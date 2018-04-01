Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.16. Linux 4.16 integrates more of the VirtualBox guest drivers into the kernel, provides AMDGPU DC multi-display synchronization, continues with mitigation improvements for Spectre and Meltdown mitigation, tightens up access to /dev/mem by default, and many other improvements and changes.

Linux 4.16 Released

  • Worst day to release a new kernel (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Is this release an April Fools joke?

  • So much bloat (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Monolithic kernels will eventually get too big for their britches. Whatâ(TM)s a decent alternative?

    • Re:So much bloat (Score:5, Funny)

      by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Sunday April 01, 2018 @07:26PM (#56364253)
      Mac OS L, HURD 3.0, or, BeOS Warp will probably exist around the time that monolithic kernels get too big for their britches. Get back to us when you've tried them, if you please.
    • Not discovered kernel modules yet or are you simply trolling?

  • Linux 4.16 (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 01, 2018 @07:09PM (#56364209)

    For Linus so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Kernel that whosoever uses Linux should not perish, but have everlasting uptime.

  • Is systemd part of the kernel yet? Or is it the other way round?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Billly Gates ( 198444 )

      SystemD is a great OS. It just has a crappy startup daemon.

    • Haven't you guys moved over to BSD or Devuan yet?

  • No AI? (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday April 01, 2018 @08:45PM (#56364485) Homepage Journal
    What? No AI engine? What about a smart assistant? This Linus guy obviously doesn't know much about operating systems.

