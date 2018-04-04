Google Workers Urge CEO To Pull Out of Pentagon AI Project (nytimes.com) 4
Thousands of Google employees, including dozens of senior engineers, have signed a letter protesting the company's involvement in a Pentagon program that uses artificial intelligence to interpret video imagery and could be used to improve the targeting of drone strikes (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). From a report: The letter, which is circulating inside Google and has garnered more than 3,100 signatures, reflects a culture clash between Silicon Valley and the federal government that is likely to intensify as cutting-edge artificial intelligence is increasingly employed for military purposes. "We believe that Google should not be in the business of war," says the letter, addressed to Sundar Pichai, the company's chief executive. It asks that Google pull out of Project Maven, a Pentagon pilot program, and announce a policy that it will not "ever build warfare technology."
That kind of idealistic stance, while certainly not shared by all Google employees, comes naturally to a company whose motto is "Don't be evil," a phrase invoked in the protest letter. But it is distinctly foreign to Washington's massive defense industry and certainly to the Pentagon, where the defense secretary, Jim Mattis, has often said a central goal is to increase the "lethality" of the United States military.
That kind of idealistic stance, while certainly not shared by all Google employees, comes naturally to a company whose motto is "Don't be evil," a phrase invoked in the protest letter. But it is distinctly foreign to Washington's massive defense industry and certainly to the Pentagon, where the defense secretary, Jim Mattis, has often said a central goal is to increase the "lethality" of the United States military.
Business as usual (Score:1)
Instead of helping them to make drone strikes more accurate, let's let the Pentagon continue to hit civilian bystanders too.
Update from Google (Score:1)
Yet... (Score:1)
They apparently have no problem with their employer providing anonymized telephone service to illegal telemarketers.
Tell 'em only white males will be targeted (Score:1)
Tell those Google employees only white, heterosexual, Christian males will be targeted.
They'll pull the trigger themselves.
comes naturally (Score:1)
Naturally
You don't have to really make that interpretation on your own.
See we have these helpful smart people to tell us how to form opinions.
In addition to figuring out how to search web pages what else would any engineer naturally learn really good?
The military does evil things.
Of course !!
Please don't bother disagreeing with this. We are all very mentally exhausted from all the smart things we do