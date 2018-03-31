Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Portables Security Hardware

Security Experts See Chromebooks as a Closed Ecosystem That Improves Security (cnet.com) 85

Posted by EditorDavid from the burnishing-Chromebooks dept.
The founder of Rendition Security believes his daughter "is more safe on a Chromebook than a Windows laptop," and he's not the only one. CNET's staff reporter argues that Google's push for simplicity, speed, and security "ended up playing off each other." mspohr shared this article: Heading to my first security conference last year, I expected to see a tricked-out laptop running on a virtual machine with a private network and security USB keys sticking out -- perhaps something out of a scene from "Mr. Robot." That's not what I got. Everywhere I went I'd see small groups of people carrying Chromebooks, and they'd tell me that when heading into unknown territory it was their travel device... "If you want prehardened security, then Chromebooks are it," said Kenneth White, director of the Open Crypto Audit Project. "Not because they're Google, but because Chrome OS was developed for years and it explicitly had web security as a core design principle...." Drewry and Liu focused on four key features for the Chromebook that have been available ever since the first iteration in 2010: sandboxing, verified boots, power washing and quick updates. These provided security features that made it much harder for malware to pass through, while providing a quick fix-it button if it ever did.

That's not to say Chrome OS is impervious to malware. Cybercriminals have figured out loopholes through Chrome's extensions, like when 37,000 devices were hit by the fake version of AdBlock Plus. Malicious Android apps have also been able to sneak through the Play Store. But Chrome OS users mostly avoided massive cyberattack campaigns like getting locked up with ransomware or hijacked to become part of a botnet. Major security flaws for Chrome OS, like ones that would give an attacker complete control, are so rare that Google offers rewards up to $200,000 to anyone who can hack the system.
The article argues that "Fewer software choices mean limited options for hackers. Those are some of the benefits that have led security researchers to warm up to the laptops...

"Chrome OS takes an approach to security that's similar to the one Apple takes with iOS and its closed ecosystem."

Security Experts See Chromebooks as a Closed Ecosystem That Improves Security More | Reply

Security Experts See Chromebooks as a Closed Ecosystem That Improves Security

Comments Filter:

  • Cybercriminals have figured out loopholes through Chrome's extensions, like when 37,000 devices were hit by the fake version of AdBlock Plus.

    The real version of AdBlock Plus has been malware since they started deciding some ads were acceptable for the end user.

    • I have used ABP for the last few years, but i recently(2 weeks ago) switched to safescript because i was sick of websites abusing my eyes. Much better! May have to configure for $favoritesites but other than that, i see what i want and nothing more.

    • The real version of AdBlock Plus has been malware since they started deciding some ads were acceptable for the end user.

      If you oppose all web advertisements, would you prefer having to pay $5 for each distinct domain that you visit in a month? That'd make web search engines a lot less convenient. If you have a third option in mind other than ads or paywalls, I'd be interested to read it.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        If you oppose all web advertisements, would you prefer having to pay $5 for each distinct domain that you visit in a month?

        Other than your $5 figure vastly inflating the value of ad impressions these days, yes, I would be perfectly fine with the option paying money to not be bombarded with ads and tracking scripts. It’s why I’m a subscriber at sites like Ars Technica.

        If your website can’t survive without treating your visitors as a product then the website doesn’t deserve to exist. If I would be perfectly happy with most of thwse ad-laden clickbait sites going away forever. Nothing of value would be lost

      • i'd rather sites that offer nothing of value just died, then maybe we could find half decent sites back on the clearnet like the good old days.

  • Malware (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 31, 2018 @12:43PM (#56359153)

    Everything from Google, a giant advertising company that wants to track your every move. Fools.

    • Depends what your threat model is. If you're worried about leaking data to corporate entities, then Apple / Google / MS based devices are always going to be a potential problem. If you're worried about organised crime or hackers then you're probably better off on a Chromebook as it's pretty locked down from those threats, and a Linux distro is quite easy to make insecure if you install the wrong service and/or don't keep it updated.

      But please don't give me "but Apple are secure because they tells me so!" -

  • Soviet Union (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Saturday March 31, 2018 @12:46PM (#56359161)

    VERY secure.

  • ... an oxymoron.

  • i bet a reasonably secured Linux distro (Score:4, Interesting)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Saturday March 31, 2018 @12:52PM (#56359181)
    would be just as good as long as it is in competent hands

    • In case people don't see exactly how clever your comment is, ChromeOS is a Gentoo-based Linux distro with a prebuilt frozen userland and Google administration. It really does come down to trust of Google, once that information isn't being obscured.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Bert64 ( 520050 )

        Although since it's open source, could someone not create a fork that was linked to someone else's service instead of google's?

