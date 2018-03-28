Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


AI Technology

AI is Rapidly Changing the Types and Location of the Best-Paying Jobs

Posted by msmash
Artificial intelligence and automation are not likely to cause vast unemployment, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be concerned about the impact on jobs. From a report: "I'm not worried about technological unemployment," said Laura Tyson, a prominent economist at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. "But I am worried about the quality of jobs created and the location where they are created." Speaking this week at EmTech Digital, an annual AI conference organized by MIT Technology Review, Tyson suggested we look the effects of increasing automation over the last 30 years. What we know, says Tyson, is that automation has taken away many routine jobs.

Particularly hard hit have been middle-skill and middle-income jobs, such as those in manufacturing. "We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated," said Tyson. "I worry about income inequality." Automation and AI will create new jobs. But, said Tyson, those new jobs might not be in the same parts of the country in which employment has been decreased by automation. And that has created frustrations and concerns in many parts of the US, including the Midwest. Technology advances have greatly changed jobs in the past, of course, most notably during the Industrial Revolution. But, Tyson said, the rate of change is much faster today, and there are some vital questions unanswered. Can we come up with a way to retrain workers? And, asked Tyson, who will pay for that retraining?

AI is Rapidly Changing the Types and Location of the Best-Paying Jobs

  • Income Inequality (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated," said Tyson. "I worry about income inequality."

    Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income? Or inversely, what's wrong with paying higher skilled people more? You should be paid based on what you bring to the table. If all you offer is a warm body that's nominally slightly smarter than a chimp, we should pay you slightly more than we would a chimp.

    • Let them die. [Re:Income Inequality] (Score:5, Insightful)

      by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @04:37PM (#56343319) Homepage

      "We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated," said Tyson. "I worry about income inequality."

      Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income?

      The worry is not about lower skilled people getting "less" income; it's about them having zero income and zero prospect of getting income.

      Right now, the approach to welfare is to prioritize making anybody on welfare get a job. But what do we do if there are no jobs available, even if they are willing, even desparate, to work?

      Of course, you can just take the libertarian approach: let them starve. The problem only exists if we have a society that is unwilling to have people starve to death if they are unable to find a job.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        Even if we set our morals aside, let them starve is not a solution. Violence doesn't require skill. You can be very effective at enacting violence with minimal skill and training. So you have crime through the roof. At that point your choices are police state with make-work or kill drones.
      • The world is not just queerer than we suppose, it is queerer than we can suppose.

        Who would have thought twenty years ago there were billions of dollars to be made out of silly cat videos and making funny faces into a camera? So long as people are alive, there's a way to make money off of them, meaning there's a way for them to make money.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by suutar ( 1860506 )

          those two statements are not the same. The folks making money off the silly cat videos are the ones with massive server farms, not the ones with the cats.

          • The folks making the zillions indeed are. But there's work at the lower end of the scale too that's enabled by this stuff. The fact that people's personal data has monetary value means there's money for them to be made. It's not the same as a job in a factory making physical things that other people want to buy, but a) it's still work, just of a different kind, and b) social media didn't send the factories overseas, shortsighted free trade policies had a big hand in it. That part is partly reversible.

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Orgasmatron ( 8103 )

        Letting them starve may be the Libertarian position - I'm not one, so I can't say - but it certainly isn't the libertarian position.

        The libertarian position is that people are happy to help their neighbors who need help, and we really need to stop using our government to interfere in that process.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          "people are happy to help their neighbors who need help"

          If that was really true, there wouldn't have ever been a need for the government to step in in the first place. It's not just cynicism speaking, the actual fact is that, even if people *want* to help (which frequently isn't the case) it often isn't possible.

          Additionally, help out how? A homeless person? As in, you bring them into your home and they're now part of your family, and you'll clothe, feed, and entertain them for the rest of their life? Or y

        • With this uptick in automation, the possibilities for automated gardens and tracts of high density farming aren't too hard to tackle. I know it's a pretty hefty investment but Farmbot [farm.bot] looks promising.
        • The idea that (effectively) neighbours will help those in need, and the state will wither away is, ironically, what Marx wanted.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by bpetty ( 5282951 )

        "But what do we do if there are no jobs available, even if they are willing, even desparate, to work?"
        Well, today we put many of them on disability.

