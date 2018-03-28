Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Facebook Privacy

Facebook Delays Home-Speaker Unveil Amid Data Crisis (bloomberg.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the let-the-dust-settle-first dept.
Bloomberg reports: Facebook has decided not to unveil new home products at its major developer conference in May, in part because the public is currently so outraged about the social network's data-privacy practices, according to people familiar with the matter. The company's new hardware products, connected speakers with digital-assistant and video-chat capabilities, are undergoing a deeper review to ensure that they make the right trade-offs regarding user data, the people said.

While the hardware wasn't expected to be available until the fall, the company had hoped to preview the devices at the largest annual gathering of Facebook developers, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal plans. The devices are part of Facebook's plan to become more intimately involved with users' everyday social lives, using artificial intelligence -- following a path forged by Amazon.com and its Echo in-home smart speakers. As concerns escalate about Facebook's collection and use of personal data, now may be the wrong time to ask consumers to trust it with even more information by placing a connected device in their homes.

  • After the failed Facebook-Phone I can't imagine Facebook-Alexa would be anymore successful. I can't see anyone wanting facebook having a microphone in their home. If they were willing to have an ear they would have an Alexa or a Google Home by now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      I can't see anyone wanting facebook having a microphone in their home.

      I still can't believe anyone would tolerate a Google mic in their home, but here we are. Agreed that most people who want one of these will have gone with Google or Amazon, but FB does have some zealots so nothing will surprise me.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        Google? Why any company?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gnick ( 1211984 )

          I just picked Google because it seems like the worse actor between them and Amazon. I don't want any company having a mic in my house, but I'm not going to judge people who decide they value the convenience these devices add over their aversion to an open mic. Why any company? Because these devices provide value for some users and not everyone sees targeted advertising as an invasion of their privacy. If the mic doesn't bother somebody and they really want to be able to say, "Alexa play light jazz," that'

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by arth1 ( 260657 )

            Because these devices provide value for some users and not everyone sees targeted advertising as an invasion of their privacy. If the mic doesn't bother somebody and they really want to be able to say, "Alexa play light jazz," that's not my decision to make for them.

            I think the key here is that users have to be able to make informed consent. Not just accept a shrink wrap disclaimer that doesn't really inform them about the full implications in order to get instant gratification.
            Informed consent would imply the user not only knowing what data the company say they collect right now, but what the capabilities are, and how the data can be used for other purposes than playing light jazz. Including what the implications of a data breach could be.

            If a user isn't capable of

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by gnick ( 1211984 )

              I think the key here is that users have to be able to make informed consent.

              I agree. But, if it's more profitable to be shady, and if you have a big enough customer base that either doesn't care or doesn't know any better, shady practices may prevail.

              Personally, I'd like to know more about what these companies are collecting on me as-is and I'll be damned before I'll buy one of these assistants.

    • Trust (Score:2)

      by sjbe ( 173966 )

      I can't see anyone wanting facebook having a microphone in their home.

      No worse than Google, Amazon, etc. Honestly I don't really trust any of them though I will agree that I trust Facebook the least of the big tech firms. By a lot.

      There also is the fact that I don't have any use for this thinly disguised spy devices. They strike me as a solution looking for a problem. I don't use Siri on my phone so it's unclear why I would be interested in wiring my house with another service I won't use that might be spying on me to boot.

  • Who on earth would want to have a Facebook enabled "anything" in their home?

  • All the tech companies that have one of these hot mics have a business model that can support it... except Facebook. I suspect that Facebook would be the company that would result in the dystopian outcome that we all fear could come about from these "home speakers" because their business model is simply to gather information and sell it.

    • All the tech companies that have one of these hot mics have a business model that can support it... except Facebook.

      Remember, folks, a foreign device in your home DOES NOT need a hot mic to spy one you. It doesn't even need power to spy on you. There are plenty of passive listening devices that can be remotely activated, pioneered by this one:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      To be sure, smash your Facebook Home Spy Speaker apart with a hammer, and look for hollow spaces . . .

      • Remember, folks, a foreign device in your home DOES NOT need a hot mic to spy one you.

        First of all, I doubt the president even reads, much less reads Slashdot.
        Second, the Russians don't need to spy on the president to find out his plans because he reports to Putin already. ;)

  • Coming soon....

  • Why? I mean, other than to make Facebook more money and to encroach further on Google and Amazon's territory. But why would a Facebook user want such a thing?

    • Why? I mean, other than to make Facebook more money and to encroach further on Google and Amazon's territory. But why would a Facebook user want such a thing?

      Some people like to share everything. One of my coworkers annoyingly takes photos of her lunch... EVERY DAY and uploads it. You can probably predict how long she spends on the toilet by watching her facebook feed to see what she's eating.

      ... ahh apples and oatmeal today with a cup of coffee... She's going to be pretty quick today.

      Maybe the Facebook-Alexa can update your relationship status based on whether it hears any moaning coming from the bedroom. Moaning therefore Relationship Status = in a relati

  • Does not compute (Score:4, Interesting)

    by arth1 ( 260657 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @10:45AM (#56340813) Homepage Journal

    to ensure that they make the right trade-offs regarding user data

    There are things you just shouldn't have any authority to decide on trade-offs for, and especially trade-offs on the behalf of others.

    I think this highlights why the US needs data protection regulations like the EU and other European countries have, where personal data is owned by the user, and not the company that collects it, and where companies who create databases of user data beyond what's needed for a transaction have to provide a justification and obtain a permit.
    Giving them a carte blanche and letting them decide for themselves what "trade-offs" they want to play is stupid.

  • ... ensure that they make the right trade-offs regarding user data...

    Facebook is incapable of making the "right trade offs" regarding user privacy. User privacy runs against the very core of Facebook's existence.

  • FSB or "Facebook Surveillance Box"

  • Let's face it: Anyone trusting them on ANYTHING anymore cannot be helped. If you still can't understand how you're nothing but a commodity to that company, well, there's no amount of evidence, argument or convincing going to be of any use.

    And if you really believe them when they say that they will "improve", there isn't anything left to be said either. Their whole business model is to sell your privacy to whoever is willing to hand them money. That is their business model. In case you don't believe it, just

