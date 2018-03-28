Microsoft Releases New Tool To Get More Distros on Windows (zdnet.com) 62
Microsoft has released a tool to help Linux distribution maintainers bring their distros to the Windows Store to run on Windows 10's Windows Subsystem for Linux. From a report: Microsoft describes the tool as a "reference implementation for a Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) distribution installer application," which is aimed at both distribution maintainers and developers who want to create custom Linux distributions for running on WSL. "We know that many Linux distros rely entirely on open-source software, so we would like to bring WSL closer to the OSS community," said Tara Raj of Microsoft's WSL team. "We hope open-sourcing this project will help increase community engagement and bring more of your favorite distros to the Microsoft Store." WSL helps programmers build a full Linux development environment for testing production code on a Windows machine.
I am not hating Microsoft but WSL main purpose is to bring Linux compatibility as a secondary purpose to a primarily Windows usage.
This is the case you need or want a Windows systems as your primary, but there is a subset of tools that work much better in Linux, but you don't need them as your primary set of tools.
Most distributions are built in mind of being your primary OS. Then running it in WSL you really don't get to experience all its real advantages.
I guess if a distribution maker may want to make a
The point is making sure people who develop for a Linux target (a mobile device, a phone, etc) use Windows on their desk. Differently put, the point is that they use Visual Studio instead of for example QtCreator.
While the developer still has Windows on their desk they will also more easily target Windows for their developments, too.
It's basically Ballmer's developers, developers, developers song.
However, being an open source developer myself, I don't think that's a bad thing. More toys for us.
That is correct, the subject line anyway.Majority of enterprises still use Windows, email is on exchange, Microsoft office is the defacto app, vizio is your tool for diagrams, excel is what the business loves and uses. Yet a lot of developers love and want linux. As in my case, I like to think of myself as an above average software engineer. I would love to use Linux at work, I did for a while, soon Pidgin is a half baked replacement for Lync, Evolution almost works as a email client and even though Libre O
You don't need *all* the advantages. You just need some of them. MS's biggest problem is that most of the web is run on Linux, that is Linux servers and services. The underlying OS is not the reason for it. This extends to their own Azure platform where Linux is a popular choice.
The point here is not to run Linux. The point is to run the things that Linux offers under Windows, scripts, applications, etc. That way they can start pushing their own Azure customers to run Windows server instead. Likewise develo
But you don't need a wide verity of distributions to pick from to get some of the advantages. Not expecting to use the GUI or having to deal with a large set of drivers what real advantage is there to use Ubentu vs Debian or Redhat vs Suse... For the most part you will be using the standard Linux commands, or installing the additional software that you are looking for.
Well, if you run your "Linux distro" on Windows, as described in the article, then the kernel which you describe as the source of driver hell and kernel panics wont be running. Meaning you wont have the driver hell and kernel panics anymore.
ps. To be fair, any distribution that will run in or on top of Windows will in that form not be running as a Linux distribution but just as a distribution containing a bunch of open source softwares that run on Windows.
So..., we can trust Microsoft now? (Score:3)
/. first started, it was all "embrace, extend, extinguish" with MS using a Borg Gates avatar.
Is this the "embrace" part or the "extend" part of that whole process? Or can we really trust them?
One _single_ act doesn't magically negate the 20 years of why Microshaft sucks [youtube.com].
Have they disabled telemetry in Windows 10 yet? Why was ON in the _first_ place??
Can I buy an license for Windows 7? Forced upgrades are bullshit.
Can Explorer show me folder sizes yet? This isn't fucking rocket science, just basic computer science.
There are numerous technical reasons [altervista.org] why Windows is still crap.
Microshit's "innovation" is total joke. [dwheeler.com]
Is this the "embrace" part or the "extend" part of that whole process? Or can we really trust them?
Microsoft is a publicly traded corporation controlled by a board, so anyone who trusts them (regardless of their history) really could not get any dumber. However, they could seem dumber if they ignored Microsoft's history, which proves conclusively that no one should trust them.
So you donâ(TM)t trust Intel, Red Hat and all the other publicly-traded corporatioms that work on the Linux kernel, right? How silly of me. Why would a freetard be anything but a hypocrite?
If you think I'm a hypocrite, you're an idiot too. I do not trust Intel, Red Hat, or any of the other publicly-traded corporations that work on the Linux kernel. I trust the kernel development process, as guided by Linus Torvalds. If he gets hit by a bus, I'll be worried.
What kind of total fucking maroon trusts Intel at this point, anyway? That takes an even more special kind of stupid than trusting Microsoft.
This is just a continuation of their older Unix layer they’ve had for decades, but just without a decrepit old codebase.
When
/. first started MS was run by a smart CEO with an incredibly strategic way of thinking slowly working its way to an incredible monopoly. The MS of today can't even convince people to get a free upgrade of an existing MS product, or extract anything of value from a $7.6bn acquisition of a large mobile phone company.
I have high trust that MS's current leadership is too incompetent to execute an embrace, extend, extinguish strategy. Not only that but in order to so you need to come from a position of a m
missing the point of open source entirely. (Score:3)
in other words, given the chance, no one is going to intentionally shell out cash to run GCC on a copy of windows.