        "Of course, you can just take the libertarian approach: let them starve."
        That is not true, a libertarian would first let social groups, like churches, try to help these people instead of the tax payers, aka the Government.
        The difference is that one group wants to help, the other group is forced to help.

        • https://www.theatlantic.com/po... [theatlantic.com] truth on the ground shows the libertarian approach is let them starve *slowly*. I suggest we live up to the libertarian ideal of the second amendment. Give all those without work a rifle and all the ammo they can use. Let them use firearms to supply themselves with food and money as well as defend themselves against rich and powerful.

          • I suggest we live up to the libertarian ideal of the second amendment. Give all those without work a rifle and all the ammo they can use....

            That's socialism. The libertarian solution would require them to buy a rifle.

            But, in the libertarian paradise rifles will be cheap, because free enterprise.

    • If all you offer is a warm body that's nominally slightly smarter than a chimp, we should pay you slightly more than we would a chimp.

      The federal endangered species act prohibits hourly employment for chimps.

      • The federal endangered species act prohibits hourly employment for chimps.

        . . . the chimp claims that he is a member of the new Gig Economy, and technically not an employee.

        . . . and the chimp uses an app, to prove it!

    • Re:Income Inequality (Score:5, Insightful)

      by GameboyRMH ( 1153867 ) <[moc.liamg] [ta] [hmryobemag]> on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @04:56PM (#56343469) Journal

      The problem is that we've amplified the spread to insane and astronomical proportions that don't remotely reflect the difference in the value of the work. Now we have people doing exhausting work being ordered around by robots in a warehouse all day who can barely support themselves, and top executives taking home 7-8 digits a year for some light office work that doesn't even require a whole lot of skill.

      It's really a form of plagiarism - the top management is effectively claiming credit for work done by others and reallocating the pay to suit. In a sane world, minimum wage would be plenty enough for an adult to support themselves, and nobody would make more than perhaps 10x that.

      • If the top executives are doing unskilled light office work for huge salaries, why isn't there a bidding war for those jobs? Why doesn't someone offer to do the same plagiarism for less money?

    • Re:Income Inequality (Score:4, Insightful)

      by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @05:07PM (#56343537)

      Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income? Or inversely, what's wrong with paying higher skilled people more? You should be paid based on what you bring to the table. If all you offer is a warm body that's nominally slightly smarter than a chimp, we should pay you slightly more than we would a chimp.

      The first official (and required by the Dodd-Frank laws) CEO vs. Employee pay ratio reports are in, noting the average ratio is currently about 270:1 (it was 42:1 in 1980) with the CEO of Honeywell, Darius Adamczyk, topping the list at 333 times as much as a median Honeywell employee last year. From: http://www.latimes.com/busines... [latimes.com]:

      The raw figures are these: Adamczyk, $16.8 million. Median employee: $50,296.

      I can't seriously believe any CEO brings that much to any table, and this kind of disparity implies we're all worker chimps.

      • The pay ratio is going to spread even if the CEO isn't taking any more money per employee, so long as you have a lot of employees. Look at the recent history of mergers and acquisitions and imagine the giant empires these people get to tithe.

        In a small business with 3 employees (including the CEO), the CEO might make $70k, while the workers make $40k. That's a spread of 1.75:1, with the CEO receiving $35k per employee or what amounts to 87.5% of each employee's paycheck for himself.

        Take a business wit

        • Remember that the ratio is to the "median" [wikipedia.org] (middle) employee salary, not average.

          • Doesn't really change the point. The mean is probably higher in service-oriented businesses (many low-paid workers) and lower in skilled-worker-oriented businesses (many highly-paid workers) in comparison to the median, although only negligibly. In the Home Depot example, the $20k employees are probably the median: they're your floor personnel.

            Median is a type of average; the last one is mode.

