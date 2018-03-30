Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Waymo Starts To Eclipse Uber in Race To Self-Driving Taxis (sfchronicle.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
Uber barreled into autonomous driving out of fear that it could end up as the MySpace or Yahoo of ride-hailing, a company with early gargantuan success that stumbled as times changed. Waymo, the self-driving offshoot of Google parent Alphabet, has pursued its ambitions more cautiously, accumulating long years of research and testing before pursuing a plan to bring its technology to the public. From a report: Now, as Waymo scales up its self-driving taxi service, Uber's fear could be coming to pass. This week, as Uber continued to reel from a fatal self-driving accident in Arizona, Waymo confidently pushed forward -- landing a deal to build 20,000 self-driving luxury SUVs with Jaguar Land Rover on top of its plan for thousands of Chysler hybrid minivans. Within two years, it aims to have thousands of fully autonomous taxis -- with no backup drivers behind the wheel -- on the roads, starting in Phoenix where it is already giving test rides.

The company predicts it will give 1 million robot-taxi rides a day by 2020. Waymo, the industry pioneer, logged millions of autonomous miles as it perfected self-driving technology. But over the years, engineers defected out of frustration that it was not commercializing the technology. Now with former auto executive John Krafcik at the helm, Waymo appears poised to launch a self-driving taxi service that could conceivably dominate that field, at least early on, the way Uber does now with human-driven cars.

  • As with any other form of dangerous machinery, I hope it at least comes with one of these...

    https://i.stack.imgur.com/jrVP... [imgur.com]
    https://incompliancemag.com/wp... [incompliancemag.com]

  • Waymo probably has their LIDAR working, but I don't imagine that gets them very far ahead of Uber at this point. Humans drive 551,370 miles in all situations and all kinds of weather and road services without even a fender-bender. Even Waymo is doing a fraction of that per 'safety driver' intervention. Also it is a problem set that gets exponentially harder as you get closer to the goal of being significantly safer than humans.
    • road surfaces*

    • I think this is why they are starting in Phoenix. The roads are in good condition (no freeze-thaw cycle) and the weather is almost never an issue. They already have all the roads mapped out. If your origin or destination is off the pre-mapped roads, they can dispatch a human driven car instead.

  • To get a sense of how far ahead Waymo is, take a look at the disengagements report [ca.gov] Waymo published last year and then look at everyone else's. At least in California, Waymo has more miles driven than everyone else combined and their disengagement rate is much lower

  • Waymo jumps ahead... that is what happens when your competition runs someone over. Now UBER stands for UBER = >U BEtterR get out of the way!
  • A) Killled a poor woman just because they were eager to put not-read-for-action-at-all vehicles on public roads B) Paid/settled the family of said woman into silence C) Ruined make-a-living-through-cab-driving for hundreds of thousands of low-income cabbies in dozens of developing countries with a fucking smartphone app.
    • But I would gladly get into a Google car because Google is so benevolent.
      • Google may not be the Mother Teresa of tech objectively, but compared to Uber, they almost are Mother Teresa. And at least Google is capable of developing serious tech and has a track record of doing so. Having watched the video, I struggle to understand how Uber put a car this incapable of avoiding pedestrians on a public road at all. If you or I did that, we'd likely spend the rest of our lives in jail.

      • The issue presumably is competence, not character.

