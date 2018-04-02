Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Mark Zuckerberg: Tim Cook is 'Extremely Glib' (fastcompany.com) 103

Posted by msmash from the hit-back dept.
A week after Apple CEO Cook said "some well-crafted regulation is necessary " in light of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal and that Apple was better off than Facebook because it doesn't sell user data to advertisers, Facebook's CEO has struck back. In an interview published on Monday, he said: "You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth. The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people . . . I don't at all think that means that we don't care about people. To the contrary, I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."

  • LOL (Score:3, Funny)

    by lexlthr ( 2038974 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:09AM (#56366263)
    LOL - who is /. going to pick in this fight - they hate them both but have to pick a side.
    • My less than one year old macbook pro has usb-c ports that are wearing out and a keyboard that sounds like I spilled soda all over it a week ago. I'll get back to you when I find out how much Apple 'cares' about me.

      • Did you spill soda on your keyboard a week ago?
        Have you asked Apple about your usb-c port?

        Sometimes the big evil corporation will be happy to help, and may fix things even if it past its service, just so people stay happy with their products.

        Apple knows its hold on us, is tentative. Now if you are abusing the equipment you may not get as much love, but if you using it normally and things are not working, they may (depending on the situation) fix it.

        • Even if they do fix it, how will they give me an assurance that they aren't simply using the same poor quality components that will fail as soon as my warranty is over? Fixing it right now is simply not enough 'caring' for me. I need to know it will be good for the life of the laptop.

          • How can you say that with any hardware vendor?
            Back in the 1990's and early 2000's I did a lot of work with Sun Micosystems products. Compared to many of the other PC's and other hardware makers, their products had wonderful build quality to them, down to the smooth beveled metal blockers to close off unused expansion ports. That said, they would have a product with a defect, or a part that wore out faster then it should. Then it brought up the question, did Sun start using cheap products, and if I replace

            • Well I guess I have been sold on the fact that Macbooks are insanely expensive because of the build quality.

              • Well they are not insanely expensive. They are just in the higher end of the price, normally if you are to build a PC with matching specs (on all the specs if you need it or not) then the price is normally fairly darn close. However having a reputation of good build quality, doesn't mean they are perfect. It is still a mass produced product, so there can be problem.

                • For me, paying $4K for a laptop was insane, granted that was 3 years Applecare, but the top of the line non-Apple laptop on Bestbuy isn't even half the price as this one. As I said before, I'm glad it wasn't my money. I'd still be kicking myself.
        • tenuous

      • At least in your case...

        1) 1-year AppleCare comes standard, so you can take your MBP to the nearest store (or ship it back) and demand a fix or a new one depending on what broke (esp. if the USB-C ports are worn-out.)

        2) I don't think Cook claimed to 'care' (could be wrong), it was Zuck who claims to care (which is technically true - he cares greatly that all the data you feed his site be accurate and correct.)

        Meanwhile, with FB, your shit's already sold-off to every spammer and his dog, so there's bugger-a

    • It damn well should be Cook (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Cook should win in a landslide.

      Apple - for all their problems with "walled gardens" and even the fact they do mine your privacy - has revenue streams where you aren't the product.

      Zuck has NOTHING other than squeezing every last bit of privacy out of you until you're dead. And then he'll violate your corpse.

      Look at it this way:

      Apple is a corrupt construction company.

      Facebook is a fucking meth dealer.

    • There are never only two opinions on a subject. Now if you believe there are only two sides to any issue, that is brainwashing.

  • other sentiments in the speech (Score:5, Funny)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:11AM (#56366273) Homepage
    "I have developed a keen sense of human 'caring' and am able to reproduce this chemical response from my human thought-gland with near 35% accuracy. if required, I may also express a limited concoction of saline liquid from my entirely human eyeball which is in no way casually impeded by my nictating membrane." --Mark Zuckerberg, addressing a McDonalds cashier trying to dissuade Mark from pocketing a McFlurry.

    • Check out the wording in the supposed "interview".

      Who uses the phrase "aligned with the truth" in conversation? Or "glib" in the meaning of insincere and shallow... in conversation?

      That quote looks less like an interview response, and more like a carefully crafted press release.

      Other phrases and uncommon construction abound, such as "I don't at all think...", I could expect that in written text that was edited and corrected, but not casually said. "And therefore, as with a lot of media..." is also weird.

      Doe

      • "Aligned with the truth" really stood out to me as well. If that isn't a corporate-lawyer-stamped-and-approved phrase, I don't know what is.

