Russia Debuts Postal Drone, Which Immediately Crashes Into Wall (futurism.com) 22
On Monday, Russia's postal service tested a delivery drone in the city of Ulan-Ude, Siberia, -- and it went horribly wrong. According to Futurism, soon after launch it crashed violently into the wall of a nearby building, "turning the UAV into a mess of jumbled parts." From the report: Here was the original plan for Monday's test. The $20,000 drone was supposed to pick up a small package and deliver it to a nearby village, Reuters reports. Instead the device failed spectacularly, only making it a short distance before crashing into a three-story building. The small crowd gathered to watch the test can be heard uttering expletives, according to Reuters. No one was injured in the crash, and it didn't do any damage, except to Russia's pride. The organizers aren't quite sure what went wrong, but they suspect the 100 or so nearby wifi spots could have had something to do with it.
Well then (Score:2, Funny)
The US Postal Service will take 8000 of them.
The Russian drone's AI was confused (Score:1)
Seeing the building it incorrectly identified it as the Trump Tower, got emotional and stumbled.
The Drone Drank Too Much Vodka Before Takeoff (Score:3)
Reuters link has video (Score:2)
Things do indeed appear to have gone very wrong.
https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
Hilarious level of safety precautions.
Re: (Score:3)
Given how fast the drone was going, they’re fortunate it didn’t go through either of the windows on either side of the point of impact! There could’ve been serious injuries.
Back in the Cold War there used to be a saying: an American will do anything if there's enough insurance. A Russian will do anything if there's enough vodka.
Transcript of the video (Score:2)
*crash sound*
Blyat
BLYAT!
Didn't Do Any Damage??? (Score:1)
What happened to the small package??
CIA Plot (Score:2)
All men (Score:2)
LOL (Score:3)
Even post office Drones go postal.
Can't help but think... (Score:2)
The poor drone probably committed suicide. Would you be happy having to deliver packages in Siberia?
It reminds me of that scene from Robocop 2 [youtube.com] when they were testing the new Robocop prototypes.