            The whole point is that merging 400 businesses into one giant conglomerate (Proctor and Gamble, Kraft, etc.) g

    • Google Buses (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Remember all the crap a couple years ago about the Google buses and the resentment? That's the beginning of what's happening.

      But in reality in the USA is that unless you picked your parents well and got the genes and nurturing to be big and smart for high paying jobs, you'll be relegated to shit jobs.

      See, we were all brought up with the cultural myth that if you just work hard enough, you can achieve anything.

      But the reality is that you have to be born in the right family.

      The Meritocracy in the USA is a fa

    • poor people with no hope and no options are expensive and dangerous. But baring that level of oppression they're going to get violent and organized, find themselves a strongman style dictator and fire up a junta. You might be able to keep a lid on that with gulags and violent oppression like the Chinese do. But is that what you really want?

      Basically, there are consequence for abandoning 50-70% of the population to desperate poverty.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Lennie ( 16154 )

        Remember: during the great depression 25% of the people were unemployed.

        Some years ago the prediction was: 40% of the current jobs have the potential to be automated by 2030.

        Lots of other jobs will not be automated, but many tasks will be automated, which means: they will end up being more productive OR those jobs will require less people.

    • "Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income?"

      As you will likely discover, one problem is that unemployable people don't have much to do but sit around and think about ways to acquire money. Those are very likely to involve either violence -- hitting you over the head with a brick in order to make off with your wallet/purse/vehicle; or extortion -- nice house you have there, be a shame if something happened to it; or stealing infrastructure components -- no internet today, the vandals

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dht10 ( 5082097 )
      "We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated,"

      Actually, we don't "know" that applies to the current situation. Understanding history is important, but you also need to understand it well enough to recognize when the situations are different. Don't confuse robotics with AI.

      The top GO player in the world? An AI. Has it ever been beaten? Yes, by a more advanced AI. Same with Chess and pretty well any other game based on deep analysis of patterns.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Lennie ( 16154 )

        A more clickbait headline way of describing it would be:

        The 'highest skilled job' has actually already been automated with better results than humans.

        As I understood/remember reading it: this 'highest skilled job' is the job that requires the most years of education of all jobs that exist. It's the specialized field of long cancer diagnosis aka looking at X-ray photos and trying to determine the type of long cancer a person has. This is clearly a job which just has 'one task' and thus can be fully automated

  • Maybe things are changing but for years I've seen resistance to automating software testing, despite the costs of automation being not much higher than manually running the tests one time. Automated tests are not only faster but more repeatable and reliable. Plus it isn't usually someone qualified to run the tests that run them, it is someone that is qualified to develop the tests, and would rather be doing something more interesting, that is running them.

  • Neatly outlines the problem (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Koreantoast ( 527520 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @04:37PM (#56343315)
    The article neatly outlines the problem. Can you retrain thousands of older, high school educated factory workers to become coders, creative types, etc.? Even if you theoretically could, would they want to, or do we have the systems in place to do it? In the United States at least, worker retraining has not proven that effective [theatlantic.com]. Finally, even if you could retrain them, how can they afford to go where the jobs are? Can a retrained air condition factory worker afford to move to Silicon Valley, New York City, or some other high cost area to leverage those shiny new skills? Even if they get there, would companies even want to hire a middle aged, retrained worker [slashdot.org] especially with existing age discrimination?
    • Not to mention the areas where skilled workers need to live get more and more condensed around tech hubs, thus increasing the cost of comfortable housing more than the salary increase.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And, even more fundamental, retrain them for what? The world doesn't need 20,000,000 new coders or even that number of *any* type of IT job, especially if the point is that IT work is itself supposed to be automating as well.

      These jobs-retraining suggestions always stop short of actually specifying and then following through on a discussion of *what* people are supposed to be being retrained to do.

    • Can you retrain thousands of older, high school educated factory workers to become coders, creative types, etc.?

      Retraining is not the answer. Despite what a lot of folks would like to believe, you can't educate someone beyond their intelligence.

