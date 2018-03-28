AI is Rapidly Changing the Types and Location of the Best-Paying Jobs (technologyreview.com) 64
Artificial intelligence and automation are not likely to cause vast unemployment, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be concerned about the impact on jobs. From a report: "I'm not worried about technological unemployment," said Laura Tyson, a prominent economist at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. "But I am worried about the quality of jobs created and the location where they are created." Speaking this week at EmTech Digital, an annual AI conference organized by MIT Technology Review, Tyson suggested we look the effects of increasing automation over the last 30 years. What we know, says Tyson, is that automation has taken away many routine jobs.
Particularly hard hit have been middle-skill and middle-income jobs, such as those in manufacturing. "We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated," said Tyson. "I worry about income inequality." Automation and AI will create new jobs. But, said Tyson, those new jobs might not be in the same parts of the country in which employment has been decreased by automation. And that has created frustrations and concerns in many parts of the US, including the Midwest. Technology advances have greatly changed jobs in the past, of course, most notably during the Industrial Revolution. But, Tyson said, the rate of change is much faster today, and there are some vital questions unanswered. Can we come up with a way to retrain workers? And, asked Tyson, who will pay for that retraining?
Yay!
Yay!
I'm very sorry, but Slashdot will soon be putting its new AI Automation pages online.
In the future, the "First Post! / First Comment!" messages will be generated automatically, so there will be no need for folks to feel that they need to do it.
There are plenty of re-training options available for you . . .
Income Inequality
"We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated," said Tyson. "I worry about income inequality."
Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income? Or inversely, what's wrong with paying higher skilled people more? You should be paid based on what you bring to the table. If all you offer is a warm body that's nominally slightly smarter than a chimp, we should pay you slightly more than we would a chimp.
Let them die. [Re:Income Inequality]
"We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated," said Tyson. "I worry about income inequality."
Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income?
The worry is not about lower skilled people getting "less" income; it's about them having zero income and zero prospect of getting income.
Right now, the approach to welfare is to prioritize making anybody on welfare get a job. But what do we do if there are no jobs available, even if they are willing, even desparate, to work?
Of course, you can just take the libertarian approach: let them starve. The problem only exists if we have a society that is unwilling to have people starve to death if they are unable to find a job.
If history has taught us anything it is that Ustinov was right
Hungry bellies create revolutions and the "better" people wind up dead or enslaved.
Who would have thought twenty years ago there were billions of dollars to be made out of silly cat videos and making funny faces into a camera? So long as people are alive, there's a way to make money off of them, meaning there's a way for them to make money.
If all you offer is a warm body that's nominally slightly smarter than a chimp, we should pay you slightly more than we would a chimp.
The federal endangered species act prohibits hourly employment for chimps.
The federal endangered species act prohibits hourly employment for chimps.
. . . the chimp claims that he is a member of the new Gig Economy, and technically not an employee.
. . . and the chimp uses an app, to prove it!
The problem is that we've amplified the spread to insane and astronomical proportions that don't remotely reflect the difference in the value of the work. Now we have people doing exhausting work being ordered around by robots in a warehouse all day who can barely support themselves, and top executives taking home 7-8 digits a year for some light office work that doesn't even require a whole lot of skill.
It's really a form of plagiarism - the top management is effectively claiming credit for work done by others and reallocating the pay to suit. In a sane world, minimum wage would be plenty enough for an adult to support themselves, and nobody would make more than perhaps 10x that.
Just what is wrong with lower skilled people getting less income? Or inversely, what's wrong with paying higher skilled people more? You should be paid based on what you bring to the table. If all you offer is a warm body that's nominally slightly smarter than a chimp, we should pay you slightly more than we would a chimp.
The first official (and required by the Dodd-Frank laws) CEO vs. Employee pay ratio reports are in, noting the average ratio is currently about 270:1 (it was 42:1 in 1980) with the CEO of Honeywell, Darius Adamczyk, topping the list at 333 times as much as a median Honeywell employee last year. From: http://www.latimes.com/busines... [latimes.com]:
The raw figures are these: Adamczyk, $16.8 million. Median employee: $50,296.
I can't seriously believe any CEO brings that much to any table, and this kind of disparity implies we're all worker chimps.
Google Buses
Remember all the crap a couple years ago about the Google buses and the resentment? That's the beginning of what's happening.
But in reality in the USA is that unless you picked your parents well and got the genes and nurturing to be big and smart for high paying jobs, you'll be relegated to shit jobs.
See, we were all brought up with the cultural myth that if you just work hard enough, you can achieve anything.
But the reality is that you have to be born in the right family.
The Meritocracy in the USA is a fa
Automation Resistance
Maybe things are changing but for years I've seen resistance to automating software testing, despite the costs of automation being not much higher than manually running the tests one time. Automated tests are not only faster but more repeatable and reliable. Plus it isn't usually someone qualified to run the tests that run them, it is someone that is qualified to develop the tests, and would rather be doing something more interesting, that is running them.
