Top Facebook Executive Defended Data Collection In 2016 Memo, Warned That Facebook Could Get People Killed (buzzfeed.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BuzzFeed: On June 18, 2016, one of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's most trusted lieutenants circulated an extraordinary memo weighing the costs of the company's relentless quest for growth. "We connect people. Period. That's why all the work we do in growth is justified. All the questionable contact importing practices. All the subtle language that helps people stay searchable by friends. All of the work we do to bring more communication in. The work we will likely have to do in China some day. All of it," VP Andrew "Boz" Bosworth wrote. "So we connect more people," he wrote in another section of the memo. "That can be bad if they make it negative. Maybe it costs someone a life by exposing someone to bullies. Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools." The explosive internal memo is titled "The Ugly," and has not been previously circulated outside the Silicon Valley social media giant.
The Bosworth memo reveals the extent to which Facebook's leadership understood the physical and social risks the platform's products carried -- even as the company downplayed those risks in public. It suggests that senior executives had deep qualms about conduct that they are now seeking to defend. And as the company reels amid a scandal over improper outside data collection on its users, the memo shows that one senior executive -- one of Zuckerberg's longest-serving deputies -- prioritized all-encompassing growth over all else, a view that has led to questionable data collection and manipulative treatment of its users. The full memo is embedded in BuzzFeed's report. In response to the story, Zuckerberg wrote in a statement: "Boz is a talented leader who says many provocative things. This was one that most people at Facebook including myself disagreed with strongly. We've never believed the ends justify the means. We recognize that connecting people isn't enough by itself. We also need to work to bring people closer together. We changed our whole mission and company focus to reflect this last year."
I could give my life story on there and they still wouldn't know dick about me.
Projecting the image that you know everything about everyone may spook the product, but it's great marketing.
I won't delete mine. I can keep some relationships much more active with Facebook than travel would permit otherwise. It's not the only vector, but it's a good one. I have a high school buddy I've seen a dozen times in the last 20 years, but we constantly argue politics on FB. I value that.
I'm not sure I believe anything any of them say but it certain does provide a different view of it than the article portrays.
The point of Facebook *is* to "connect people". So is Twitter, so is the global telephone network and the Internet itself.You can't sue a telephone company for facilitating campaign calls that were headed by foreign operatives, can you? What about facilitating voice calls that coordinated an assassination? Facebook essentially is the same thing - a medium. It's hard for me to say it but I agree with Facebook. The fault lies in said operatives (and the users' gullibility, unfortunately) IMHO. Don't kill the