Google is Equipping More Rural School Buses With Wi-Fi and Chromebooks (theverge.com) 23
Google on Monday said it was formally expanding its Rolling Study Halls program, or school buses equipped with WiFi, computers and on-bus educators to help rural students with work beyond school hours. From a report: Google today announced an expansion of its Rolling Study Halls initiative to over 16 additional school districts, giving "thousands" of students access to Wi-Fi and Chromebooks on their buses. Google has piloted the program in North Carolina and South Carolina over the last couple years, focusing its efforts on rural communities where some students have lengthy bus rides between home and the classroom each day.
Providing students with dependable Wi-Fi before and after school is a boon for those who might lack broadband internet at home, giving them two opportunities daily to complete assignments or study for exams while on the bus. Google contributes mobile Wi-Fi routers, data plans, and Chromebook devices.
No, because "work hours" and "careers" won't exist then. Instead, it'll be all gig economy things. This is to get them used to the idea that they should spend 100% of their time giving Google data.
I doubt the data from the students is valuable. Getting them used to being tracked 24/7 is far more valuable.
No, it's to get them accustomed to being attacked as a group while riding a vehicle they don't drive themselves.
That's the point. This is to collect data at a young age and get them used to it.
It will also help Google know if hentai tentacle porn is more popular than hentai furry porn.
Let's be honest. Games + games. (Score:2)
My kids went through a mix of public and private schools. Homework is barely even a thing anymore.
Let's be honest about what this will be: an extra 60-120 minutes of gaming per day on the bus, inside the closed Android/Chromebook ecosystem. (Not that that's necessarily a bad thing.)
Homework is barely even a thing anymore.
educating your kids is YOUR responsibility, if they don't have homework it's YOUR fault
Vomit comets? (Score:2)
Ever tried to work on a laptop in a moving car or bus, especially one with as crappy a suspension as a school bus? Motion sickness city.
If Google was so damn generous, they'd donate laptops with 4G modems and access, so students can do homework at home, not in a rolling distraction-box.