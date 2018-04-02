Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Businesses Privacy Apple

Mark Zuckerberg: Tim Cook is 'Extremely Glib' (fastcompany.com) 299

Posted by msmash from the hit-back dept.
A week after Apple CEO Cook said "some well-crafted regulation is necessary " in light of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal and that Apple was better off than Facebook because it doesn't sell user data to advertisers, Facebook's CEO has struck back. In an interview published on Monday, he said: "You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth. The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people . . . I don't at all think that means that we don't care about people. To the contrary, I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."

Mark Zuckerberg: Tim Cook is 'Extremely Glib' More | Reply

Mark Zuckerberg: Tim Cook is 'Extremely Glib'

Comments Filter:

  • LOL (Score:5, Funny)

    by lexlthr ( 2038974 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:09AM (#56366263)
    LOL - who is /. going to pick in this fight - they hate them both but have to pick a side.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by fluffernutter ( 1411889 )
      My less than one year old macbook pro has usb-c ports that are wearing out and a keyboard that sounds like I spilled soda all over it a week ago. I'll get back to you when I find out how much Apple 'cares' about me.

      • Did you spill soda on your keyboard a week ago?
        Have you asked Apple about your usb-c port?

        Sometimes the big evil corporation will be happy to help, and may fix things even if it past its service, just so people stay happy with their products.

        Apple knows its hold on us, is tentative. Now if you are abusing the equipment you may not get as much love, but if you using it normally and things are not working, they may (depending on the situation) fix it.

        • Even if they do fix it, how will they give me an assurance that they aren't simply using the same poor quality components that will fail as soon as my warranty is over? Fixing it right now is simply not enough 'caring' for me. I need to know it will be good for the life of the laptop.

          • How can you say that with any hardware vendor?
            Back in the 1990's and early 2000's I did a lot of work with Sun Micosystems products. Compared to many of the other PC's and other hardware makers, their products had wonderful build quality to them, down to the smooth beveled metal blockers to close off unused expansion ports. That said, they would have a product with a defect, or a part that wore out faster then it should. Then it brought up the question, did Sun start using cheap products, and if I replace

            • Well I guess I have been sold on the fact that Macbooks are insanely expensive because of the build quality.

          • how will they give me an assurance that they aren't simply using the same poor quality components that will fail as soon as my warranty is over?

            The lifespan of components falls on a bell curve. So far, other than the keyboard (I don't expect soda persistence), we have one data point on USB-C ports. We have no reason to assume the new USB-C ports won't last for a long time. Now, if it was a pattern repeated among a significant percentage of their customers, then you would have a point (although Apple woul

          • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

            by TheFakeTimCook ( 4641057 )

            Even if they do fix it, how will they give me an assurance that they aren't simply using the same poor quality components that will fail as soon as my warranty is over? Fixing it right now is simply not enough 'caring' for me. I need to know it will be good for the life of the laptop.

            See, there you go: ASSUMING that the COMPONENT QUALITY is to blame.

            Apple specs the FUCK out of every single component in their products. I know, because my former boss went to work for Fairchild Semiconductor, and they were bidding on some component for one or more of Apple's products. He said he had a new-found appreciation for just how thorough their component qualification process was.

            So, I am almost positive that it isn't a "poor quality components" issue. We're not talking about a Chromebook here. Appl

      • Re:LOL (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Penguinisto ( 415985 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:30AM (#56366429) Journal

        At least in your case...

        1) 1-year AppleCare comes standard, so you can take your MBP to the nearest store (or ship it back) and demand a fix or a new one depending on what broke (esp. if the USB-C ports are worn-out.)

        2) I don't think Cook claimed to 'care' (could be wrong), it was Zuck who claims to care (which is technically true - he cares greatly that all the data you feed his site be accurate and correct.)

        Meanwhile, with FB, your shit's already sold-off to every spammer and his dog, so there's bugger-all you can do about it once you feed it your data and/or use it.

    • It damn well should be Cook (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:50AM (#56366569)

      Cook should win in a landslide.

      Apple - for all their problems with "walled gardens" and even the fact they do mine your privacy - has revenue streams where you aren't the product.

      Zuck has NOTHING other than squeezing every last bit of privacy out of you until you're dead. And then he'll violate your corpse.

      Look at it this way:

      Apple is a corrupt construction company.

      Facebook is a fucking meth dealer.

      • slashdot hates fanbois and spys, not apple/Social (Score:5, Insightful)

        by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @03:27PM (#56368387)

        There's no dichotomy here. Slashdot doesn't hate apple but rather the arrogance of the fanboi. Only a few simpletons persist in arguing that apple products are great products in and of themselves. Likewise, Slashdotters are of a ilk that uses social media but also has a deeper appreciation of the insidious privacy invasion at work.

