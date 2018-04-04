Cambridge Analytica May Have Had Facebook Data From 87 Million People (recode.net) 11
Cambridge Analytica may have had data from more unwitting Facebook usersthan originally thought. From a report: Facebook now says that the data firm, which collected data about users without their permission, may have collected data on as many as 87 million people. Original reports from the New York Times pegged that number at closer to 50 million people. "In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people -- mostly in the U.S." may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica by apps that they or their friends used," Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer wrote in a blog post Wednesday.
Always start low (Score:2)
Ok, after observing issues like data leaks it looks like the corporate plan is to report some low number that will get people upset but hide the real and often scary number for a later 'confession'. This way people won't be upset with the now much bigger number.
I swear that they must teach this in evil^H^H^H^H MBA school.
Re: (Score:2)
...hide the real and often scary number for a later 'confession'. This way people won't be upset...
I'm about equally upset by 87M as I was by 50M. Both numbers translate to "way too fucking many".
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't This What Facebook Was Engineered To Do ? (Score:3)
Whats the point now? (Score:2)
Expect people coming out of wood work blaming Hillary for being dumb out of touch politician and a master criminal at the same time.