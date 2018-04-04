Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook Scans What You Send Other People on Messenger App (bloomberg.com) 52

Posted by msmash from the they-know dept.
Sarah Frier, reporting for Bloomberg: Facebook scans the text and images that people send each other on Facebook Messenger, making sure it all abides by the company's rules governing content. If it doesn't, it gets blocked. The company confirmed the practice after an interview published earlier this week with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg raised questions about Messenger's practices and privacy. Zuckerberg told Vox's Ezra Klein a story about receiving a phone call related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. Facebook had detected people trying to send sensational messages through the Messenger app, he said.

"In that case, our systems detect what's going on," Zuckerberg said. "We stop those messages from going through." Some people reacted with concern on Twitter: "Was Facebook reading messages more generally?" Facebook has been under scrutiny in recent weeks over how it handles users' private data and the revelation struck a nerve. Messenger doesn't use the data from the scanned messages for advertising, the company said, but the policy may extend beyond what Messenger users expect.

  • ... water is wet. Also the sky is blue! See more at 11!

    • It gets better, actually...

      On any phone older than 1-2 generations back (and on most basic entry-level new phones), FB now has had a habit of forcing your mobile browser to a limited-functionality mode (m.basic.facebook.com), and disabling messaging on the browser entirely, even if the browser (e.g. Brave, Chrome) is the latest version and perfectly capable of rendering and using the pages. The only way past it is (for now) requesting Desktop pages. At the bottom of every basic page (or if you attempt to us

  • Just to be clear (Score:4, Funny)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @12:07PM (#56381163) Homepage Journal

    Some people reacted with concern on Twitter: "Was Facebook reading messages more generally?"

    The answer is yes. Every single Messenger message you sent is routed through Zuckerberg's office. He personally scans each one, and hits an "Approve" or "Reject" button. He also has a copy of Notepad open on his desktop, and he pastes more interesting messages into the document for later use.

    Source: I work for Google.

    (Sorry, I should explain, our Google Analytics software has some cool features we use internally, that's why I know what's on Zuckerberg's desktop.)

    (Also, close that porn window, your boss just locked his screen and he's coming over to talk to you. You're welcome.)

  • Is there any way to set up an auto-responder for private-account Fecebook messages? i.e. "This account does not accept Facebook messages. Should you wish to contact me, please call (111)555-1234 or email foo (at) bar (dot) org."
    • If I were you I'd set up an 'auto-responder' that says: "I no longer use Facebook because it sucks ass and Zuckerberg is a tool, please contact me by any other means in the future".

  • There are several domain names that FB messenger flat out blocks. Some of them are safe sites, but competitors to Facebook. It has been a few months since I've used it though, so I don't remember the example off the top of my head.

  • Can verify (Score:3)

    by Kludge ( 13653 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @12:10PM (#56381193)

    I was wondering why Facebook was accessing an unindexed file on my private web server. I figured out that my son sent his friend a link to that file via Facebook.
    Everything you do on there, they are watching.
         

    • This is actually a part of FB's preview function (where they pop a little description and image onto the FB message right after the link.) It's similar to how most browsers (at least by default) plop a preview image to sites you visited on the default 'home' page when you open a browser.

      They could be caching a copy of it, they could be leeching a copy of it, they could be sucking a copy of it up into BigData(tm) and analyzing the shit out of it, or they could just see if there some preview crap they can dig

    • Don't tempt me into trying to find a bug in their algo...

  • Damned if you do... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...damned if you don't.

    I think this is a wonderful chance to reflect on the scary amount of power those companies wield (no it isn't Facebook only, although we like to jump on it at the moment), and that perhaps this business model is incompatible with some of our (yes, "our" as "most of humankind's"!) core values.

    As I know greedy capitalism, we'll miss most of this chance (the show must go on, after all: there are billions at stake and that is somehow IMPORTANT). I hope we just fetch a tiny bit of that cha

    • Is anyone at all surprised that a company that offers a "free" service with a massive terms-of-use agreement that says they own anything you type into this service, would actually scan / index / collate any information you type into that service?

      OMG I THOUGHT FACEBOOK WAS A NON-PROFIT CHARITY!

      This is just amazingly stupid that anyone would find this to be some sort of grand revelation.

  • "abides by the company's rules"? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One ring to rule them all, and in the darkness bind them?

  • Min Aung Hliang, reaver in chief, and butcher extraordinaire, is still holding court on facebook, as far as I know... Also Zuckerberg's story can't be true - a phone call? You can't call anyone at facebook, much less Mark Zuckerberg. You can go to the help center though!

