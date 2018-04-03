Suit To Let Researchers Break Website Rules Wins a Round (axios.com) 28
An anonymous reader writes: Anyone following Facebook's recent woes with Cambridge Analytica might be surprised to hear that there's a civil liberties argument for swiping data from websites, even while violating their terms of service. In fact, there's a whole world of situations where that thinking could apply: bona fide academic research. On Friday, a judge in a D.C. federal court ruled that an American Civil Liberties Union-backed case trying to guarantee researchers the ability to break sites' rules without being arrested could move forward, denying a federal motion to dismiss. "What we're talking about here is research in the public interest, finding out if there is discrimination," Esha Bhandari, an ACLU attorney representing the academics, told Axios.
ANYTHING can be defined as "in the public interest", if your lawyers are halfway decent. Including having the government spy on everyone, all the time.
This looks like the beginning of a very slippery slope, and we aren't going to enjoy the ride to the bottom even a little bit....
Yeah... this is a minefield.
What Cambridge Analytica did was "research". Ostensibly, their research was "in the public interest" because they thought the best thing for the public was for Trump to win the election. At the same time, yes, there are places out there doing legitimately bad things, and if their TOS is enforceable, investigative researchers won't be inclined to look into the transgression, because they might be sued or face other undue consequences.
An algorithm cares about is nothing but whether it's profitable. Rest assured it will be biased. Why? Because of exactly that. All it takes is that some algorithm determines that $minority as a group has a higher chance of destroying something, not paying rent or generally being something you don't want as a landlord. And there you go.
The algorithm does not care.
An algorithm cares about nothing
FTFY. Algorithms don't care about anything. They don't care about valid or invalid input. Either they will work or they won't, but they still don't care.
That's what I did. Worked pretty well so far.
You don't own data about you. Too bad and all, but that's the state of affairs.
_If_ Cambridge did anything wrong, the victim was facebook. Who's valuable dataset was accessed without sufficient payment in cash and/or influence.
If you don't want your personal data to be grabbed, don't put it in a place that is publicly accessible...like Facebook.
It's one thing to rip off info from your account on Amazon, where you enter it merely to find and purchase products. That's is wrong.
But if you post personal info to Facebook or other social media sites and leave it marked Public, let alone take part in surveys, etc. then that data is fair game no matter what the website hosts says.
You can avoid social media if you want--it won't stop the companies from harvesting and selling your data. If you vote, pay taxes, own property, have a bank account, use a phone, you'll be tracked anyways. And if you have friends (or enemies), nothing stops them from posting your info.
This suit is over whether breaking a site's TOS consittutes a criminal offense under the CFAA, notably 18 USC 1030(a)(4-6) [cornell.edu].
There is a circuit split on this issue, which this suit attempts to clarify.
This suit does not have any impact on civil or contractual suits researches might face for breaking TOS, only whether doing so is a federal criminal offense under this specific law.
I don't see in the actual lawsuit anything about swiping collected data, nor is the suit suggesting accessing website data other than through the normal access a person typing at a keyboard using the site in a normal way would do. In other words, it isn't about mass data grabbing from servers behind the web site.
What the complaint is covering is very narrowly defined behavior.
Here is the actual ACLU Sandvig v. Lynch - Complaint
https://www.aclu.org/legal-doc... [aclu.org]
