US To Seek Social Media Details From All Visa Applicants (bloomberg.com) 19
According to Bloomberg, the State Department wants to require all U.S. visa applicants to submit their social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers. From the report: In documents to be published in Friday's Federal Register, the department said it wants the public to comment on the proposed new requirements, which will affect nearly 15 million foreigners who apply for visas to enter the U.S. each year. The new rules would apply to virtually all applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas. The department estimates it would affect 710,000 immigrant visa applicants and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants, including those who want to come to the U.S. for business or education, according to the documents. If the requirements are approved by the Office of Management and Budget, applications for all visa types would list a number of social media platforms and require the applicant to provide any account names they may have had on them over the previous five years. It would also give the applicant the option to volunteer information about social media accounts on platforms not listed in the application. In addition to their social media histories, visa applicants will be asked for five years of previously used telephone numbers, email addresses, international travel and deportation status, as well as whether any family members have been involved in terrorist activities. Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types may be exempted from the requirements, the documents said.
The key number here is 15 million per year (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
That's 41,000 per day, every day. No one is even going to follow up to see if the first alias listed even exists, let alone have time to verify its authenticity.
That's 41,000 per day now. If that requirement hits, it may be thousands and thousands less.
Since there is no security benefit, I can only assume the goal is to prevent people from traveling to US so much. I am sure the tourist industry / travel industry would love that.
Re: (Score:2)
And what if everything you posted is set to private? This appears to be an admission that they can read everything on Facebook at will, public or otherwise.
A better idea: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps because some of them come here as tourists and spend money.
Just following the lead from other countries (Score:2)
The UK already bans people from entering based on social media accounts.
Canada googles citizenship applicants and questions people based on it [canadavisa.com].
So frankly I see nothing new in what the U.S. is doing.
So many people here on Slashdot seem to want more government. This is more government - congrats, you go what you asked for.
Tourists? (Score:2)
We've set a few records there - 75 million tourists in 2014, according to this:
https://share.america.gov/75-m... [america.gov]
I guess we don't need any more.