Microsoft Is 'Demoting' Windows for the Cloud, Says CNN

An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Microsoft is giving Windows a demotion, and leaning into the cloud. CEO Satya Nadella told employees on Thursday that Terry Myerson, leader of the Windows and Devices Group, is leaving the company. "Microsoft has been my work, my team, and my purpose for 21 years," Myerson wrote in a LinkedIn blog post. "It is an emotional day"... The shakeup includes the formation of two new engineering teams that will prioritize Microsoft's cloud and artificial intelligence products -- a move that should make investors happy, said Brad Reback, a software analyst at Stifel. Morgan Stanley said recently that Microsoft could hit $1 trillion in market value within a year, thanks in large part to the strengths of Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing service, and the cloud-based Office 365 software suite... Amy Hood, Microsoft's chief financial officer, said in January that the company's commercial cloud revenue grew 56% year-over-year. In that quarter, Windows commercial products and cloud services sales fell 4%.
No, 2019 is the year of the the end of the desktop.
Linux will never be the big desktop OS we have been waiting for. We can hope it will be the Workstation OS of the future. Because we no longer need Desktop PC's. We need Workstations where we can do real work. For the fun stuff we have consoles, and tablets, and mobile devices. Which for most people would be more then enough for their use. A tablet with Office, and a blue tooth keyboard is more then enough for most people.
This is a different condition
Unlikely. If MS offers Office for Linux then I think you would see mass migration.
But, as it is, that is not going to happen.. likely ever.
If anything, now that Apple is finally starting to support upgrading graphics cards increasing gaming performance, we may see folks switching platforms. Even a lot more hackintosh machines for the DIY man/woman.
Is this a bug or a feature? Adobe has been doing pretty well [morningstar.com], thankyouverymuch. Personally, I can't stand it and have plans to migrate off of the 'cloud' but it has been embraced by most (non Slashdot) users.
Seriously, how freaking stupid can companies be to think that the "cloud" is the answer? I genuinely don't get it.
Do all of these companies think that everyone has fiber to the house with 1gb/s upload speed?
Do they not understand that most home connections have between 5 and 10mb upload speed and that they data caps? How the fuck should a cloud based system work under such conditions? I assume this would be a comcast wetdream. Think of the overage charges!
Now that NN is dead, they can say.... oh... we see y
I would imagine that they will be "enticing" or migrating all desktop users to their cloud with the goal of eventually eliminating air-gapped desktop functionality and executable / product delivery. Then, once again they'll have free reign to rape and pillage. Service fees for everything, storage, CPU access time, and various "value added services" (like anything more than notebook).