        Thus Apples stance is admirable even to haters. What might taint it is that Apple isn't pure as the driven snow either, despite fanboi exaggeration.

        But it should be recognized that "if you aren't paying for the product, you are the product". Sure you get facebook for "free". But it's not free is it? Apple hardware's baseline cost is higher than other brand's entry level prices. But they don't make (as much) money on the backend of your personal data, they do have a phenomenal security record even including lapses, and moreover they rarely make rush-to-market mistakes that lead people to ignore security up front in getting the product out the door. THey have a very wholistic view, and remarkable a corporate philosopy of excellence not just dominance, so they view their moves with that lens.

        With younger generations the sell out of privacy isn't considered as negative as it is to older generations. Part of that is custom but a lot of it wisdom. Tattoos and vaping seem cool too when you are young too. Like those it remains to be seen if either foregoing private data control or heavy vaping will be a transient phenomena or new normal. I'd bet there's a backlash on both eventually, along with a tinge of regret. But really who knows. Maybe private data isn't going to be important. Maybe coating my lungs with PEG and VOCs won't give me palsy and emphysema when I'm 60.

        Personally, apple and linux are my preferred tools. I use apple as a persistent platform that I can reliable count on across decades to be nearly trouble free hardware, exquisitely maintained firmware, and very very few surprises in the operating system. Since my time has value, the cost of apple's ecosystem is a actually a huge savings of both time and money. On the otherhand when I need raw computation/$$ I buy linux machines, use them then salvage them. Trying to maintain a cheap linux machine over time isn't worth the cost in effort or risks in patching a cobweb of bolted together libraries. I periodically just nuke all my installed packages and rebuilt for my current projects. I find that any given package manager system only has a lifetime of few years before there's something better to learn anew for what ever distro is right for the job (currently I'm in love with anaconda and Linux mint).

    • There are never only two opinions on a subject. Now if you believe there are only two sides to any issue, that is brainwashing.

  • other sentiments in the speech (Score:5, Funny)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:11AM (#56366273) Homepage
    "I have developed a keen sense of human 'caring' and am able to reproduce this chemical response from my human thought-gland with near 35% accuracy. if required, I may also express a limited concoction of saline liquid from my entirely human eyeball which is in no way casually impeded by my nictating membrane." --Mark Zuckerberg, addressing a McDonalds cashier trying to dissuade Mark from pocketing a McFlurry.

    • Check out the wording (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Okian Warrior ( 537106 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:45AM (#56366539) Homepage Journal

      Check out the wording in the supposed "interview".

      Who uses the phrase "aligned with the truth" in conversation? Or "glib" in the meaning of insincere and shallow... in conversation?

      That quote looks less like an interview response, and more like a carefully crafted press release.

      Other phrases and uncommon construction abound, such as "I don't at all think...", I could expect that in written text that was edited and corrected, but not casually said. "And therefore, as with a lot of media..." is also weird.

      Does he really talk like that?

      • "Aligned with the truth" really stood out to me as well. If that isn't a corporate-lawyer-stamped-and-approved phrase, I don't know what is.

  • Not glib (Score:5, Funny)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:14AM (#56366293)
    More like glibc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      Certainly not glibc. Apple has a history of hostility towards the GNU project, but glib-2.0 is similarly out, as GTK on OS-X is an abomination. I think Mark Zuckerberg simply doesn't know what he's talking about here.

  • This changes things (Score:3)

    by x0 ( 32926 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:17AM (#56366305) Homepage
    Now I trust Facebook. Completely altruistic...

  • Pay more... Say what? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:17AM (#56366313)

    Sorry I don’t understand his point. This has nothing to do with the absolute value of the direct payments made by the customer. This is about selling their data. Zuckerberg is trying to confuse the issues, and I find it really problematic.

    • You think he would have started Facebook if there was any place in his consciousness for acknowledging the downsides of such a model?

    • Zuck, like many corporate suits, cannot wrap his head around the idea that there are alternatives to the profit motive.

      As such, his response is entirely focused there. It basically boils down to:

      "There are only two ways that a service that facilitates massive communication world wide can exist: You either pay a subscription fee, or you pay with your eyeball time to advertisers. People have more free time than free cash, so our model makes sense. I am defending this model, because it is the most sensible

      • You seem to have two arguments: 1) In addition to "out of pocket" and "add supported", "by tax" is a viable way to fund something. 2) $CURRENT_YEAR is finally the year of Linux on the desktop -- because plucky, truly free upstarts take down will-heeled and entrenched behemoths all the time.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Because he got caught doing something which is criminal in large parts of the world (and may be at least illegal in the US), of course he is trying to confuse the issue. If enough people want his blood spilled, then his status as "one of the rich" will not protect him.

