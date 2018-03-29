Facebook Will No Longer Allow Third-Party Data For Targeting Ads (techcrunch.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: In a surprise change, Facebook will give up one major data source that the company uses to help advertisers target relevant users on the platform. The company just announced that it will end a feature called Partner Categories, launched back in 2013 out of a partnership between Facebook and major data brokers. Third party data helps Facebook further atomize its user base into meaningful segments for advertisers.
Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that the change is permanent, not a temporary precaution. In order to leverage the deep pool of data Facebook collects on users, the company mixes information that it obtains from users themselves (Pages a user liked, for instance) with information from advertisers (membership status in a loyalty program, for example) and with data obtained from third party providers. While Facebook feels comfortable with the integrity of its data sourcing within the first two categories, it feels less settled about dipping into these aggregate pools of third party data. The decision was issued in light of the company's recent privacy concerns over third-party data mishandling.
Pathetic attempt at self-regulation (Score:3, Interesting)
This is not even a little, in the 5 years FB has had this relationship they have certainly figured out how to connect the dots without this "3rd party" info.
In fact what they have now got probably goes far beyond the info available.
Facebook saves money and digs deeper, PROFIT!!!
Too little, too late. Get your ass over to Capitol Hill Zuck, and try to stuff the sausage back into the casing. This goose is fully cooked. People are wising up to FB shenanigans and its days are numbered. I wouldn't buy stock in this company at half its current level, it's going to be a media circus.
Wising up? What a load of shit. The only thing more pathetic than your delusions here is the assumption that people still give a shit about data privacy. If they did, Facebook and all of the other social media platforms that feed mass narcissism wouldn't exist.
Their days are numbered? If Facebook lost a million users a month from now on, it would only take 200 fucking years to empty the customer pool.
I expect the big thing, is that Facebook is trying to whitewash the problems. Figuring that just some Zeckerberg charm will appeal the masses.
What is needed now isn't an emotional CEO or one appealing to our emotions. But one who is explaining and proving to the public a full strategy to fixes such problems, compensate for the damage caused, and new checks to prevent problems, and showing they see other risks in the future which they need to work on.
Delete your account.
No longer allow third party data (Score:2)
Only that from Republicans and Democrats
Data quality is probably not the issue (Score:2)
This won't change a thing. (Score:2)
And don't think for a minute that Facebook data won't be used in elections again. But this time Zuckerbertler will make sure it only gets used for campaigns that align with his own politic
Facebook will say stuff (Score:2)
If you know anything about Facebook, you will know that they will say stuff with zero intention of actually following through or giving users a real way to verify. Opt out of something and you'll be 'opted in' when Facebook rearranges their privacy settings with wording that seems benign. Facebook started as a platform where you could see information people selectively shared with groups of friends through connections you control. They marketed themselves on sharing things like cell phone numbers privately
"Face" saving exercise to not be Egg-Facebook (Score:2)
... that was a horrible pun. FML.
This is garbage, calculated PR absolute-minimum-change-we-can-do to not loose any more stock or a user base. I love this "We give a shit now" moment by Facebook, and with Zuckerberg going 'on the record' with Congress to 'make a change'.
This stunt is like having a legitimately bad restaurant experience, and after you decide to walk out, the manager comes tripping over half the tables and chains from across the restaurant to come tell you how sorry they are just so you don'