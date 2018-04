Tesla Is Making Over 2,000 Model 3s a Week, Falling Just Short of Its Goal

According to an email from Elon Musk, Tesla has increased its production of its mass-market electric Model 3 to over 2,000 units per week . "It's an impressive ramp up of production, but it still falls short of Musk's goal of 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of the first quarter of 2018," reports The Verge. From the report:With Q1 now behind us, we can expect to see Tesla report its official production numbers to investors sometime this week.