Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Issues Out-Of-Band Security Update To Patch a Meltdown Patch It Released Earlier This Year (bleepingcomputer.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the patch-ception dept.
On Friday, Microsoft issued an out-of-band security update for 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2. From a report: The security update -- KB4100480 -- addresses a security bug discovered by a Swedish security expert earlier this week. The bug was caused by a patch meant to fix the Meltdown vulnerability but accidentally opened the kernel memory wide open. According to Ulf Frisk, Microsoft's January 2018 Meltdown patch (for CVE-2017-5754) allowed any app to extract or write content from/to the kernel memory. This all happened because the Meltdown patch accidentally flipped a bit that controlled access permissions to kernel memory. Frisk said that the March Patch Tuesday appears to have "fixed" the issue, as he was not able to interact with kernel memory.

Microsoft Issues Out-Of-Band Security Update To Patch a Meltdown Patch It Released Earlier This Year More | Reply

Microsoft Issues Out-Of-Band Security Update To Patch a Meltdown Patch It Released Earlier This Year

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Another megabytes the dust.

Close