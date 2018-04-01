Linux 4.16 Released (phoronix.com) 105
An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.16. Linux 4.16 integrates more of the VirtualBox guest drivers into the kernel, provides AMDGPU DC multi-display synchronization, continues with mitigation improvements for Spectre and Meltdown mitigation, tightens up access to /dev/mem by default, and many other improvements and changes.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Windows 10 interface + Linux kernel (Score:5, Informative)
When?
How Microsoft made Linux run on Windows was by adding hooks through an abstract layer. Unfortunately, Windows was designed with a HAL (hardware abstract layer) from the beggining when David Cutler wanted to make it portable across hardware. Win64 and wow32 (win32onwin64) are really layers on top of the kernel for runtimes. Linux is another one.
Linux is a macro-kernel so this would be messy (reminds me of the old Linux is obsolete it isn't a micro kernel debate from Andy Tannabum) but could be I guess possible if someone wanted to a winapi including NDIS and lord knows what else hooks into the linux kernel itself.
Then a daemon could use those hooks and launch the inverse of WSL that is on Windows 10 to run binaries.
Also keep in mind at this time only console linux apps work on Windows. This is because the OpenGL and device driver API and ABI's have not been ported yet. On Windows everything is gui based
:-(
So this would not be easy or possible unless one wants to just run win32 powershell scripts and dos commands.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
WSL is not "GNU" anything. It's proprietary, it's a compatibility layer, and it's not complete enough to actually make most Linux based code work. If you think I'm kidding, try any X based application, sshd, and httpd.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
WSL is not "GNU" anything. It's proprietary, it's a compatibility layer, and it's not complete enough to actually make most Linux based code work. If you think I'm kidding, try any X based application, sshd, and httpd.
httpd compiles and runs fine on WSL
Every x apps I tried runs fine as well, didnt try sshd though.
Re: Windows 10 interface + Linux kernel (Score:2)
the ubuntu 16.04 sshd works just fine on wsl. You do have to open a port in the firewall.
Re: (Score:3)
WSL is not Linux on Windows. It's GNU/Windows, nothing more.
You know there is more to FOSS than Gnu? It is popular on Debian circles and in groups here but Apache, LibreOffice, clang, and others use more free MIT/BSD style licenses.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You know there is more to FOSS than Gnu?
The POSIX operating system you are familiar with is GNU/Linux. GNU and Linux provide the (mostly compliant) interfaces that POSIX requires. Everything else is an application.
If you're running GNU on WIndows, then the POSIX OS is GNU/Windows.
Yes, there are applications on top of GNU. There are also applications on top of Windows. Their presence doens't change the name of the OS.
Re: (Score:2)
It depends on what the question is, if it's Microsoft doing a kernel swap while keeping all their binary blobs nVidia-style I imagine they could do it fairly easily. Like if all you want from the Linux kernel is totally generic functionality like allocating memory, mapping IO, catching interrupts etc. with blob drivers and blob libraries providing most the API, kinda like using winetricks to install the real DirectX libraries from Windows. It wouldn't really be Linux as you know it though, it'd be more like
Re: (Score:2)
I'm afraid that this is not remotely possible. The kernel and the critical libraries, for Windows 10 are proprietary and Microsoft does not follow the published API's.
Re: Windows 10 interface + Linux kernel (Score:1)
You've obviously never had to admin windows networks. There's a lot of bubblegum and nailing wire between you, your products, and your customers if the entire ecosystem between them is windows based.
Re:Windows 10 interface + Linux kernel (Score:4, Interesting)
Give me the FreeBSD kernel with the Windows 7 interface. Clean and no systemd bullshit.
Re: (Score:3)
Give me the FreeBSD kernel with the Windows 7 interface. Clean and no systemd bullshit.
Give me the GNU/HURD kernel with the OS/2 interface.
Worst day to release a new kernel (Score:1)
Is this release an April Fools joke?
Re: Worst day to release a new kernel (Score:1)
That's because no one wants to try to top OMGPonies!
Re: Worst day to release a new kernel (Score:2, Insightful)
I thank you for the no jokes this year. I know it was a "thing" but it sucked so much.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the lack of jokes IS the April 1st joke to
/. since it was a tradition!
Re: Worst day to release a new kernel (Score:2)
Well, i assume the %pCOW in printk.c is a joke?
But no one on slashdot reads the articles - so I guess itâ(TM)s pretty well hidden.
So much bloat (Score:1)
Monolithic kernels will eventually get too big for their britches. Whatâ(TM)s a decent alternative?
Re:So much bloat (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
But... But... HURD *identifies* as a kernel! We therefore must use the politically compelled pronoun, the hapless 'whirrrrr" sound as it tries to find any of its own hardware to confirm its own identity!
Come to think of it, it is just like Leah Rowe of the libreboot project. I thought I saw traces of the identity confused politics.
