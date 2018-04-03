The World's Fastest Delivery Drone Takes Off (technologyreview.com) 10
A couple of years ago, Zipline, a California-based startup, created a national drone delivery system to ship blood and drugs to remote medical centers in Rwanda. Now it has developed what it claims is the world's swiftest commercial delivery drone, with a top speed of 128 kilometers an hour (a hair shy of 80 miles per hour). From a report: Zipline is hoping its new fixed-wing aerial robot, which is both speedier and easier to maintain than its predecessor, will help it win business in an industry that's attracted plenty of big players. They include Amazon, which has been testing its Prime Air drone delivery service for years in the UK and elsewhere, and Project Wing, part of Alphabet's secretive X lab, which is using its drones to deliver pharmaceuticals and burritos in a pilot project in Australia.
I can see the first shipments now (Score:2)
wife: "you mean the fruit basket from my mom?"
husband: "now that you mention it, theres a surprising amount of wicker in this marmalade..."
Re: (Score:2)
"now that you mention it, theres a surprising amount of wicker in this marmalade..."
So there's a reasonable and expected amount of wicker to be found in jellies?
Re: (Score:1)
"You want fries with that?"
"Yes"
* Blaaaapp! *
That could put an eye out (Score:1)
We don't necessarily want them fast, we want them safe above all. Stop thinking like Intel.
Re: (Score:2)
Drat, didn't notice I'd been logged out and posted this as AC
Man Killed By Flying Aspirin Delivery (Score:2)
There are already faster drones... (Score:2)
Didn't Putin just happen to mention he has nuclear tipped hypersonic cruse missiles? Doesn't that qualify as a delivery drone?
Come to think of it, didn't we nearly go to WW3 over some missiles being placed 20 min away from DC when the Russians put them in Cuba in the 60's? Wouldn't that be faster than these?