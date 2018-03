Top Facebook Executive Defended Data Collection In 2016 Memo, Warned That Facebook Could Get People Killed

An anonymous reader quotes a report from BuzzFeed:The full memo is embedded in BuzzFeed's report . In response to the story, Zuckerberg wrote in a statement: "Boz is a talented leader who says many provocative things. This was one that most people at Facebook including myself disagreed with strongly. We've never believed the ends justify the means. We recognize that connecting people isn't enough by itself. We also need to work to bring people closer together. We changed our whole mission and company focus to reflect this last year."