  • Their both wrong. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:22AM (#56366357)

    Facebook's business model is selling your information to advertisers and giving you some services. The problem is we do not know what and how much is sold, so we as individuals do not know the actual cost of Facebook's services, so we cannot make informed decisions if we are getting a deal or not.
    Apples business model is to build products and sell them. They tend to sell their products at a premium, and refuse to get into a race to the bottom with their competitors. Apple has a history of being very insidious in the industry by pushing technology that we may not need or even want and make it common place, and more or less forcing people into paying for premium product in cases where they cannot afford it and will need to suffer, or go without and be at a disadvantage.

    Now that being said, you have a way out of Apples services. You do not need Apples products you can go with other companies products which some are just as good if not better. While there are some Apple only protocols they normally have a good enough open protocol so if you are out the ecosystem you are not completely left out.
    Facebook services is based on the idea that it has nearly all the people on it. So while they are competitors to Facebook, you are left at a disadvantage to the others. But is the disadvantage worth it... We do not know.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Even if you did know the cost of Facebook's services, you are still comparing apples and oranges. How much is your privacy worth? How do you put a price on that? Is your privacy worth more than someone else's?

  • Just like Farming (Score:5, Funny)

    by moschner ( 3003611 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:25AM (#56366369)

    Good farmers care about their livestock, but at the end of the day still bring their animals to market.

  • Glib does not equal wrong (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:29AM (#56366409)

    You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib.

    He can find it glib all he wants but that doesn't make it wrong.

    The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay.

    And there are obviously many more who can. Delivering a service under false or misleading pretenses is something I find reprehensible. Facebook isn't an honest broker of data about people and they have a long history of treating their users in a manner that could reasonably be described as contemptuous.

    And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people

    Which is demonstrably nonsense. It's one way to reach a lot of people but it is not even close to the only way. Apple sells tens of millions of devices each year so obviously they are reaching a very large audience and aren't relying on advertising to do it. Amazon gets only a tiny fraction of their revenue from advertising - they actually sell the stuff people want. Advertising is fine and useful but to pretend that it is the only way to reach a large audience is just ridiculous.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by casings ( 257363 )

      Apple sells tens of millions of devices each year so obviously they are reaching a very large audience and aren't relying on advertising to do it.

      Well, do you mean they aren't an ad company themselves? Or do you actually think they dont advertise?

  • Because "an advertising supported model" = hoovering up all of your Facebook data (sex race religion political preference, education job etc), all of the web pages with imbedded like buttons you visit, not only your contact list but all your phone calls and times and messages, all your friends data, data from people not even on the service but mined and tagged into thier database, and more - then selling it to the highest bidder, second highest bidder, heck we let anyone scrape what they want using our inte

  • Self serving propaganda (Score:4, Insightful)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:31AM (#56366431) Homepage Journal

    The problem, Mr. Zuckerberg, isn't that you want to connect everyone in the world. It's that you want to connect everyone in the world whether they want to be connected or not.

    Facebook is the real world human centipede, and Zuckerberg is the made doctor who wants to create it.

  • The issue isn't an advertising model. Virtually everyone with a Facebook account understands that. The issue at hand is the incredibly pervasive data harvesting even for users who don't have accounts, lack of transparency to users, and then selling it to the highest bidder. If you do not understand that this is the problem at hand, then kindly take your billions and let someone else handle running your company - or at least your PR department.

    Warm regards,
    Voyager529

  • Nice Strawman Zuck (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:35AM (#56366467)
    but nobody's complaining about your targeted advertising. What we _are_ complaining about is your practice of selling questionable data to equally questionable third parties.

    • I'm complaining about targeted advertising. I like my ads generic, thank you very much.

  • Prove it. Give us the choice. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dromgodis ( 4533247 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:36AM (#56366477)

    ...then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people...

    I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.

    Just tell us the price and give us the option.

    • Re:Prove it. Give us the choice. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by cordovaCon83 ( 4977465 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @11:00AM (#56366641)
      Unfortunately, I doubt they would consider providing that as an option. Their data-mining is only as valuable as it is because they have cast such a broad net. If people were able to opt out then the data they mined wouldn't be as valuable. I don't even know if they COULD stop mining the data. Remember that this is the company that has convinced everyone on the internet to hide one of their widgets on their page, silently collecting data on users that aren't even signed up with Facebook.

    • Re:Prove it. Give us the choice. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sinij ( 911942 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @11:03AM (#56366667)

      I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.

      You would be foolish to trust FB to not charge you a fee and continue selling your data.

    • ...then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people...

      I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.

      Just tell us the price and give us the option.

      Don't be naive. You would not pay them because you would not trust them.

