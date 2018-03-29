Instagram Reenables GIF Sharing After GIPHY Promises No More Racism (techcrunch.com) 18
Earlier this month, Instagram and Snapchat dropped their GIPHY integrations when a racial slur slipped into the company's online database. Now Instagram is bringing GIPHY Integration back after GIPHY confirmed it's reviewed its GIF library four times and will preemptively review any new GIFs it adds. Snapchat has yet to bring the service back. TechCrunch reports: "We've been in close contact with GIPHY throughout this process and we're confident that they have put measures in place to ensure that Instagram users have a good experience," an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch. GIPHY told TechCrunch in a statement: "To anyone who was affected: we're sorry. We take full responsibility for this recent event and under no circumstances does GIPHY condone or support this kind of content. We have also finished a full investigation into our content moderations systems and processes and have made specific changes to our process to ensure something like this does not happen again." The racial slur was spotted by a user in the UK around March 8th. "We've shared a censored version of the image below, but warning, it still includes graphic content that may be offensive to some users," reports TechCrunch.
There really seems to be a market for these walled gardens. I don't get it, but then I browse Slashdot at -1. I guess enough people prefer bland innocuous pap to freedom. Well, that's people for you.
1984 isn't meant to be a how to guide (Score:2)
The concept of thought police, scares me more than anonymous racism.
No, I think I understand it too well. The fact that you can't see the parallels in society today, is quite telling though.
Grow up and toughen up a bit Millennials.
The Universe IS trying to kill you everyday, plan accordingly.
To ban the word "Monkey" is to assume it must reference black people. How much more racist can you get?
What if that was a Harambe GIF, eh??
Funny how you ignore the blurred out N*****.
... And the drawing of the black woman immediately underneath.
I haven't been keeping up with the news, but are we all switching from Facebook to Instagram following the Cambridge Analytica scandal?