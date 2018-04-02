Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Operating Systems Software

OpenBSD 6.3 Released (marc.info) 21

Posted by msmash from the out-now dept.
OpenBSD announced on Monday that v6.3 update, which was slated to be released on April 15, is ready for download. From the announcement post: This is our 44th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install. As in our previous releases, 6.3 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system. You can read about the changes and improvements here.

OpenBSD 6.3 Released More | Reply

OpenBSD 6.3 Released

Comments Filter:
  • An hour ago, I randomly checked whether there was a new version. It was still at 6.2. Well, I guess such coincidence is bound to happen to someone anyway... Even to one of the three OpenBSD users out there. ;)

  • Small nit, but (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday April 02, 2018 @04:16PM (#56368767)

    Why does the submission link to someone’s “congratulations” email response instead of the original email announcement... or the web posting about the release itself?

    https://www.openbsd.org/63.htm... [openbsd.org]

Slashdot Top Deals

A verbal contract isn't worth the paper it's written on. -- Samuel Goldwyn

Close