  • Narrowly, on this one point, he's not wrong.

    Broadcast networks didn't care less about viewers just because they were paid by the advertisers and not the viewers, for example.

    Nor do I think my cable company cares deeply for me just because they charge me a lot for Internet access ...

  • Oh, he cares about people? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by grasshoppa ( 657393 ) <skennedy.tpno-co@org> on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:40AM (#56366499) Homepage

    He's just trying to connect everyone in the world out of the goodness of his heart, is he? His motives are purely altruistic, right?

    So why isn't facebook a non-profit then?

    • More importantly, why hasn't Facebook respected when people opt out of its services? It would still be identity theft if they were to operate as a non-profit.

    • He's trying to "Change The World", just like every other tech company in the Valley. At least, that's what they say during their quarterly conference calls, anyway.

  • ... To the contrary, I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."

    The problem with this argument is that it represents a certain degree of hypocrisy; Zuckerberg is implying that services which take your money are only in it to get more of your money. But as the ads on Facebook become more pervasive, it's very clear that Facebook is likewise interested in the same progression... they're just getting there by a different path, that's all. Further, The Zuck is trying to throw out a red herring to sidestep the entire conversation about privacy, and about the collection, sale

  • "Dumb fucks", when asked in an interview why people gave FB so much information voluntarily?*

    Pot, meet kettle.

    *Zuck has since said he really didn't mean it. Honestly. Probably meant to say "Stupid c&nts".

  • Dear Mark (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Dear Mark,

    When you say things like:

    The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay.

    Without realizing that advertisers won't pay to advertise to people with no money it sort of makes you sound like an idiot.

    • Dear Mark,

      When you say things like:

      The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay.

      Without realizing that advertisers won't pay to advertise to people with no money it sort of makes you sound like an idiot.

      Not only that, he'd be more convincing if there was a pay model AND a free model. But there's not, so everyone is the product.

      That's just damage control.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by q4Fry ( 1322209 )

        a pay model AND a free model.

        May I direct your attention to the U.S. television industry, wherein one could receive broadcast telly or one paid money to cable companies to have channels without advertisements? Only now, one pays the cableco and sees adverts...

        How well do you trust FB to maintain the split between the free and paid tiers?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by q4Fry ( 1322209 )

      Dear Mark,

      When you say things like:

      The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay.

      Without realizing that advertisers won't pay to advertise to people with no money it sort of makes you sound like an idiot.

      Maybe these people vote (or could be motivated to do so). Not all advertising is targeted to product purchases.

  • Zuckerberg uses our data to incessantly nag us into buying things we probably shouldn't, or straight up gives away / sells our data without telling us to who, for how much, or for what use. Users have no good way of getting this data back or having it deleted.

    Cook uses cheap poor foreign laborers to manufacture Apple phones and other tech, locks people into Apple tech, uses IP protections to control competition, takes a massive cut of all software sales, charges ridiculous prices for minor hardware/softwar

    • , locks people into Apple tech

      Just like every other cloud provider. Google, Amazon and Valve don't let me migrate the things I "bought" on their system to alternate providers either. (Nor does MS, but that doesn't seem to have as big a store presence).

      takes a massive cut of all software sales

      The same 30% that Google, Amazon, Valve and Microsoft take.

      charges ridiculous prices for minor hardware/software upgrade

      Their software updates are free, and stretch back like half a decade. Complain about expensive h

  • Does that statement actually reflect Apple's position then: they don't care about you if you're not paying? Might explain iTunes (which anyone can get for free.)

  • Merely calling an argument "glib" basically means "your response was concise yet devastating, and I am unhappy about it." An actual glib response should be answered by addressing the oversimplification.

    Marky Zuck then goes on to call "fake news" on the fact that Facebook's users are its product. They're an advertising platform, they sell their users' viewing time to advertisers, this isn't a secret.

  • Being an asshole, both of them, is not mutually exclusive.

    Do we care that two people who don't care for us, are having a lover's quarrel?

  • that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you,

    No no no Zucky boy, that's not the argument. We know you most assuredly care about us... but only to the extent that we are the product. Don't pretend you don't know the quote. Reframing the issue like you tried to do isn't going to earn you any points here. You care about users, but you care a LOT more about customers.

    What you do is connect people.... to advertisers.

  • It is a poor farmer who slaughters his sheep when he has no market for the meat and wool.

  • ...So, they're both wrong.

  • "I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib"

    It's not that you can't, Zuck, it's that you DON'T.

  • Isn't it obvious? (Score:3)

    by Chris Mattern ( 191822 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @02:07PM (#56367789)

    Zuckerberg cares about YOU, not the money--that's why he's a multi-billionaire!

Slashdot Top Deals

We are not a clone.

Close