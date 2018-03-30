Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from MIT Technology Review: According to a new report out from Brookings, the number of non-employer firms -- primarily incorporated freelancers and gig-economy workers -- has grown 2.6 percent every year since 1997. By contrast, payroll employment has grown by only 0.8 percent annually in that time. That means a growing number of people lack employer-sponsored benefits like paid leave, health care, and retirement assistance. The Aspen Institute has proposed a system of portable benefits that are not tied to one job. Companies would make contributions to a worker's benefits on the basis of how much the employee works for them. To date, the U.S. government has not been helpful. House and Senate bills supporting gig-worker benefits have died in committee. But state and local governments are taking action. Washington, California, New York, and New Jersey are exploring avenues to provide benefits to their gig workers.

The Gig Economy Keeps Growing, But Worker Benefits Aren't

  • The "gig-economy" isn't a new concept. This is how things used to be before there were unions. What happened was laborers were exploited and then unionized to fight back for fair treatment. The outcome here will be no different, even if different means are used.

  • insurance (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    12000 PER year in insurance.

    Yeah. In 1999 12k per year would have bought me a full coverage plan with 0 co pay for my whole family and then some etc etc etc.

    This year that buys me basically catastrophic coverage for 2 people.

    We dumped HUGE sums of cash into the system and all of the pencil pushers raised the prices accordingly.

  • What's the difference (Score:3)

    by thinkwaitfast ( 4150389 ) on Friday March 30, 2018 @07:37PM (#56356305)
    between "The Gig Economy" and running your own business where you use a service to find customers?
  • around minimum wage and overtime laws. There's no other purpose. If you're a worker then you should be deeply opposed to this. Unless you're in a strong union they _will_ eventually come for you too. And the only strong union left I know of is the AMA. Lord knows us tech workers don't have anything of the sort.

    The only potential good that might come out of all this is America might wise up and vote single payer healthcare in. But right now the party in charge is completely opposed to it and I don't see
    • I ran my own business for years and did not make minimum wage. Where are the laws to protect private business owners.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rfengr ( 910026 )
      It’s not “single payer”. It’s 48% of taxpayers paying for everyone. At least call it what it is.

  • Legal chain immigration brings about 1M legal immigrants into the country per year. That's on top of the illegals, most of whom compete with workers on the low end.

    It doesn't matter what you feel about immigration. The fact is that our immigration policies are nothing more than a safety valve on capital to ensure that the supply side is always high enough that the demand side never has to negotiate.

    Here's a simple plan that would cause real growth in average wages very quickly:

    1. Build the wall with the mil

  • If you force the companies to treat contractors like employees, they'll pay them the same.

    The lack of restrictions hiring and firing and benefits is one of the reasons contractors get paid more than employees.

  • If you're married then most of the time you only need one spouse to have the benefits. I get all of mine from my wife and the only thing I'm missing out on is life insurance and vision.

    Having a job with no benefits is a better financial decision compared to working as a W2 and not using any of the benefits

  • Ladies and gentlemen, what we have here is a supply problem. The world is oversupplied with labor (people) for the amount of work demanded, thanks to productivity, automation, and the gradual end of the baby boomer growth era that fueled jobs and pay for everyone without a college degree.

    No amount of hand-wringing or puzzling over the edges of the gig economy, or living wages, the decline of manufacturing, or working conditions, are going to overcome the fundamental pressure of demographics.

    There