  • Not glib (Score:4, Funny)

    by tomhath ( 637240 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:14AM (#56366293)
    More like glibc.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      Certainly not glibc. Apple has a history of hostility towards the GNU project, but glib-2.0 is similarly out, as GTK on OS-X is an abomination. I think Mark Zuckerberg simply doesn't know what he's talking about here.
  • Now I trust Facebook. Completely altruistic...

  • Pay more... Say what? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Sorry I don’t understand his point. This has nothing to do with the absolute value of the direct payments made by the customer. This is about selling their data. Zuckerberg is trying to confuse the issues, and I find it really problematic.

    • You think he would have started Facebook if there was any place in his consciousness for acknowledging the downsides of such a model?

    • Zuck, like many corporate suits, cannot wrap his head around the idea that there are alternatives to the profit motive.

      As such, his response is entirely focused there. It basically boils down to:

      "There are only two ways that a service that facilitates massive communication world wide can exist: You either pay a subscription fee, or you pay with your eyeball time to advertisers. People have more free time than free cash, so our model makes sense. I am defending this model, because it is the most sensible

      • You seem to have two arguments: 1) In addition to "out of pocket" and "add supported", "by tax" is a viable way to fund something. 2) $CURRENT_YEAR is finally the year of Linux on the desktop -- because plucky, truly free upstarts take down will-heeled and entrenched behemoths all the time.

  • Apple vs. Facebook? Seriously? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Bonker ( 243350 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:21AM (#56366345)

    Tim, Mark, this is not a pissing match in a schoolyard. This is about the breach of the trust of an entire country's populace in a grievous way. Neither Apple nor Facebook has treated its customers or others well in the past. Rather than two little kids crying, 'We're better than...' or 'We told them so...', we need two adults saying 'This is the situation. These are our faults. This is why we're vulnerable. This is what we're going to do.'

    Apple and Facebook are both soulless corporations with real, breathing people behind, inside, and in front of them, and everyone of them are being hurt in a myriad of ways. Neither one has great records of behavior. Facebook's sins are simply more recent and raw. I don't need to go into details.

    BOTH have a huge responsibility to the public that go beyond excuses, stock prices, or personal ego. Denying that responsibility is why we're in this mess. Live up to that responsibility, huh?

    Too much to ask, I'm certain. This is why I ditched MS and EA products a long time ago and have never personally paid for Apple or Facebook products with either cash nor my personal data.

    Apropos captcha: syndrome

    • Wha...hold on there cowboy!! Apple (Tim Cook) has NOT been involved in the current scandal of violating customer privacy. You must be confused. It's really Google and Facebook whom are to blame. The only thing Apple is guilty of is charging obscene amounts for what otherwise is stock-standard Intel hardware for the Macbooks and shitty-ass Beats. But again, when it comes to privacy, Tim seems to be the lone crusader against Google, Facebook, CIA, and FBI.

  • Facebook's business model is selling your information to advertisers and giving you some services. The problem is we do not know what and how much is sold, so we as individuals do not know the actual cost of Facebook's services, so we cannot make informed decisions if we are getting a deal or not.
    Apples business model is to build products and sell them. They tend to sell their products at a premium, and refuse to get into a race to the bottom with their competitors. Apple has a history of being very insid

  • Just like Farming (Score:4, Funny)

    by moschner ( 3003611 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:25AM (#56366369)

    Good farmers care about their livestock, but at the end of the day still bring their animals to market.

    • And this is the apt analogy. No one said FB didn't "care" about it's users, just that their users are the [i]product being sold[/i].

  • You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib.

    He can find it glib all he wants but that doesn't make it wrong.

    The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay.

    And there are obviously many more who can. Delivering a service under false or misleading pretenses is something I find reprehensible. Facebook isn't an honest broker of data about people and they have a long history of treating their users in a manner that could reasonably be described as contemptuous.

    And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people

    Which is demonstrably nonsense. It's one way to reach a lot of people but it is not even close to the only way. Apple sells tens of millions

  • Because "an advertising supported model" = hoovering up all of your Facebook data (sex race religion political preference, education job etc), all of the web pages with imbedded like buttons you visit, not only your contact list but all your phone calls and times and messages, all your friends data, data from people not even on the service but mined and tagged into thier database, and more - then selling it to the highest bidder, second highest bidder, heck we let anyone scrape what they want using our inte

  • if apple had any integrity (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    they would have removed their Facebook page. But apparently apple likes being Facebooks product.