      Retraining is not the answer.

      We need to grow exports! Now let me explain in detail . . .

      The IT industry cannot find enough workers with IT skills, so we are forced to import them as H1-Bs from places like India and China. This leads to a human trade imbalance.

      So the answer is right in front of us: Instead of uselessly trying to retrain folks . . . we need to export the

    • Re:Neatly outlines the problem (Score:4, Insightful)

      by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @05:26PM (#56343637)

      Can you retrain thousands of older, high school educated factory workers to become coders, creative types, etc.? Even if you theoretically could, would they want to, ...

      That's a good point. Removing "needing the money" from the equation, blue-collar jobs are often vastly different than white-collar jobs and appeal to different people differently. Factory jobs are usually 9-5 (or some shift) schedule with no responsibilities outside those hours. We all know that coding, sysadmin and other high-tech and/or creative jobs have more fluid hours. Sure, some of like that and are wired well for that, but not everyone is.

      There are reasons other than lack of or access to higher education that people choose blue-collar jobs. There are lots of people with 160 IQs washing dishes at Denny's (I read this in a book called "Gifted Grownups" about gifted adults people who don't achieve what others would call their potential -- either by choice or circumstance.)

      In addition, retrained workers also have to compete with worker with longer experience and, perhaps, higher education/training in the fields they are trying to enter.

    • Re:Neatly outlines the problem (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Prien715 ( 251944 ) <agnosticpope@gmai l . com> on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @08:16PM (#56344469) Journal

      Imagine how stupid someone with an IQ of 100 is. Then imagine that half the world is dumber than that. (George Carlin)

      Not everyone CAN be retrained to be an engineer, but they still have the same rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as I do. Universal income is one solution. A fairly generous social welfare state is another.

      Training someone with an IQ of 80 to be an engineering guru is not a solution -- it's an exercise in futility where we gain the ability to blame the individual and do nothing to solve the problem.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Lennie ( 16154 )

        "Horses didn't get unemployed now because they got lazy as a species, they are unemployable. There is little work a horse can do to pay for it's housing and hay. And many bright perfectly capable humans will find themselves the new horse: Unemployable through no fault of their own."

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

        This is why people around the world are at least looking into Universal Basic Income.

      • "Training someone with an IQ of 80"

        Ooh, ooh, I know, I know! They could all get Social Justice Warrior/Angry Studies/Clown Quarter/Grievance Mongering degrees, go into government and make rules for everyone smarter than themselves!

        Oh, wait...

      • Oddly enough, basically everyone can be retrained to be an engineer. It just takes motivation. Not everyone is interested in doing so, and there's nothing you can really do about that besides put them on Modafinil so their attention system is under their absolute control (it doesn't make them smarter; it just lets them override some basic impulses).

  • Our bleak future (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @04:37PM (#56343323)
    AI and automation will result in a walled corporate cities protected by private security forces surrounded by slums where the remaining 75% of unemployed society will be trying to eek out gig and sustenance living economy.

    It is absurd myth that there will be new types of jobs. Just look at laid off coal miners or rust belt manufacturing workers. They are pretty much done for, and for multiple generations. The same will happen to office workers.

    • Neo-feudalism

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        Neo-feudalism

        It is unlikely that people would willingly assume neo-serf roles. It is much more likely that violent collapse of society followed by some kind of *ism.

        • The future is a lot like downtown Phoenix. Nice, shiny new high-rises and little cafes where people clad in suit and tie go out for lunch.