        Not trusting google is fine, but people without the technical knowledge to operate a full blown laptop could hire someone they trust to manage a forked chromebook for them.

    • First let me establish to what extent I am qualified or not to address this question:

      I've been a security professional for 20 years. Most of that time I used Linux exclusively. Recently I've also started using Mac. You'll find my name in the kernel change log.

      There are three main areas of security; confidentially, integrity, and availability. Most of the time when people say "security" they mean confidentially first, with some thought to integrity, and they rarely think of availability. For confidentialit

      • > If the features and functions you need aren't available on ChromeOS, it won't work for you.

        I'm afraid that this includes over 90% of all laptop users. Without support for robust, fully Microsoft compatible document or spreadsheet handling for business professionals, without robust gaming support for even those few Steam games that have been converted, and without the developer support to handle virtual environments for other development, they remain useful only as web browser tools.

      • It even suits my needs while traveling because my travel device only needs to SSH to my main machines, and provide a web browser.

        Good luck SSHing from a moving city bus. It won't stay near one Wi-Fi access point long enough for your Chromebook to associate. If you're buying cellular Internet service just to use SSH from your Chromebook, you end up needing to include the price of a cellular subscription over the course of your Chromebook's useful life in its effective price.

        And where are your "main machines"? If at home, many home ISPs use NAT that blocks incoming connections [slashdot.org].

        • Couldn't you use your mobile phone as a Wi-Fi access point? I've done so in the past (on a moving train).

          (It was a company mobile, and I was doing company business. Data plan not a problem!)

      • For confidentiality and integrity, the top two things an OS can do to help is limit the attack surface (such as not running unnecessary daemons or other software) and provide quick, reliable updates.

        Confidentiality is having everything you do uploaded to the worlds most prolific data collection and advertising agency?

        Talking confidentiality and integrity on a system that clearly isn't trustworthy in the first place is a waste of time.

        The only code that can't possibly be hacked is code that isn't there, so the most secure system is the most minimal system.

        Fundamentally misguided. Amount of code is not as important as organization of code.

        Real-life attacks use known vulnerabilities 99.99% of the time, so quick, automatic updates to resolve known issues are very important.

        Well over 90% of attacks exploit users not systems.

        There is one Linux distribution that stands out for avoiding any unnecessary code (and potential vulnerabilities) and providing quick, reliable updates. That distribution is ChromeOS.

        Only realistic hope in the near term is better hardware and isolation at hypervisor level.

    • would be just as good as long as it is in competent hands

      Exactly the problem. Vast majority of users, including most IT professionals, are not security competent. Expecting people to know the ins-and-outs of computer security before they can be secure is a non-starter.

  • So it's the bogeyman or the googly-man (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So to secure your data you have to give it all to google. No other options. Right. Cutting edge technology, eh.

    Also: "hackers" means diddly squat except "bogeyman in your interwebz". But then, "security expert" really means "s'kiddie", and that has been the case since the misappropriation and divorce of "hacker" from its original meaning a honorific indicating great technological skill and creativity. No surprise, then, that both are sorely lacking among "security professionals".

  • Chrome OS (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can see why one would purchase a cheap laptop with Chrome OS for their children in middle school or high school but once they are college bound only a quality laptop that is neither repairable nor upgradable running macOS with 10 dongles will do.

    - Tim in Cupertino

  • No mention of how much is leaked to google: copies of your files sent there or other metrics that google might sniff. But if you are happy with that then yes it is secure.

  • title should add "Self-proclaimed" to the "security expert" part.

  • Sure, I'll agree with summary. A closed system is inherently harder to hack. And harder to put malware onto if the model is excluding unsigned/unapproved code.

    But is this something we really want? We've heard that 'they' would like general purpose computing to be revoked from the general population, or at least severely limited.

    This is a step in that direction, under the guise of 'It's more secure!', yeah, it's also locked down and useless for any function other than it's designated function. I'm not re

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bert64 ( 520050 )

      General purpose open computing *is* unsafe for most people, and people with zero technical knowledge using complex general purpose systems has resulted in epidemics of compromised machines, identity theft and all manner of other problems.

      Many people are better off with a hardened device managed by someone else, wether its a chromebook, tablet or games console (a console is fundamentally no different, its just designed to play games instead of browse websites).

      Were it not for a need to access the internet, m

Slashdot Top Deals

GIVE: Support the helpless victims of computer error.

Close