Microsoft Issues Out-Of-Band Security Update To Patch a Meltdown Patch It Released Earlier This Year (bleepingcomputer.com) 15
On Friday, Microsoft issued an out-of-band security update for 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2. From a report: The security update -- KB4100480 -- addresses a security bug discovered by a Swedish security expert earlier this week. The bug was caused by a patch meant to fix the Meltdown vulnerability but accidentally opened the kernel memory wide open. According to Ulf Frisk, Microsoft's January 2018 Meltdown patch (for CVE-2017-5754) allowed any app to extract or write content from/to the kernel memory. This all happened because the Meltdown patch accidentally flipped a bit that controlled access permissions to kernel memory. Frisk said that the March Patch Tuesday appears to have "fixed" the issue, as he was not able to interact with kernel memory.
Re: (Score:3)
Patches to patches to patches, Oh My!
It's patches all the way down!
Re: (Score:2)
Those responsible for the patches that had been sacked have been sacked.
in case of meltdown push this button (Score:2)
in case of meltdown push this button
Patch it around... (Score:5, Funny)
99 little bugs.
Take one down, patch it around.
127 little bugs in the code...
Re: (Score:2)
99 little bugs in the code. 99 little bugs. Take one down, patch it around. 127 little bugs in the code...
I see a fight brewing as people alternately mod this truth or funny. Can hardly see what this patch breaks.
I just removed kb4056897 (Score:2)
I removed kb4056897 and for now, won't accept any Microsoft patches for the time being. I'll take care of Meltdown by keeping Javascript disabled on all non-essential websites.
If they'd written Windows properly (Score:2)
In the first place, then none of this would have been an issue. It's no bloody wonder Microsoft no longer sells software, only licenses, because they'd get sued under the lemon laws. This is grossly incompetent on their part.
Can you write an OS, cleanly, that is secure against CPU bugs? Yes, yes you can. You design the code properly and then you do this thing that is quite remarkable. You write a full set of tests.
But what if you don't know about the specific bug? Why should you have to? A bug, by definitio