          Then about three blocks away you have a shanty-town filled with houses made out of corrugated aluminium.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sinij ( 911942 )
            Pretty much, only corrugated aluminum will be seen as a luxury. It will be old car parts and old roof tiles for anyone non upper-middle class.
          • Houses made out of corrugated steel have always existed in Phoenix. Would it be better not to build the high rises?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )
      That's one hypothesis.... but thinking that there won't be new types of jobs in the future that can offset the lack of many jobs we do today is more attributable to a lack of imagination on our part than it reflects the idea that it might be a particularly likely outcome.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        There will be new jobs for descendants of people who manage to hold on to jobs. Escaping slums will likely be impossible. How would slum-dwellers afford an education? How would slum-dwellers compete with native techno-citizens in technological knowledge-based marketplace?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mark-t ( 151149 )
          As I said... our inability to answer such questions more reflects a lack of imagination than it likely reflects that there is no answer that will eventually, in retrospect, seem obvious.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by sinij ( 911942 )
            I think you are engaging in magical thinking. It is possible that there is a miracle solution/black swan event that would set things right. However, when planning for the future it is not reasonable to assume that such event will happen.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by mark-t ( 151149 )
              One could argue that it is not reasonable to assume that such an event would *NOT* happen, given that every time in history automation has removed jobs, the result has been an overall higher standard of living for most people.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by sinij ( 911942 )
                Long-term standard of living went up. However, that is generations away and looking at history it is clear that displaced workers get screwed.

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by mark-t ( 151149 )

                  Some percentage of them, yes... but then some percentage of workers get screwed whenever minimum wage rises as well.

                  It is, historically, a minority of those workers.

                  That's not to say that these people are unimportant, but the long term benefits still outweigh it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      It is absurd myth that there will be new types of jobs. Just look at laid off coal miners or rust belt manufacturing workers. They are pretty much done for, and for multiple generations. The same will happen to office workers.

      The "traditional" theories of capitalism do indeed almost guarantee that automation creates new jobs as it replaces old jobs. As a general statement, I believe new jobs are indeed eventually created.

      However, there are two major problems glossed over by the big-picture view of the theor

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        Traditional models of capitalism assume that it takes both labor and capital to create wealth. With automation, you largely can eliminate labor and use capital to directly create wealth. We don't have any models that can predict the outcome in such situation. I speculate that we will have a dozen or so people in the world controlling all the wealth and means of production. The rest will depend on their benevolence.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Tablizer ( 95088 )

          Inequality is indeed increasing, but not unemployment. The unemployment rate has been roughly steady over the same few decades where inequality has skyrocketed.

          Therefore, I'm not ready to conclude that overall job loss is the future even if inequality is. Runaway inequality indeed is something to worry about, but I'm focusing on employment here.

        • I speculate that it will be so inexpensive to build things that anyone can and will. Look at all the new innovated products coming out of Asia built by uneducated tee nagers armed with an arduino, a water pump and a lot of free time/

    • Could be Soylent Green but with the rich in their walled gardens keeping walled farms for their food supply.

      I know what everyone else will be eating.

      And the rich won't stay around the plebs, Picture the opposite of Escape from New York.

      Massive die off then primitive living... Sounds like a good movie to me...

    • Kurt Vonnegut - Player Piano "Player Piano is the first novel of American writer Kurt Vonnegut, published in 1952. It depicts a dystopia of automation, describing the negative impact it can have on quality of life. The story takes place in a near-future society that is almost totally mechanized, eliminating the need for human laborers. ..." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      It's quite a good read for a 68 year old futuristic novel.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Lennie ( 16154 )

      Time to start investing in that "Australia Project": http://marshallbrain.com/manna... [marshallbrain.com]

  • Emphasis on "routine" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2017q4@virtual-estates.net> on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @04:39PM (#56343331) Homepage Journal

    What we know, says Tyson, is that automation has taken away many routine jobs.

    That's a good thing. A very good thing. Nobody — no human — likes doing a routine job. We do them because we need the money, but if a machine can do it instead, humanity wins.

    We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated

    Think of it as the revenge of the nerds upon the jocks. If you preferred gym to a Math class, you should be paid less the rest of your life, and have fewer children so that humanity could continue evolving.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The jocks had their buddies and social network. They became managers, directors and their girlfriends became admins, secretaries and PA's.

    • What we know, says Tyson, is that automation has taken away many routine jobs.

      That's a good thing. A very good thing. Nobody — no human — likes doing a routine job. We do them because we need the money, but if a machine can do it instead, humanity wins.

