Microsoft's Longtime Windows Boss Terry Myerson To Leave the Company Amid a Huge Executive Reorganization (businessinsider.com) 45
Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice president of Windows and a long-time leader at Microsoft, is leaving the company, the company said today. The news comes as part of a big reshuffling of the company's executive leadership. From a report: "His strong contributions to Microsoft over 21 years from leading Exchange to leading Windows 10 leave a real legacy. I want to thank Terry for his leadership on my team and across Microsoft," wrote Nadella in an e-mail to employees announcing the changes. As part of the reorganization, Rajesh Jha, the executive VP of Microsoft Office products, will be expanding his responsibilities to encompass Myerson's role when he leaves in "the coming months." Jha will become the leader of a group called "Experiences & Devices," bringing Windows and Office under a single banner. "The purpose of this team is to instill a unifying product ethos across our end-user experiences and devices," writes Nadella. "Computing experiences are evolving to include multiple senses and are no longer bound to one device at a time but increasingly spanning many as we move from home to work and on the go."
Yep, that's the reason I commented....this is not uncommon to see happen.
Sounds like a move to make all MS leadership Indian as much as anything else....?
All of Microsoft will soon be doing the needful.
I have a hard time seeing that. They fucked office good and hard about a decade back when they introduced that god damned ribbon interface. It's only stubbornness and institutional inertia that allows it to still be on there.
For mouse users, it increases the distance you have to drag the mouse in order to get options. For those that use hotkeys it makes it far, far harder to locate things to find the hotkey for. It's a really great example of how not to create a working interface.
Alternative translation:
We are going back to leveraging our Windows monopoly at the expense of all other initiatives.
Seeing the usual canned non-responses always makes me wonder what the real story is. Is Terry responsible for the idiotic strategy that made Windows 10 the most hated version of windows ever?
>However, the disdain for Windows 10 isn't because people dislike it. Rather they disliked the various methods that MS employed to force Windows 10 onto people.
I Disagree. I dislike the way they've split system settings between two different sets of menus, one very similar to the older Win7 settings and a new set in a new set of windows with new names and that "flat" look. The older, more useful settings are sometimes only accessible through the newer windows, which makes no sense and requires extra cl
Well, also Windows 8/8.1.
For Windows 10, the telemetry is unacceptable. Apart from that, it acts ok (I of course prefer other desktop environments).
The update situation is ugly, however. It's all 'Windows 10', but are you on 1507? 1803? LSTB? CBB? A device that was supported for Windows 10 (1507) might not work with Windows 10 (1803). You may still get updates to Windows 10 1507, but it won't act the same as windows 10 1803 and if you try to reinstall it you might fail because your windows 10 media isn'
The update situation is ugly, however. It's all 'Windows 10', but are you on 1507? 1803? LSTB? CBB? A device that was supported for Windows 10 (1507) might not work with Windows 10 (1803)
You have a gift for understatement. While I can delay updates for my W10 Pro laptop, I have another inexpensive laptop running W10 Home. I use it at morning breakfast. That's the only place I use it. So last week I went to shut it down in preparation for leaving, and it installed an update. It had been downloading updates over a insecure wifi connection! This is as unnaceptable as screwing a horse. Unless you're another horse of course.
But some how or another, that kind of crap has to stop.
This is about having one group responsible for Windows and Office so that as revenue moves from perpetual license to subscription services the Windows division chief doesn't get gutted for falling revenue. Apparently one of the biggest problems at MS is the fiefdoms of various product lines. By making larger groups all report up to one management chain you can stop some of the infighting that has been slowing down progress for a long time. MS senior leadership has seen the writing on the wall and PC sales g
YOU might not like the cloud/subscription model but apparently enough of MS's customers like the model and their offerings that their revenue and profits have taken off since launching Azure and O365 after having been pretty much flat for a decade.
I'd assume he has done his time for whatever horrendous crime he committed and is being let out on compassionate grounds.
I doubt that was even his choices, I imagine he was forced from above into a lot of this and this ousting is likely as a result of him arguing with the direction windows has been going.
I guess we find out if the direction changes substationally or even more directly goes down this dumpster.
Fuck off and take your tablet boned with you. The keyboard allows for much faster processing except in Windows 10.
I believe they thought it wasn't unified enough across desktops and tablets and what Nadella says is basically that.
If I touch a mouse at work you've failed.
Windows 8 was the worse for me, and the whole desktop/mobile UI convergence bullshit needs to finally come to an end.
It must be Thursday.
Myerson was a solid dev leader. He was "acquired" when Microsoft bought his analytics startup. Now he is being replaced by an established app/cloud guy. I do not see this as a positive indication, but it is consistent with Nadella's overall direction for the company.
I have no idea what it was like to work with him personally, so maybe it's something like that. But if decision reflects the corporate direction, then the telemetry/data issues with Windows 10 will probably grow.
The only way Microsoft could reorganize properly is if they split vertically. The only way they could improve is by a total rewrite using decent coding standards and published APIs. None of which is likely under any administration.