Actually, Silicon Valley is in precisely the geographical center of the universe. It turns out the big bang was caused by a tantalum manufacturing plant malfunction.
Neatly outlines the problem
And, even more fundamental, retrain them for what? The world doesn't need 20,000,000 new coders or even that number of *any* type of IT job, especially if the point is that IT work is itself supposed to be automating as well.
These jobs-retraining suggestions always stop short of actually specifying and then following through on a discussion of *what* people are supposed to be being retrained to do.
Can you retrain thousands of older, high school educated factory workers to become coders, creative types, etc.?
Retraining is not the answer. Despite what a lot of folks would like to believe, you can't educate someone beyond their intelligence.
Retraining is not the answer.
We need to grow exports! Now let me explain in detail . . .
The IT industry cannot find enough workers with IT skills, so we are forced to import them as H1-Bs from places like India and China. This leads to a human trade imbalance.
So the answer is right in front of us: Instead of uselessly trying to retrain folks . . . we need to export the
Can you retrain thousands of older, high school educated factory workers to become coders, creative types, etc.? Even if you theoretically could, would they want to,
...
That's a good point. Removing "needing the money" from the equation, blue-collar jobs are often vastly different than white-collar jobs and appeal to different people differently. Factory jobs are usually 9-5 (or some shift) schedule with no responsibilities outside those hours. We all know that coding, sysadmin and other high-tech and/or creative jobs have more fluid hours. Sure, some of like that and are wired well for that, but not everyone is.
There are reasons other than lack of or access to higher e
Our bleak future
It is absurd myth that there will be new types of jobs. Just look at laid off coal miners or rust belt manufacturing workers. They are pretty much done for, and for multiple generations. The same will happen to office workers.
Neo-feudalism
Neo-feudalism
It is unlikely that people would willingly assume neo-serf roles. It is much more likely that violent collapse of society followed by some kind of *ism.
The future is a lot like downtown Phoenix. Nice, shiny new high-rises and little cafes where people clad in suit and tie go out for lunch.
Then about three blocks away you have a shanty-town filled with houses made out of corrugated aluminium.
The "traditional" theories of capitalism do indeed almost guarantee that automation creates new jobs as it replaces old jobs. As a general statement, I believe new jobs are indeed eventually created.
However, there are two major problems glossed over by the big-picture view of the theor
Inequality is indeed increasing, but not unemployment. The unemployment rate has been roughly steady over the same few decades where inequality has skyrocketed.
Therefore, I'm not ready to conclude that overall job loss is the future even if inequality is. Runaway inequality indeed is something to worry about, but I'm focusing on employment here.
failure of vision [Re:Why should we have to pa...]
Conveniently, the unemployed have nothing better to do and have lots of free time on their schedules to support retraining. So no need to spend any money there.
Right, because education is free in America. Nobody poor needs to worry.
Oh, and that "student loan debt" thing? A myth. Nobody's worried about debt because pay is so high once you're educated it doesn't matter.
As far as the costs of hosting the training itself (instructors, materials, etc)
"hosting" the training? Is English actually your first language? You mean: the cost of education. Which is high, and the trend is for it to get even higher.
the companies should be able to recoup those costs from the future pay of the retreads.
Ah, let's see-- so, you're saying that companies should become schools that train unskilled laborers into useful professions, then they will b
Emphasis on "routine"
That's a good thing. A very good thing. Nobody — no human — likes doing a routine job. We do them because we need the money, but if a machine can do it instead, humanity wins.
Think of it as the revenge of the nerds upon the jocks. If you preferred gym to a Math class, you should be paid less the rest of your life, and have fewer children so that humanity could continue evolving.
The end of strong back, weak mind labor
from the summary
Can we come up with a way to retrain workers?
That question reveals a complete misunderstanding of circumstances. Its is not that long-standing skills are being obsoleted; That has been going on for centuries, yet never substantially harmed the employability of the middle class. The new change is that low-IQ individuals are being priced out of the market by smarter machines. Retraining does no good if there is nothing you are capable learning which a machine can not perform better.
What I wrote is understood as: As automation gets better, the IQ of individuals that are being priced out of the market by smarter machines will approach and overtake the median. Meaning, as machines get smarter, more bigger percentage of people will lose jobs. Meaning, dumb people and not so dumb people will be out of work as machines get smarte
And unlike the industrial revolution where the man went to work, and married women stayed home, married women are also working to make ends meet in the family finances. So if the husband is forced to move what happens to the wife and her job ?, especially in a significantly more competitive job market.
Midwest is hurting?
https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/2018/03/22/wisconsin-unemployment-rate-hits-record-low-2-9-february/449748002/
Automation
I'm not buying this
Maybe we need to broaden the term of what it means to be technologically unemployed. It doesn't just mean "My boss replaced me with a robot". The ruling class knows damn well there'd be crazy social unrest if they just fired the lot of us. They're smart enough to let attrition and inflation do the work quietl