Zuckerberg On Facebook's Role In Ethnic Cleansing In Myanmar: 'It's a Real Issue' (vox.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Vox: Facebook's fake news problems extend far beyond Russian trolls interfering in U.S. elections. Overseas, false stories have turned into tools of political warfare -- most notably in Myanmar, where government forces have carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya, the country's Muslim minority group. In an interview with Vox's Ezra Klein, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed Facebook's role in fueling and inciting anti-Muslim and anti-Rohingya sentiment. "The Myanmar issues have, I think, gotten a lot of focus inside the company," Zuckerberg said. "And they're real issues and we take this really seriously."
He recalled one incident where Facebook detected that people were trying to spread "sensational messages" through Facebook Messenger to incite violence on both sides of the conflict. He acknowledged that in such instances, it's clear that people are using Facebook "to incite real-world harm." But in this case, at least, the messages were detected and stopped from going through. "This is certainly something that we're paying a lot of attention to," Zuckerberg continued. "It's a real issue, and we want to make sure that all of the tools that we're bringing to bear on eliminating hate speech, inciting violence, and basically protecting the integrity of civil discussions that we're doing in places like Myanmar, as well as places like the U.S. that do get a disproportionate amount of the attention."
The Zuck needs to follow the adivce of his lawyers (Score:2)
Keep your damn mouth shut!
Zuckerberg's mouth is like on of those gigantic backhoes in strip mines that you see on EXtreme TV documentaries . . .
. . . he keeps digging himself deeper, and deeper . . . and deeper . . .
Much as I dislike Zuck, I do sympathize with him insofar as he is between a rock and a hard place. Keep his mouth shut, and someone else can take control of the narrative and successfully smear him as dangerously uncaring on top of that. Open his mouth, and the issue gets more complicated and stays in the news.
He is probably getting a bit desperate there. Obviously this is one more attempt at distracting people from the extreme political mess he just had a part in. But selecting something this stupid as a distraction is impressive. Well, in the end, the harder he falls, the better for everybody.
"protecting the integrity of civil discussions " (Score:5, Insightful)
What a joke. You can't police so called 'hate speech' whatever that is and also protect anything, the more they stick their fingers into things the worse it gets.
Protection of speech means allowing everything and letting us decide for ourselves, we are fully capable of telling the wingnuts and assholes from reasoned discussion.
They are so desperate to control the narrative 'for your protection', its scary. Go ahead and cull the outright incitements to immediate violence but leave the rest and let us decide.
Protection of speech means allowing everything and letting us decide for ourselves
Go ahead and cull the outright incitements
Contradicted yourself within 3 sentences. Good job.
Captcha: connect. lol facebook.
World without facebook (Score:2)
IME, you are about 10X to find intelligent discussion on NetNews and threaded discussions, than feeds like FB. Now 10X a very small number is not exactly a big number, but it counts for something.
Fair point. NN was not always exactly nice, which I know you know, from your question.
This is what happens... (Score:1)
This is what happens when you destroy the original culture of the internet and replace it with a centralized authoritarian model which by the way is built to feed on narcissism.
Which happens to be exactly what FB did. And what 2 billion people and counting happily voted for.
It's NOT ethnic cleansing! (Score:1)
These people are invaders from another country, and the government has every right to send them back to where they came from. Something goddamn Europe should do with the foreign invaders claiming to be 'refugees'. please!
A bunch of squatters set up camp, and invited a bunch more squatters to come join them. The government razes the camp like what is done countless other times across the globe with other squatters. But for some reason because they are Muslim, they somehow need to be left alone???
Facebook's business model... (Score:3)
...is to encourage behaviour from its users that is as divisive as possible. Or what Facebook calls "engagement.' Inciting indignant outrage and creating conflict between users and groups of users keeps them on the platform so that they see more adverts and so the money rolls into Facebook's coffers. Facebook's business model is the opposite of the Silicon Valley mantra "Making the world a better place."
The famous philosopher of science who gave us the modern scientific method, Karl Popper, had a great insight into intolerance, i.e. that we should be intolerant of intolerance: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] I think we can arguably view Facebook's business model as just one gigantic "meta-troll" that cultivates troll-like behaviour in its users (Not everyone becomes a troll but everyone is exposed to extreme, divisive troll-like episodes).
If we want to have more constructive public discourse in areas of conflict, it's probably better to ban Facebook in them. And if we want to make the world a better place, how about banning Facebook altogether. Let's be intolerant of a platform that breeds intolerance.
And your proposed replacement is?
There are good reasons to not like Facebook, but failing to completely block intolerance is not one of them. Your "solution" to this relatively hard problem is to get rid of a company that has already spent sig
Isn't Messenger end-to-end encrypted? (Score:2)
He recalled one incident where Facebook detected that people were trying to spread "sensational messages" through Facebook Messenger to incite violence on both sides of the conflict. He acknowledged that in such instances, it's clear that people are using Facebook "to incite real-world harm." But in this case, at least, the messages were detected and stopped from going through.
Hang on there, I thought that Messenger was end-to-end encrypted. Someone help me out here—I can see how FB could become aware of these messages (abuse reports), but how could messages in an end-to-end encryption setup be 'detected and stopped from going through'?
Disinformation the modern way (Score:2)
Facebook spreads hates and help militias
Zuckerberg gets richer by the day
As Muslims oppress the Rohingyas
Burma-Shave