OpenBSD 6.3 Released

OpenBSD announced on Monday that v6.3 update, which was slated to be released on April 15, is ready for download. From the announcement post: This is our 44th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install. As in our previous releases, 6.3 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system. You can read about the changes and improvements here.
The base system has the C compiler and related tools, X11 with three window manglers (twm, cwm, and fvwm), xterm, and two text editors (vi and mg (for the emacs fans)). It has is own SSH, SMTP, and HTTP daemons, though these must be configured and enabled. You can do more than you think with a base install.
two holes in an install with zero packages that can do nothing but ssh yay?
Actually a common use for OpenBSD is a firewall and/or router. Built-in packages accomplish these and other infrastructure roles. Thus making the internet a safer place to tread for Linux boxes with whatever is the fad-of-the-moment development stack.
Much like the Linux world which is almost entirely based on two derivatives (Debian and Redhat), the BSD world is mostly the same, the two primary derivatives are FreeBSD and OpenBSD. FreeBSD has by far and away the largest user base of the two, and the most commercial support backing it as well.
Why does the submission link to someone’s “congratulations” email response instead of the original email announcement... or the web posting about the release itself?
