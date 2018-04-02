Mark Zuckerberg: Tim Cook is 'Extremely Glib' (fastcompany.com) 103
A week after Apple CEO Cook said "some well-crafted regulation is necessary " in light of the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal and that Apple was better off than Facebook because it doesn't sell user data to advertisers, Facebook's CEO has struck back. In an interview published on Monday, he said: "You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth. The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people . . . I don't at all think that means that we don't care about people. To the contrary, I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."
Did you spill soda on your keyboard a week ago?
Have you asked Apple about your usb-c port?
Sometimes the big evil corporation will be happy to help, and may fix things even if it past its service, just so people stay happy with their products.
Apple knows its hold on us, is tentative. Now if you are abusing the equipment you may not get as much love, but if you using it normally and things are not working, they may (depending on the situation) fix it.
"We need you to write an iphone app for us"
Ok, what laptop can I buy to develop an ios app?
How can you say that with any hardware vendor?
Back in the 1990's and early 2000's I did a lot of work with Sun Micosystems products. Compared to many of the other PC's and other hardware makers, their products had wonderful build quality to them, down to the smooth beveled metal blockers to close off unused expansion ports. That said, they would have a product with a defect, or a part that wore out faster then it should. Then it brought up the question, did Sun start using cheap products, and if I replace
Well they are not insanely expensive. They are just in the higher end of the price, normally if you are to build a PC with matching specs (on all the specs if you need it or not) then the price is normally fairly darn close. However having a reputation of good build quality, doesn't mean they are perfect. It is still a mass produced product, so there can be problem.
At least in your case...
1) 1-year AppleCare comes standard, so you can take your MBP to the nearest store (or ship it back) and demand a fix or a new one depending on what broke (esp. if the USB-C ports are worn-out.)
2) I don't think Cook claimed to 'care' (could be wrong), it was Zuck who claims to care (which is technically true - he cares greatly that all the data you feed his site be accurate and correct.)
Meanwhile, with FB, your shit's already sold-off to every spammer and his dog, so there's bugger-a
Sigh, he was playing with words: "AppleCare" how much would "apple" "care" for him
It damn well should be Cook (Score:1)
Cook should win in a landslide.
Apple - for all their problems with "walled gardens" and even the fact they do mine your privacy - has revenue streams where you aren't the product.
Zuck has NOTHING other than squeezing every last bit of privacy out of you until you're dead. And then he'll violate your corpse.
Look at it this way:
Apple is a corrupt construction company.
Facebook is a fucking meth dealer.
Neither? (Score:2)
There are never only two opinions on a subject. Now if you believe there are only two sides to any issue, that is brainwashing.
other sentiments in the speech (Score:5, Funny)
Check out the wording (Score:2)
Check out the wording in the supposed "interview".
Who uses the phrase "aligned with the truth" in conversation? Or "glib" in the meaning of insincere and shallow... in conversation?
That quote looks less like an interview response, and more like a carefully crafted press release.
Other phrases and uncommon construction abound, such as "I don't at all think...", I could expect that in written text that was edited and corrected, but not casually said. "And therefore, as with a lot of media..." is also weird.
"Aligned with the truth" really stood out to me as well. If that isn't a corporate-lawyer-stamped-and-approved phrase, I don't know what is.
Not glib (Score:4, Funny)
This changes things (Score:2)
Pay more... Say what? (Score:2, Insightful)
Sorry I don’t understand his point. This has nothing to do with the absolute value of the direct payments made by the customer. This is about selling their data. Zuckerberg is trying to confuse the issues, and I find it really problematic.
Zuck, like many corporate suits, cannot wrap his head around the idea that there are alternatives to the profit motive.
As such, his response is entirely focused there. It basically boils down to:
"There are only two ways that a service that facilitates massive communication world wide can exist: You either pay a subscription fee, or you pay with your eyeball time to advertisers. People have more free time than free cash, so our model makes sense. I am defending this model, because it is the most sensible
Apple vs. Facebook? Seriously? (Score:3, Insightful)
Tim, Mark, this is not a pissing match in a schoolyard. This is about the breach of the trust of an entire country's populace in a grievous way. Neither Apple nor Facebook has treated its customers or others well in the past. Rather than two little kids crying, 'We're better than...' or 'We told them so...', we need two adults saying 'This is the situation. These are our faults. This is why we're vulnerable. This is what we're going to do.'
Apple and Facebook are both soulless corporations with real, breathing people behind, inside, and in front of them, and everyone of them are being hurt in a myriad of ways. Neither one has great records of behavior. Facebook's sins are simply more recent and raw. I don't need to go into details.
BOTH have a huge responsibility to the public that go beyond excuses, stock prices, or personal ego. Denying that responsibility is why we're in this mess. Live up to that responsibility, huh?
Too much to ask, I'm certain. This is why I ditched MS and EA products a long time ago and have never personally paid for Apple or Facebook products with either cash nor my personal data.
Apropos captcha: syndrome
Wha...hold on there cowboy!! Apple (Tim Cook) has NOT been involved in the current scandal of violating customer privacy. You must be confused. It's really Google and Facebook whom are to blame. The only thing Apple is guilty of is charging obscene amounts for what otherwise is stock-standard Intel hardware for the Macbooks and shitty-ass Beats. But again, when it comes to privacy, Tim seems to be the lone crusader against Google, Facebook, CIA, and FBI.
Their both wrong. (Score:2)
Facebook's business model is selling your information to advertisers and giving you some services. The problem is we do not know what and how much is sold, so we as individuals do not know the actual cost of Facebook's services, so we cannot make informed decisions if we are getting a deal or not.
