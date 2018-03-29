Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


European Commission Says It Will Cancel All 300,000 UK-Owned .EU Domains (theregister.co.uk) 71

Posted by msmash from the that's-gonna-hurt dept.
Brexit has hit the internet, and not in a good way. From a report: In an official statement Thursday, the European Commission announced it will cancel all 300,000 domains under the .eu top-level domain that have a UK registrant, following Britain's eventual departure from the European Union. "As of the withdrawal date, undertakings and organizations that are established in the United Kingdom but not in the EU and natural persons who reside in the United Kingdom will no longer be eligible to register .eu domain names," the document states, adding, "or if they are .eu registrants, to renew .eu domain names registered before the withdrawal date." Going even further, the EC suggested that existing .eu domains might be cancelled the moment Brexit happens -- expected to be 366 days from now -- with no right of appeal.

  • Petty. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @04:53PM (#56349271) Journal

    Is it just me, or does this seem fairly petty and petulant? Yeah, sure, the UK won't be in the Eurozone any more, but all you're doing is (in the best case) generating revenue by making all those domain owners re-register with addresses in continental Europe, and inviting a land rush for speculators and scammers in the worst case.

    Seems pretty stupid.

    • Re:Petty. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Joce640k ( 829181 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @05:32PM (#56349361) Homepage

      Rules is rules.

      They voted to leave, they've got nothing coming.

      • Not all of the people in the UK voted to leave. But way to make them realize they should have, by childishly having an un-elected shadow government steal a bunch of domains.

        This action makes me think less of the EU, which I had thought was impossible.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by thaylin ( 555395 )

          your country voted to leave, it is something you should h ave seen coming, as you will no longer be legally eligible for the domain, trying to have your cake and eat it too so to speak

        • Not all of the people in the UK voted to leave.

          Yes, they call themselves, "Scots" . . .

        • ".EU is the domain extension for the country code EU. It is a ccTLD (country code top level domain) for the European Union. It's open to organisations or residents that reside in the EU member states". The UK is leaving the EU, why should organisations and regulations change in the EU to accommodate the UK?

        • This action makes me think less of the EU, which I had thought was impossible.

          Just hand over part of a package for nothing in the middle of a negotiation process?
          Just have a rules based organisation like the EU ignore rules?

          SuperKendall you and I disagree on a lot of things, but until now I haven't thought of you as someone stupid. I honestly wonder how you thought this could possible go any other way, even if the roles were reversed (the UK also pulling everything they can for negotiations and the UK also being a hugely rules based bureaucracy).

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          TLD admin organizations can set whatever rules they like. Some countries allow anyone to register, some require them to be resident. The EU is one of the latter.

          So once outside the EU, naturally they will not suspend the rules for the UK unless the UK negotiated that as part of the post-brexit deal. Since the UK has a very weak position and desperately needs things like financial service access that are near impossible to get, .EU domains are going to be way down that list of things to ask for.

          Plus, the UK

    • Is it just me, or does this seem fairly petty and petulant?

      Politics are petty and petulant. It's all about appearances.

    • It's not petty at all.

      This is not a retaliatory move; it's the law.

      The UK will not be part of the .eu, right?

      They can get .uk

      • The UK will not be part of the .eu, right?

        Yes, with the UK leaving the EU Common Market, this could be misleading. For instance, a UK company that currently sells dishwashers in the EU might be called:

        dishwashers.eu

        However, after the Brexit, and before a trade deal is agreed on (which will take forever), the UK company will only be selling dishwashers in the UK. So it would make more sense for them to call themselves:

        dishwashers.co.uk

        They can get .uk

        "Let them eat UK!" -- Marie Antoinette

        "England is a nation of shopkeepers! They taste awful!" -- Napolean

    • Is it just me, or does this seem fairly petty and petulant? Yeah, sure, the UK won't be in the Eurozone any more, but all you're doing is (in the best case) generating revenue by making all those domain owners re-register with addresses in continental Europe, and inviting a land rush for speculators and scammers in the worst case.

      TFA is written to sound like the EU is being petty and that any UK citizens owning .eu domains were not already aware and are having to suddenly scramble to save their websites, but that is far from the case.

      This was one of the consequences that were known from the start. The vast majority of them have had plans and all the machinery in place to switch their domains since very shortly after Brexit passed.

      This is much ado about nothing. It's a click-bait article.

      Strat

    • Is it just me, or does this seem fairly petty and petulant?

      No, it is not just you. I wanted to say the same thing: petty. "Petulant" is an SAT-word and didn't come to my mind, but now that I've looked up the meaning, I agree, it is that too.

      For example, Soviet Union has, thankfully, been dead for almost 30 years now, but the top-level domain (.su) continues to exist with plenty of sites [google.com] under it.

      • That example would be fine if the EU no longer existed. .EU means that the company or person resides in the EU and hence is under EU trading regulations. This is not new, or petty, it is simply the requirements for an EU domain name. the UK no longer belonging to the EU means any domain for individuals not in the EU under this name would be deceptive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      The rules of the .EU domain are pretty clear - registrants are meant to have a connection to the EU, something many of the UK registrants will cease to have come Brexit. The revenue's not the issue here - a few €m per year is nothing in the scheme of things - so this is entirely about sticking the letter of the law and (possibly) an attempt to get another bunch of UK citizens to directly feel some pain from Brexit, of which some will hopefully complain about it and further weaken the UK government's o

    • Yeah, sure, the UK won't be in the Eurozone any more,

      The UK was never in the eurozone, nor does being in the eurozone have anything to do with being able to register .eu domain names.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Hylandr ( 813770 )

      Living in America and receiving a highly filtered / edited newsfeed on the brexit topic I am going to guess that this isn't the first time something like this has happened, and that Brexit didn't happen for no reason at all. it takes a lot to move an entire nation to agree in the polls against the push of popular media even.

