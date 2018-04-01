Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Operating Systems Linux

Linux 4.16 Released (phoronix.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the finally dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Linus Torvalds has released Linux 4.16. Linux 4.16 integrates more of the VirtualBox guest drivers into the kernel, provides AMDGPU DC multi-display synchronization, continues with mitigation improvements for Spectre and Meltdown mitigation, tightens up access to /dev/mem by default, and many other improvements and changes.

Linux 4.16 Released More | Reply

Linux 4.16 Released

Comments Filter:

  • improvements (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 )

    Is systemd part of the kernel yet? Or is it the other way round?

Slashdot Top Deals

It is now pitch dark. If you proceed, you will likely fall into a pit.

Close