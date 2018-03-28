Facebook Tweaks Privacy Tools To Ease Discontent Over Data Leak (reuters.com) 9
Facebook has adjusted privacy settings to give users more control over their information in a few taps, it said on Wednesday, after an outcry over a whistleblower's allegations that members' data was used to sway the 2016 U.S. election. From a report: It put all the settings on one page and made it easier to change and more straightforward to stop apps using data. Until now changing settings had been complex, spread over at least 20 screens, which had frustrated users. The world's largest social network said in a blog post it had been working on the updates for some time but sped things up to appease users' anger over how the company uses their data and as lawmakers around the globe called for strong regulation. "Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data," Facebook wrote in the blog post on Wednesday.
Too little (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed. It seems like an I'm sorry we got caught, vs. an I'm sorry for what I did.
Translation (Score:2)
Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data
Last week showed that the jig's up, and that at least for a little while we have to pretend that we give a shit about the concerns of Facebook users by making a show of giving them the illusion of control over their data. Dumb fucks.
In other words... (Score:2)
Facebook gets caught hawking your data and has to scramble to release that project that Jerry was working on down the hall in a hurry.
Facebook Tweaks Privacy Tools for not to get ... (Score:2)
... sued for a bazillion dollars once the EU GDPR [eugdpr.org] goes live on May 25th 2018.
FTFY.
Facebook could probably just wait for the Cambridge Analytics thing to blow over - which it probably will. The CA thing and FBs encroachment on privacy arent't exactly news even though most of the world seems to think so today. Most will probably have forgotten again in 2 weeks time. FB however can not afford to get pissy with the EU GDPR, as it's clearly designed to bar off some of the worst privacy issues with FB, Google and
No change. (Score:2)
If you think Facebook tweaking the setting page is going to change how they have been doing things for the last 14 years then you are as dumb as they think you are.