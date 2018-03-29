Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft's Longtime Windows Boss Terry Myerson To Leave the Company Amid a Huge Executive Reorganization (businessinsider.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice president of Windows and a long-time leader at Microsoft, is leaving the company, the company said today. The news comes as part of a big reshuffling of the company's executive leadership. From a report: "His strong contributions to Microsoft over 21 years from leading Exchange to leading Windows 10 leave a real legacy. I want to thank Terry for his leadership on my team and across Microsoft," wrote Nadella in an e-mail to employees announcing the changes. As part of the reorganization, Rajesh Jha, the executive VP of Microsoft Office products, will be expanding his responsibilities to encompass Myerson's role when he leaves in "the coming months." Jha will become the leader of a group called "Experiences & Devices," bringing Windows and Office under a single banner. "The purpose of this team is to instill a unifying product ethos across our end-user experiences and devices," writes Nadella. "Computing experiences are evolving to include multiple senses and are no longer bound to one device at a time but increasingly spanning many as we move from home to work and on the go."

  • "The purpose of this team is to instill a unifying product ethos across our end-user experiences and devices,", translation: We'll fuck up the Windows 10 UI even more.

    • Alternative translation:

      We are going back to leveraging our Windows monopoly at the expense of all other initiatives.

  • Wonder what this is truely about (Score:3)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @11:16AM (#56346769)

    Seeing the usual canned non-responses always makes me wonder what the real story is. Is Terry responsible for the idiotic strategy that made Windows 10 the most hated version of windows ever?

    • It might just be time for new people. He was there 21 years so it might just be time for him to go.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by afidel ( 530433 )

      This is about having one group responsible for Windows and Office so that as revenue moves from perpetual license to subscription services the Windows division chief doesn't get gutted for falling revenue. Apparently one of the biggest problems at MS is the fiefdoms of various product lines. By making larger groups all report up to one management chain you can stop some of the infighting that has been slowing down progress for a long time. MS senior leadership has seen the writing on the wall and PC sales g

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I'd assume he has done his time for whatever horrendous crime he committed and is being let out on compassionate grounds.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      I doubt that was even his choices, I imagine he was forced from above into a lot of this and this ousting is likely as a result of him arguing with the direction windows has been going.

      I guess we find out if the direction changes substationally or even more directly goes down this dumpster.

    • Fuck off and take your tablet boned with you. The keyboard allows for much faster processing except in Windows 10.

      I believe they thought it wasn't unified enough across desktops and tablets and what Nadella says is basically that.

      If I touch a mouse at work you've failed.

    • Maybe he got a little rapey with some co-workers.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MTEK ( 2826397 )

      Windows 8 was the worse for me, and the whole desktop/mobile UI convergence bullshit needs to finally come to an end.

  • Whoa! Let me get my reorg boots. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    http://dilbert.com/strip/1995-10-30

  • Myerson was a solid dev leader. He was "acquired" when Microsoft bought his analytics startup. Now he is being replaced by an established app/cloud guy. I do not see this as a positive indication, but it is consistent with Nadella's overall direction for the company.

    I have no idea what it was like to work with him personally, so maybe it's something like that. But if decision reflects the corporate direction, then the telemetry/data issues with Windows 10 will probably grow.

  • The only way Microsoft could reorganize properly is if they split vertically. The only way they could improve is by a total rewrite using decent coding standards and published APIs. None of which is likely under any administration.

