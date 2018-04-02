Google Bans Chrome Extensions That Mine Cryptocurrencies From the Web Store (bleepingcomputer.com) 23
An anonymous reader writes: Google announced that effective today, the Chrome Web Store review staff would stop accepting new extensions on the Web Store that perform cryptocurrency mining. Existing Chrome extensions that perform cryptocurrency mining will be delisted sometime in late June. The decision came after Google saw a rise in extensions that performed hidden in-browser mining (cryptojacking) behind the users' backs, in background processes.
Even if Google has not said it outright, the company has taken this step to protect Chrome's image. Cryptojacking scripts have a huge impact on a computer's responsiveness, and when most users investigate, they see Chrome's processes hogging CPU resources. Very few of these users will be able to track the spike in CPU usage back to an extension. Google has worked incredibly hard to create the image that Chrome is today's fastest browser, and the company isn't going to stand by and watch some extension developers ruin Chrome's brand so that some devs can make a few Monero on the side.
I'd like to see a list of those extensions. (Score:2, Interesting)
I'm sure some names on the list would surprise us.
Who knew? (Score:2, Funny)
You learn something new everyday!
Cryptoscams (Score:1, Insightful)
If so-called cryptocurrencies are really good innovation, why they attract so many criminals/criminal activity?
Could it really be because, all cryptocurrencies themselves are scams, and that is why they attract all kinds of criminals/criminal activity?
If so-called cryptocurrencies are really currency, why no company/store can use Bitcoin as currency anymore?
Because the price of Bitcoin proved to be extremely unstable to use as a currency?
Would the result be different, if Bitcoin replaced by any other "crypt
Re:Cryptoscams (Score:4, Insightful)
Your summary is a type of logical fallacy known as ad hominem.
Re: (Score:2)
Do I believe them? (Score:2)
"Chrome fastest browser" (Score:1, Offtopic)