indiscriminately stab people in the eye' Facebook makes it easy for me to do that , but also makes it easy for me to pick choose which people I slap in the face , but because i can also decide who I stab in that eye Facebook is at fault because they didn't figure out what I was using the information for and make me act legally. Or at least that is what the lawsuit claims.
Can, not did (Score:1)
It sounds like all they can prove is that it's possible to do that with FB, not that anyone has, other than themselves. They should probably go to jail for creating a fake housing company and creating targeted ads.
not all is off limits (Score:5, Informative)
Finding roommates for a shared housing situation does not fall under the Fair Housing Act's provisions. It has been ruled a sufficiently personal and private matter by the courts that people are allowed to discriminate when they list to find a roommate.
However, I believe it only extends to male/female, not other protected characteristics. ( https://www.craigslist.org/abo... [craigslist.org] )
Sometimes this only makes sense (Score:1)
If your building doesn't have ground floor apartments and has nothing but stairs (assuming that's legal where you are, it is where I am) perhaps it wouldn't not be worth your while advertising to someone in a wheelchair?
And if you are advertising microcondos that hardly hold one person (and probably have housing limitations making it illegal to house more than one) advertising to families would be a waste, too.
Yeah, it's one thing to flatly deny someone based on these criteria but not showing people ads can't be illegal, right?
Years ago, when people still used newspapers, if I put a housing ad in the newspaper that said "Single Mothers Need Not Apply". Would it be the newspaper or me that has violated fair housing laws?
Housing probably shouldn't be commercially advertised anyways.
Solution: don't post illegal ads
Thank you for contacting Facebook(tm) Support. Have a nice day!
Facebook can gladly provide the names of the authors of those illegal ads. The parties that create those ads should be held liable.
sue everybody (Score:1)
Wrong target (Score:2)
If I'm interpreting the summary correctly, (Score:1)
the National Fair Housing Alliance et al (NFHA) need to step back and breath. I don't see Facebook as having done anything wrong if NFHA managed to give Facebook a neutrally worded ad with filters restricting whom the ads were being shown to. Yes, that would be a sneaky underhanded technique, but claiming that "Facebook broke the law! Give me money!" for falling for that technique would be equivalent to a landlord putting up advertisements in local papers in neighborhoods that omit protected groups. Or for
Talk about an axe to grind (Score:3)
Not Facebook's fault (Score:1)
I am not a fan of Facebook but I'm on their side here. These fair housing laws are something that all real estate agents need to know before placing ads, and it's the real estate agents and landlords who are held liable by the state and/or federal real estate regulation agencies.
Facebook should not be held liable for this just because they have unprecedented amount of demographics targeting in their ads. The landlords who are doing this need to be reprimanded for violating the fair housing law.