Re: (Score:2)
The user land tools in "Linux" are generally GNU, and GCC and associated tools hgaved been very successful, so your criticism seems off-base. If you had criticised GNU's terrible and ugly website, along with the failure of HURD, you might have a point.
I like GNU's website. It is fast.
I would take fast and ugly any time!
Re: (Score:2)
Linux 4.16 (Score:3, Funny)
For Linus so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Kernel that whosoever uses Linux should not perish, but have everlasting uptime.
improvements (Score:2, Troll)
Is systemd part of the kernel yet? Or is it the other way round?
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
SystemD is a great OS. It just has a crappy startup daemon.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
OK, I'll bite, troll...
He doesn't need to write a new init system. There's a perfectly good one out there called "init"
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Corner cases, mostly.
Init is fine with daemons that work as intended, and are reasonably stable. It suffers with broken code, and most competing replacements are trying to address that, not any actual flaws in init itself.
Re: (Score:2)
SysV init had a number of critical issues. One was the failure to successfully and automatically restart a crashed daemon. There have been several lighterweight, safer init systems. Upstart worked well, but never became popular.
Re: (Score:1)
indeed, that restart feature is a bandage for shoddy software, today's developers are largely an inferior species churning out unstable crap.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
indeed, that restart feature is a bandage for shoddy software
It's worse than that: it's a security hole with no excuse whatsoever.
A daemon never has a reason to crash. I don't recall the last case a daemon crashed for me (not counting failing to start), and I run unstable on a number of non-production machines. Code that goes into a proper distribution these decades is not hopelessly buggy.
If your company has some local daemon that requires a band-aid, you need to debug crashes ASAP as there's above 50% chance the crash is exploitable. Obviously, usually your mana
Re: (Score:1)
Very much this. A restart-wrapper around any demon that is reachable from the outside or from a lower privilege level is an invitation to hack said demon. Hence, if you need that restart, it has to come with carefully designed limits, logging of what happened and alerting that gets actually listened to. Having automatic restart as an easy to use standard feature is _not_ a good idea. It is a problem because many "coders" will just use this to paper over the defects of their shoddy software. Also, when a ge
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks to whoever modded this down for further demonstrating the utter cluelessness of the systemd morons.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, it's an overstatement. But if a daemon crashes without being asked to then there's clearly an error. Either a software error or a hardware error, but an error. And errors are frequently the kind of place that a malicious actor can use...so trusting them to restart is unwise...unless you told it to crash for some reason.
So. Overstatement, but not actually wrong. Now the question is, what do you do if you need to run the daemon, but it has errors that occasionally cause it to crash without being as
Re: (Score:1)
A daemon never has a reason to crash.
I've had pulseaudio crash many times!
Re: (Score:1)
That, unfortunately, _is_ the sad state of affairs.
Re: (Score:1)
Fallacy, if your daemon is crashing, like say mysqld does, it's a piece of shit. It's just going to crash again. Properly written daemons will have uptime of years. I know this is a shocking revelation to today's low watt bulb developers, with their unstable and shaky LAMP stack crap...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
True. But the last thing you want in a resource starvation situation is an automatic restart.
Re: (Score:2)
Whoever modded this down is apparently completely clueless. If you do automatic restart when demons fail because of resource starvation, you may well make the complete machine unresponsive and make it impossible to log into it too. That is a worst-case scenario.
Re: (Score:2)
You really, really have no experience with modern systems. Or you may just be completely clueless.
Re: (Score:2)
The issue is not necessarily the daemon that is failing using the resource, but potentially some other process. So daemon quits, resources freed, other process uses the resources.
However, not all OSes free all resources on all crashes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A direct lie. It is not the task of an init-system to restart a crashed demon. That is what you use a restart-wrapper for and it often needs to be customized for the demon in question in order to work well. And there are already such generic wrappers (where that is enough) that work well.
Re: (Score:3)
Big egos that want to leave their mark. Some people (bad engineers, all of them) cannot understand "if it is not broken, do not fix it". They think that it must be _them_ that obviously can do things massively better. Incidentally, that is pretty much what drives the systemd train-wreck. (Well, for variable values of "train-wreck". It will still take a long time until the systemd-morons have degraded Linux to the level of Windows. But why should I use something worse just to support the mental masturbation
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. I use it. It works and not only can I fully understand it, I can also easily modify and extend it. Of course, it does not instill the irrational happiness of being protected by an all-seeing all-knowing benevolent demon that the systemd-fanatics seem to experience in its presence. Init just works and works well. For some people that does not seem to be enough though.
Re: (Score:2)
Why so much hate? Because systemD is being shoved down people's throats. I know of nobody who asked for it. I sure didn't. I haven't yet switched to a distribution that doesn't use it, but that sure doesn't mean that I wanted it. It doesn't even mean I won't switch in the future.
No AI? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
I want cloud integration, were the kernel runs in the cloud!
Re: (Score:2)