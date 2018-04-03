Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Suit To Let Researchers Break Website Rules Wins a Round (axios.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Anyone following Facebook's recent woes with Cambridge Analytica might be surprised to hear that there's a civil liberties argument for swiping data from websites, even while violating their terms of service. In fact, there's a whole world of situations where that thinking could apply: bona fide academic research. On Friday, a judge in a D.C. federal court ruled that an American Civil Liberties Union-backed case trying to guarantee researchers the ability to break sites' rules without being arrested could move forward, denying a federal motion to dismiss. "What we're talking about here is research in the public interest, finding out if there is discrimination," Esha Bhandari, an ACLU attorney representing the academics, told Axios.

  • just about anything if you start with 'in the public interest' and 'finding out if there is discrimination'. Also. Can people just use 'unjust discrimination' instead? Discrimination is what we do as human beings. We can't function without it. (sorry. Pet Peave).
    • Read summary, and this was the first thing that occurred to me.

      ANYTHING can be defined as "in the public interest", if your lawyers are halfway decent. Including having the government spy on everyone, all the time.

      This looks like the beginning of a very slippery slope, and we aren't going to enjoy the ride to the bottom even a little bit....

      DO remember that even if you approve of this sort of thing when done to your enemies (political and otherwise), it won't be nearly so much fun when they use it agai

      • Yeah... this is a minefield.

        What Cambridge Analytica did was "research". Ostensibly, their research was "in the public interest" because they thought the best thing for the public was for Trump to win the election. At the same time, yes, there are places out there doing legitimately bad things, and if their TOS is enforceable, investigative researchers won't be inclined to look into the transgression, because they might be sued or face other undue consequences.

        It might be a bit more appropriate to have some

  • An algorithm cares about is nothing but whether it's profitable. Rest assured it will be biased. Why? Because of exactly that. All it takes is that some algorithm determines that $minority as a group has a higher chance of destroying something, not paying rent or generally being something you don't want as a landlord. And there you go.

    This is near certain. Yes, that's unfair. Algorithms don't care about fairness, though. They "care" (strange word with computers. Or corporations for that matter...) about pro

    • An algorithm cares about nothing

      FTFY. Algorithms don't care about anything. They don't care about valid or invalid input. Either they will work or they won't, but they still don't care.

  • TFA notes this as well. This is an area where I say the ACLU is wrong, if their cause has a good case then they can make an arrangement with the service provider rather they flaunt a right to 'break the rules'.

  • To clarify: (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @01:08PM (#56373667)

    This suit is over whether breaking a site's TOS consittutes a criminal offense under the CFAA, notably 18 USC 1030(a)(4-6) [cornell.edu].

    There is a circuit split on this issue, which this suit attempts to clarify.

    This suit does not have any impact on civil or contractual suits researches might face for breaking TOS, only whether doing so is a federal criminal offense under this specific law.

  • Is this not the same argument used by doctors and governments throughout time for medical experimentation on prisoners and people who don't know they are being experimented on? Why would the ACLU of all organizations not see this?

  • I don't see in the actual lawsuit anything about swiping collected data, nor is the suit suggesting accessing website data other than through the normal access a person typing at a keyboard using the site in a normal way would do. In other words, it isn't about mass data grabbing from servers behind the web site.
    What the complaint is covering is very narrowly defined behavior.

    Here is the actual ACLU Sandvig v. Lynch - Complaint
    https://www.aclu.org/legal-doc... [aclu.org]

    It's about violating TOS access to websites that