  • Some people reacted with concern on Twitter: "Was Facebook reading messages more generally?"

    How do they think it detects the "bad" messages? Spidey sense?

    I'm reminded of conversations with people who think Alexa et al only listen after you say the keyword.

    • How do they think it detects the "bad" messages? Spidey sense?

      I suppose they could always implement an evil bit [wikipedia.org] for their messages. Much more efficient than scanning and trying to match against a bad word list or other approaches that are commonly used.

  • So? google has been doing it for years (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @12:18PM (#56381279)

    Google has admitted to doing it since gmail first came out

  • Of COURSE it is. (Score:3)

    by jddj ( 1085169 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @12:18PM (#56381291) Journal

    Look, Venn diagram:

    Private data: 0

    Facebook: 0

  • Big surprise. More doublespeak.

    Messenger conversations are private, Facebook scans them and uses the same tools to prevent abuse there that it does on the social network more generally.

    So your messages are private except that they're not. It seems like these companies have a different definition of 'private' than the rest of us.

    • Are you under the impression Facebook manually scans each message, each being reviewed by a human being?

      Or are you defining "A message being scanned by a computer who will do nothing except allow it to be sent to its recipient or reject it with an error message" as an invasion of privacy? Because that's a pretty wide net.

      Facebook has done some invasive things, but this isn't one of them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

        This *might* not be one of them.

        Facebook could certainly implement an automatic scanning system that would block certain messages, and they would just disappear unless the sender complained.

        The question is, do they?

        There should be a common carrier law for messaging apps. Your app either:

        1) uses end-to-end encryption so you have no way of reading users' messages, in which case you're a common carrier and absolved of any responsibility for the content of the messages, or

        2) you can read and filter the message

      • Just because Facebook claims that's all that happens doesn't mean it is.

        How often have they lied? Fool me once and all that, if Zuckerberg told me he was shot, I'd demand him to show me the bullets, the holes and check a blood sample to verify it's his own blood before I call an ambulance.

      • being scanned by a computer who will do nothing except allow it to be sent to its recipient or reject it with an error message

        Yeah, I'm sure that's all that happens.

        I mean if they're scanning it anyway and discover you like furry midget porn it'd be a shame to waste it. Advertisers love stuff like that. In order to improve your browsing experience or something.

  • Chairman Mao, or Stalin?

    Trick question! It's both.

  • About a year ago, Facebook licensed Signal's technology to do direct device to device communication with Messenger, with all messages supposedly encrypted. I am curious if this is watched and copied as well.

    Moral of the story: Want secure communication, use something like Signal, and avoid FB like the plague.

  • Mentioning Facebook Purity is banned in messenger (Score:3)

    by Salo2112 ( 628590 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @12:50PM (#56381573)
    I mentioned it to a friend via Messenger a ways back and it blocked the communication and claimed it was malware. Ended up sending my friend an email about it, but lesson learned.
    • I tried to send a link to it to a friend and it was blocked, but it was pretty easy to work around. I just told him to google these two words, reversed : purity facebook. It's not a terribly smart filter.

  • It has been dumbfounding that so many people have chosen these proprietary messaging apps. Before you even hear any stories about how awful they are, the first thing you encounter with any of them, is that they don't interoperate with anything else. That is, if you want to talk to someone who uses that app, you have to use the same app. Simply through this, you know the protocol is undocumented and therefore very likely to be substantially worse than the state-of-the-art 20 years ago.

    But people ignore that

    • People aren't looking for state-of-the-art documented protocols or secure messaging. They just want to chat with their friends on Facebook.
  • Poop in the woods?
  • The only way to secure your communications from prying eyes is to encrypt it before it hits the tubes. You can't really do that on a phone running third-party software. You can come close to doing it running an open source OS, but you've got to be damned sure you don't have silly things like Intel ME logging your keystrokes away. Your best bet is a dedicated hardware encryption device. If you're paranoid, it'll be one you build yourself.
  • Who didn't already assume this? Btw the one watching mine is like "yep, that's another cat meme"

  • Facebook scans the text and images that people send each other on Facebook Messenger, making sure it all abides by the company's rules governing content. If it doesn't, it gets blocked.

    We'll censor our members' private communications with each other, but we won't censor ourselves when we make your data available to our 'partners'. Everything you do is transparent to us, but everything we do is opaque to you.

