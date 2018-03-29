US To Seek Social Media Details From All Visa Applicants (bloomberg.com) 40
According to Bloomberg, the State Department wants to require all U.S. visa applicants to submit their social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers. From the report: In documents to be published in Friday's Federal Register, the department said it wants the public to comment on the proposed new requirements, which will affect nearly 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the U.S. each year. The new rules would apply to virtually all applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas. The department estimates it would affect 710,000 immigrant visa applicants and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants, including those who want to come to the U.S. for business or education, according to the documents. If the requirements are approved by the Office of Management and Budget, applications for all visa types would list a number of social media platforms and require the applicant to provide any account names they may have had on them over the previous five years. It would also give the applicant the option to volunteer information about social media accounts on platforms not listed in the application. In addition to their social media histories, visa applicants will be asked for five years of previously used telephone numbers, email addresses, international travel and deportation status, as well as whether any family members have been involved in terrorist activities. Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types may be exempted from the requirements, the documents said.
Guess I won't be travelling to the US anymore.
Fine with us, you won't be missed.
Instead of putting your email and twitter handle on a Visa application? Seems like a dumb decision-making process, but ok.
I don't think we'll miss you. We have lots of weird, irrational people here already.
The key number here is 15 million per year (Score:4, Insightful)
That's 41,000 per day, every day. No one is even going to follow up to see if the first alias listed even exists, let alone have time to verify its authenticity.
That's 41,000 per day now. If that requirement hits, it may be thousands and thousands less.
Since there is no security benefit, I can only assume the goal is to prevent people from traveling to US so much. I am sure the tourist industry / travel industry would love that.
And what if everything you posted is set to private? This appears to be an admission that they can read everything on Facebook at will, public or otherwise.
A better idea: (Score:1)
How about you apply for a job at the Trumpet administration. Your ideas seem as fucked up as his.
Re:A better idea: (Score:4, Insightful)
Perhaps because some of them come here as tourists and spend money.
Just following the lead from other countries (Score:1)
The UK already bans people from entering based on social media accounts.
Canada googles citizenship applicants and questions people based on it [canadavisa.com].
So frankly I see nothing new in what the U.S. is doing.
So many people here on Slashdot seem to want more government. This is more government - congrats, you go what you asked for.
So, basically, what you just said is "Citizenship means nothing to me and I'm going to go out and become a suicide bomber rather than give up my password"
Tourists? (Score:2)
We've set a few records there - 75 million tourists in 2014, according to this:
https://share.america.gov/75-m... [america.gov]
I guess we don't need any more.
Tourists don't need Visa's (Score:2)
You don't need a Visa for vacation, you need a passport from your country of residence. Visa's are required for school or working in the US.
If this goes worldwide I'm skewered (Score:1)
I don't remember all of the social media accounts, phone numbers, and email addresses I've used in the last 5 years.
Many of them are one-shot-throw-aways that I use to fill in online complaint forms. Their sole purpose is to receive the reply to the complaint - usually nothing more than the automated "your complaint has been registered" reply.
If this becomes a standard worldwide, I'll be forced to stay at home.
Hilariously hypocritical (Score:2)
We're going to force people to turn over their information simply to see if they said anything wrong while our so-called president hides what's on his tax returns.
Who do you think can do more damage?
Does that mean ICQ? (Score:2)
I think I might be able to dig up my ICQ account number.
But what about all of those through away emails that I created on hotmail, let alone all of the ISPs that I have had email through?