      So far this action tells me that Brexit may have been the best thing to happen to the UK for quite some time. Right now it's just the .eu TLD. ( that we know of ) With a clearly petulant

      • "it takes a lot to move an entire nation to agree in the polls"

        How much of "a lot" is due to micro-targeted propaganda using stolen data by Cambridge Analyticica?

      • With a clearly petulant EU leadership that's appointed and not elected

        . . . just like the Upper House of Parliament in the UK, the House of Lords, who are appointed, and not elected.

        For the US folks . . . how would you feel if instead of voting for your State Senator, he or she was appointed by a gang of old, white men, who are supposedly truly concerned about the best interests of the country . . . ?

        Oh, and who voted for the gang members . . . ? Themselves . . . ?

        But that's a moot point. The folks in the UK can choose whatever form of government they think is best for

    • Is it just me, or does this seem fairly petty and petulant?

      No that's just misinterpretation of what the EU is. Regardless of what anyone thinks of it positively or negatively it is still fundamentally a majorly rules based bureaucracy. I don't think this is petty as much as it is a realisation that it is either kick off the domains, or dig out and take yet another legal document through an update process to make exceptions.

      Also worth remembering is that the EU and UK are in the process of negotiating exit terms. Nothing is petty in a negotiation, it is all just par

  • Is the UK really going to go through with this? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @04:57PM (#56349287)
    so far none of the benefits of Brexit have materialized and all of the promises have been walked back. I doubt they'll even get to cut back on immigration. Immigrants are usually brought in for cheap labor, I can't see the ruling class giving that up. It looks to me like you've got all the downsides and none of the up. Just do a second referendum already.

    • Re:Is the UK really going to go through with this? (Score:5, Informative)

      by rahvin112 ( 446269 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @05:35PM (#56349377)

      It's too late, they already initiated the withdrawal. It happens now regardless. The only thing left to do is negotiate some type of trade agreement if possible.

      To get back into the EU the UK would have to make some major concessions, including adopting the EU currency. I'd imagine the rest of the EU would extract a pretty penny from the UK to be let back in and they'd always be a second class member afterwards unlike the first class founding member they were before leaving.

      No, Brexit is happening, there's no turning back and it's going to hurt the UK far more than the Brexit campaigners claimed. The UK is likely to lose half their banking industry to this.

      • No, the UK could go back if they wished. The brit rebate by "I want my money back!" Thatcher however wouldn't be reinstated. That would probably be the main concession demanded by the others. Basically, no more special circumstances for the UK, they have to be a member like any other which there were not anymore for many years. So it would cost the UK a lot monetarily to go back. The Euro is a non-issue. No one would force them to join it.
        The problem however is not money in any form, it's UK politics. It wo

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        There are on going legal cases to determine if it can be undone, but realistically if the UK did change its mind the EU would accommodate it and change the rules if necessary.

      • It's too late, they already initiated the withdrawal. It happens now regardless.

        That has been a matter of legal debate given how poorly drafted the leave article was. There is reason to believe that they could still cancel Brexit. That said there is zero reason to believe they will. The UK will sooner stubbornly drive themselves to hell before back pedalling on something like this.

    • I doubt they'll even get to cut back on immigration.

      Ironically enough some of the truly baffling talk about immigration in the UK is that they are pissed of with a) illegal immigration, and b) muslim immigration. The former won't change, and the latter will actually get worse with Brexit thanks to the UK being able to use it's immigration quota without having to accept EU migrants. ... the majority of which are Poles and everyone is fine with that because someone needs to build houses and do plumbing.

  • Don't use country domains (Score:3)

    by brianerst ( 549609 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @04:58PM (#56349289) Homepage

    Yet another reason not to use country (or region) level domains.

    A good old fashioned .com domain has none of these issues.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by davidwr ( 791652 )

      Until 2002, the .us domain operated as a locality namespace [wikipedia.org] with very few 2nd-level-sub-domains other than the 50 individual states in the USA.

      For governments and other organizations that were inherently geographical, using the .us country domain made a lot of sense.

    • A good old fashioned .com domain has none of these issues.

      No it has two much larger issues: Verisign and the MAFIAA.

  • Nothing of value was lost (Score:3)

    by Tokolosh ( 1256448 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @05:39PM (#56349399)

    Unless you domain was pee.eu

  • sacrebl.eu! (Score:5, Funny)

    by trb ( 8509 ) on Thursday March 29, 2018 @05:39PM (#56349401)

    will be up for grabs.

    https://whois.eurid.eu/en/sear... [eurid.eu]

  • I'm rather surprised that there are 300,000 .eu registrations at all, not least from the UK. Who would want one? I don't think I've ever used any site with a .eu TLD; everything is .co.uk/.org.uk/.fr/.ie/.de for the most part. I always thought it was a waste of time to bother with a .eu registration. Doesn't sound like a big loss, just some noise to create some token bargaining chip for some negotiation concession.
  • there are some, very few, country domains that have such requirements. Often this leads that domain name registrar (or their resellers) offer a trustee setup that, for a small fee, register the name but you stay in control of it. I was suprised that .EU has such requirements, they are quite well hidden in the "registration policy" (not the "rules for domains" or "terms and conditions").

    relevant part of the registration policy:
    In this

  • This is nothing other than spite. It's not uncommon to register a domain in a country other than the one you live in.