Apples business model is to build products and sell them. They tend to sell their products at a premium, and refuse to get into a race to the bottom with their competitors. Apple has a history of being very insid
Just like Farming (Score:4, Funny)
Good farmers care about their livestock, but at the end of the day still bring their animals to market.
Glib does not equal wrong (Score:2)
You know, I find that argument, that if you're not paying that somehow we can't care about you, to be extremely glib.
He can find it glib all he wants but that doesn't make it wrong.
The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay.
And there are obviously many more who can. Delivering a service under false or misleading pretenses is something I find reprehensible. Facebook isn't an honest broker of data about people and they have a long history of treating their users in a manner that could reasonably be described as contemptuous.
And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people
Which is demonstrably nonsense. It's one way to reach a lot of people but it is not even close to the only way. Apple sells tens of millions
Equivelance (Score:2)
if apple had any integrity (Score:1)
they would have removed their Facebook page. But apparently apple likes being Facebooks product.
Or, Apple respects that some of their customers like being Facebook's product, and they'll reach out to their customers whereever they are.
Self serving propaganda (Score:2)
The problem, Mr. Zuckerberg, isn't that you want to connect everyone in the world. It's that you want to connect everyone in the world whether they want to be connected or not.
Facebook is the real world human centipede, and Zuckerberg is the made doctor who wants to create it.
Dearest Mark, (Score:2)
The issue isn't an advertising model. Virtually everyone with a Facebook account understands that. The issue at hand is the incredibly pervasive data harvesting even for users who don't have accounts, lack of transparency to users, and then selling it to the highest bidder. If you do not understand that this is the problem at hand, then kindly take your billions and let someone else handle running your company - or at least your PR department.
Warm regards,
Voyager529
Nice Strawman Zuck (Score:3)
Facebook doesn't sell your data either (although they allow it to be scraped). They, like Google, act as the middleman selling ads to their customers. In both cases, Facebook and Google, there's no third party I'm worried about, because Facebook and Google are doing the damage themselves.
Prove it. Give us the choice. (Score:5, Interesting)
...then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people...
I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.
Just tell us the price and give us the option.
I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.
You would be foolish to trust FB to not charge you a fee and continue selling your data.
I think they mean poor people in other nations... which begs the question; If the very poor can't afford a tiny monthly membership fee (less than $1 a month), then how could they possibly afford to purchase anything being advertised to them? Therefore, I guarantee FB makes much less money per ad in poorer foreign nations than they do in wealthier nations like NA or EU countries.
No no no... what Zuck *actually* means is that if people have to make a conscious decision to give FB their credit card informati
...then there are a lot of people who can't afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people...
I can afford to pay. I doubt that FB make more than $10/year by selling me out, and would easily pay $10/year for the utility of FB if they excluded me from all sell-out activity.
Just tell us the price and give us the option.
Don't be naive. You would not pay them because you would not trust them.
well (Score:2)
Narrowly, on this one point, he's not wrong.
Broadcast networks didn't care less about viewers just because they were paid by the advertisers and not the viewers, for example.
Nor do I think my cable company cares deeply for me just because they charge me a lot for Internet access
Except (Score:1)
Oh, he cares about people? (Score:3)
He's just trying to connect everyone in the world out of the goodness of his heart, is he? His motives are purely altruistic, right?
So why isn't facebook a non-profit then?
He's trying to "Change The World", just like every other tech company in the Valley. At least, that's what they say during their quarterly conference calls, anyway.
iCloud End-to-End Encryption? (Score:2)
Until Apple offers E2E on iCloud, and gives up its ability to decrypt all of its' users' data, Tim's claims to care about privacy are incredibly disingenuous.
And don't even get me started on their ability to push specialized single-device-targeted OS builds to users' phones without the possibility of detection.
iCloud is optional. And their ability to push specialized single-device build would show up as a new OS version, and I have to approve each update. Now, I could easily be fooled by Apple, cause how would I know? But at some point I have to trust someone, even if that someone is the signers of my Linux distro.
Oh, who to believe... (Score:2)
... To the contrary, I think it's important that we don't all get Stockholm syndrome, and let the companies that work hard to charge you more convince you that they actually care more about you. Because that sounds ridiculous to me."
The problem with this argument is that it represents a certain degree of hypocrisy; Zuckerberg is implying that services which take your money are only in it to get more of your money. But as the ads on Facebook become more pervasive, it's very clear that Facebook is likewise interested in the same progression... they're just getting there by a different path, that's all. Further, The Zuck is trying to throw out a red herring to sidestep the entire conversation about privacy, and about the collection, sale
"Glib"? This from the man who called his users ... (Score:2)
"Dumb fucks", when asked in an interview why people gave FB so much information voluntarily?*
Pot, meet kettle.
*Zuck has since said he really didn't mean it. Honestly. Probably meant to say "Stupid c&nts".
Dear Mark,
When you say things like:
Without realizing that advertisers won't pay to advertise to people with no money it sort of makes you sound like an idiot.
Not only that, he'd be more convincing if there was a pay model AND a free model. But there's not, so everyone is the product.
That's just damage control.
Schmucks, all of them. (Score:1)
Zuckerberg uses our data to incessantly nag us into buying things we probably shouldn't, or straight up gives away / sells our data without telling us to who, for how much, or for what use. Users have no good way of getting this data back or having it deleted.
Cook uses cheap poor foreign laborers to manufacture Apple phones and other tech, locks people into Apple tech, uses IP protections to control competition, takes a massive cut of all software sales, charges ridiculous prices for minor hardware/softwar
Only rational response (Score:1)