  • The problem, Mr. Zuckerberg, isn't that you want to connect everyone in the world. It's that you want to connect everyone in the world whether they want to be connected or not.

    Facebook is the real world human centipede, and Zuckerberg is the made doctor who wants to create it.

  • The issue isn't an advertising model. Virtually everyone with a Facebook account understands that. The issue at hand is the incredibly pervasive data harvesting even for users who don't have accounts, lack of transparency to users, and then selling it to the highest bidder. If you do not understand that this is the problem at hand, then kindly take your billions and let someone else handle running your company - or at least your PR department.

    Warm regards,
    Voyager529

  • Nice Strawman Zuck (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:35AM (#56366467)
    but nobody's complaining about your targeted advertising. What we _are_ complaining about is your practice of selling questionable data to equally questionable third parties.

  • Prove it. Give us the choice. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by dromgodis ( 4533247 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @10:36AM (#56366477)

    ...then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people...

    I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.

    Just tell us the price and give us the option.

    • Unfortunately, I doubt they would consider providing that as an option. Their data-mining is only as valuable as it is because they have cast such a broad net. If people were able to opt out then the data they mined wouldn't be as valuable. I don't even know if they COULD stop mining the data. Remember that this is the company that has convinced everyone on the internet to hide one of their widgets on their page, silently collecting data on users that aren't even signed up with Facebook.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.

      You would be foolish to trust FB to not charge you a fee and continue selling your data.

    • I think they mean poor people in other nations... which begs the question; If the very poor can't afford a tiny monthly membership fee (less than $1 a month), then how could they possibly afford to purchase anything being advertised to them? Therefore, I guarantee FB makes much less money per ad in poorer foreign nations than they do in wealthier nations like NA or EU countries.

      No no no... what Zuck *actually* means is that if people have to make a conscious decision to give FB their credit card informati

    • ...then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people...

      I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.

      Just tell us the price and give us the option.

      Don't be naive. You would not pay them because you would not trust them.

  • Narrowly, on this one point, he's not wrong.

    Broadcast networks didn't care less about viewers just because they were paid by the advertisers and not the viewers, for example.

    Nor do I think my cable company cares deeply for me just because they charge me a lot for Internet access ...

  • That selling user data is how facebook makes their bread and butter. They're in it for the profit, not some altruistic sentiment about connecting people. The corporation acts in its own enlightened self interest, not yours. There is no incentive to protect your data.

  • He's just trying to connect everyone in the world out of the goodness of his heart, is he? His motives are purely altruistic, right?

    So why isn't facebook a non-profit then?

    • More importantly, why hasn't Facebook respected when people opt out of its services? It would still be identity theft if they were to operate as a non-profit.

    • He's trying to "Change The World", just like every other tech company in the Valley. At least, that's what they say during their quarterly conference calls, anyway.

  • Until Apple offers E2E on iCloud, and gives up its ability to decrypt all of its' users' data, Tim's claims to care about privacy are incredibly disingenuous.

    And don't even get me started on their ability to push specialized single-device-targeted OS builds to users' phones without the possibility of detection.

    • iCloud is optional. And their ability to push specialized single-device build would show up as a new OS version, and I have to approve each update. Now, I could easily be fooled by Apple, cause how would I know? But at some point I have to trust someone, even if that someone is the signers of my Linux distro.

  • ... To the contrary, I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."

    The problem with this argument is that it represents a certain degree of hypocrisy; Zuckerberg is implying that services which take your money are only in it to get more of your money. But as the ads on Facebook become more pervasive, it's very clear that Facebook is likewise interested in the same progression... they're just getting there by a different path, that's all. Further, The Zuck is trying to throw out a red herring to sidestep the entire conversation about privacy, and about the collection, sale

  • "Dumb fucks", when asked in an interview why people gave FB so much information voluntarily?*

    Pot, meet kettle.

    *Zuck has since said he really didn't mean it. Honestly. Probably meant to say "Stupid c&nts".

  • Zuckerberg uses our data to incessantly nag us into buying things we probably shouldn't, or straight up gives away / sells our data without telling us to who, for how much, or for what use. Users have no good way of getting this data back or having it deleted.

    Cook uses cheap poor foreign laborers to manufacture Apple phones and other tech, locks people into Apple tech, uses IP protections to control competition, takes a massive cut of all software sales, charges ridiculous prices for minor hardware/softwar

  • Fuck you Mark