Open source existed before Microsoft existed as a company. So no, open source was not developed in direct opposition to it and its licensing models.
Who said anyone would? WSL is for people already running Windows and used something prior like Windows Services for Linux. Microsoft has never claimed anyone is going to buy Windows purely to run WSL.
and used something prior like Windows Services for Linux
Ugh, obviously meant Windows Services for Unix.
Open source was developed in direct opposition to the types of traditional licenses and restrictions placed on code and programs from Microsoft and other companies like them.
You misspelled "Free Software" there. Open Source just means that you can get the sources [hyperlogos.org], and the concept (if not the name) actually predates Microsoft. People were giving away source code to CP/M programs before Microsoft knocked it off as DOS.
The fact is Linux never needed windows support, and no one has explained the net-gain from supporting the execution of free software that has run stand-alone for decades other than the potential to sell more licenses for the proprietary OS under which it is being made to run.
Support for one or two Windows applications has roped many people into Linux, because it made it possible for them to ditch Windows. How many? Who knows? But it was useful.
Which is not even vaguely close to what is happening, or what is suggested to be happening.
The fact is Linux never needed windows support
Software does not have needs. Users have needs. Software tries to meet that need.
As for me, I used to have a number of applications that ran on Windows. It would have been shittier for me if Cygwin wasn't around to give me a real shell[1]. I donated some bux to the Cygwin maintainers, contrary to your claim that no one is going to pay for that.
[1] This was before PowerShell (get off my lawn). Since I've only got so much room in my brain for shell languages so I would still prefer BASH on Windows even if PS
Open source wasnt developed
Actually you're missing the point of Open source. By-n-large most large players don't give a shit about open source when they chose Linux or such toolkits for their enterprise solutions. Altruism doesn't fit in anywhere in the procurement strategy.
Reversed (Score:5, Insightful)
Linux on windows = stupid. Windows on linux = ok, but still stupid. Windows is a bloated, fat OS where FAR greater than 75% of its code is there to LIMIT what you can do in some way. It is always working against you and policing what you can do on your own system. Why would you allow it to be the base OS?
Sorry, but in this day and age why are we still running a base OS of any description?
Why are things not supplied with a hypervisor and then people just choose what they want on first boot, even choosing "all" if they want both OS.
Running a general purpose OS on top of a general purpose OS is just a waste. Virtualise, and make the hypervisor be the "OS", the only thing that actually needs to integrate with the hardware whatsoever.
Lost the plot (Score:1)
I have no idea. The target audience for this already knows running Linux natively will get them a much more robust environment than Microsoft's goofy non-POSIX compliant OS.
If anything, it's the other way around. Linux is the main OS, and Windows is relegated to a safe little VM that only gets started when absolutely necessary, then shut down ASAP.
Linux is First-Class (Score:3, Insightful)
It's insulting that Microsoft claims that enterprises are asking for this.
Why else would they have also maintained a Unix layer on NT for decades prior if no one was asking for something like this? Just because you don’t use something doesn’t mean others don’t.
Paging RMS... (Score:1)
I mean, I'm not exactly getting bent out of shape over it. I
Anti-Virus and WSL (Score:2)
Did they ever provide the necessary APIs and hooks and other things to allow anti-virus vendors to properly monitor and check WSL processes?
It's likely they want WSL to become a malware vector, so they can blame linux for the malware...
How is this different than Cygwin? (Score:2)
Other than not having to recompile and relink binaries with cygwin, or Ming, how is this very different?
We can already run pretty much everything of importance on Windows, using Cygwin.
Re:How is this different than Cygwin? (Score:4, Interesting)
Cygwin is slow to create or fork processes, while WSL is much faster there. So things like autotools, config scripts, or make run a lot faster under WSL than Cygwin.
Also, there is more software and library availability for the Linux distros than on Cygwin.
Other than not having to recompile and relink binaries with cygwin, or Ming, how is this very different?
You say "other than not having to recompile binaries" as if this is a small thing. It is a very big difference and fundamentally being able to emulate the Linux Kernel ABI to natively run entire linux distributions within windows makes comparing cygwin to WSL similar to comparing Docker to VMWare.
They are emulating a completely different layer and as such providing a completely different level of compatibility and usability. Cygwin is great for running some scripts and some basic small binaries, but it's qu
WSL isn't very good (Score:4, Informative)
First, windows has a terrible terminal emulator. I don't think it's improved since Windows 95. Basic stuff like copy/paste is not intuitive, let alone nice features like tabs. I tried an alternative (cmder I think) and it was OK, but something as important as the terminal emulator should not be an afterthought.
Raw sockets didn't seem to work correctly (or at all). I tried a few network tools and they generally fell flat on their face.
It seems really slow. Maybe it's just my imagination, but sometimes I'd do something as simple as an 'ls' and patiently wait.
There was no GUI support out of the box. I had to setup Xming on the windows side. Again, not super complicated, but it seems like little thought was put into it. I don't need a GUI very often (usually just to display plots I generated), but there should have been more effort.
The goal was to basically have python, R, a C compiler, some networking tools, etc, available when I am in Windows and not have to boot a Linux box for basic things. The quality was just too low and went back to using a combination of VMWare and native windows versions.
Maybe it will get better, but it seems like it's trying to solve a problem most people don't have.