      Well, except for the part of humanity that used to be able to support themselves and their families by doing the routine work that needed doing. They're fucked.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        Well, except for the part of humanity that used to be able to support themselves and their families by doing the routine work that needed doing. They're fucked.

        Yeah, and the people who did laundry by hand before the invention of washing machines and the pre-telephone messengers, and the white-collar computers [wikipedia.org] before, ahem, computers, got "fucked" by those earlier inventions.

    • there's lots of folks who don't know what to do with themselves if they're not working. People in their 60s and 70s who refuse to retire even when they can afford to. People who want a sense of self worth and purpose but lack the talent to find something on their own that gives them that. Those folks are especially bad for those of us who want to just do our own thing. They work 50, 60, 70 hours/week, driving down the value of everybody's wages.

      And for Pete's sake, Jocks and Nerds shouldn't be fighting

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mi ( 197448 )

        work together with everyone to protect the working class

        Where the fuck were you, when washing machines killed off laundromat workers' jobs? When the white-collar profession of computer [wikipedia.org] was killed off by the soulless machines you now use for playing games and watching porn? When movie and sound-recording obsoleted live-performances? Where was your concern for the "working class" then, you 21-st century Luddite?

        Suppose for a second, some wonder pill is invented, which prevents all disease in humans. Will you

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Lennie ( 16154 )

          That was when it was easy to retrain and there were will jobs to had, but what will happen when the volume of jobs goes down in comparison to the size of the human population.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mi ( 197448 )

            That was when it was easy to retrain

            Ah, so our times are exclusive and special, and the problem of new technology making older jobs obsolete is uniquely difficult in 2018, is that your position?

            Do you realize, how many horse grooms lost their jobs, when automobiles replaced horse-driven conveyances just a hundred years ago? Do you suppose, all of those people retrained as mechanics or some such — for all the vastly different skills required by the two professions?

            Should we have banned automobiles so t

    • " if a machine can do it instead, humanity wins

      As long as it isn't first wiped out by angry, desperate people fed up with the status quo of no job, no money, no options.

      What do you think this opiod crisis deaths thing is all about? It's loss of hope and desperation in action.

    • Think of it as the revenge of the nerds upon the jocks. If you preferred gym to a Math class, you should be paid less the rest of your life, and have fewer children so that humanity could continue evolving.

      That works until your particular nerd skills get automated. Which happens.

  • from the summary

    Can we come up with a way to retrain workers?

    That question reveals a complete misunderstanding of circumstances. Its is not that long-standing skills are being obsoleted; That has been going on for centuries, yet never substantially harmed the employability of the middle class. The new change is that low-IQ individuals are being priced out of the market by smarter machines. Retraining does no good if there is nothing you are capable learning which a machine can not perform better.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      As automation gets better, "low-IQ" you are talking about can quickly overtake median.
  • News to me. Look at Wisconsin - just hit record low unemployment at 2.9% - well below the national average - and that's before Foxconn moves in.

    https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/2018/03/22/wisconsin-unemployment-rate-hits-record-low-2-9-february/449748002/

  • Automation (Score:4, Interesting)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday March 28, 2018 @04:54PM (#56343447) Homepage Journal
    Why are people conflating "automation" and "AI"? Why does Slashdot continue this myth and VC hype? There is no AI! There is automation.
  • I just got done reading a story about how FedEx cancelled plans to build a plant in Indiana (and the 500 jobs that went with it) because increases in efficiency meant they just plain didn't need it.

    Maybe we need to broaden the term of what it means to be technologically unemployed. It doesn't just mean "My boss replaced me with a robot". The ruling class knows damn well there'd be crazy social unrest if they just fired the lot of us. They're smart enough to let attrition and inflation do the work quietl

  • No need to run an automated business in the highest cost states.... (CA, NY, etc,,, )

    " But, said Tyson, those new jobs might not be in the same parts of the country in which employment has been decreased by automation. "

  • Particularly hard hit have been middle-skill and middle-income jobs

    This time, it may be different. At least the people picking strawberries [npr.org] seems to be fine so far.

