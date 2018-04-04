Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook Privacy

Cambridge Analytica May Have Had Facebook Data From 87 Million People (recode.net) 11

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
Cambridge Analytica may have had data from more unwitting Facebook usersthan originally thought. From a report: Facebook now says that the data firm, which collected data about users without their permission, may have collected data on as many as 87 million people. Original reports from the New York Times pegged that number at closer to 50 million people. "In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people -- mostly in the U.S." may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica by apps that they or their friends used," Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

  • Ok, after observing issues like data leaks it looks like the corporate plan is to report some low number that will get people upset but hide the real and often scary number for a later 'confession'. This way people won't be upset with the now much bigger number.

    I swear that they must teach this in evil^H^H^H^H MBA school.

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      ...hide the real and often scary number for a later 'confession'. This way people won't be upset...

      I'm about equally upset by 87M as I was by 50M. Both numbers translate to "way too fucking many".

      • I don't get what people are upset about. What data did you put on Facebook that you thought wouldn't be shared? Don't you assume the information you put into a website is going to be shared by that company?

  • Isn't This What Facebook Was Engineered To Do ? (Score:3)

    by dryriver ( 1010635 ) on Wednesday April 04, 2018 @02:52PM (#56382553)
    My impression of Facebook has always been a) a pretty poorly designed website with little going for it besides, erm, "connecting people" in a very basic way b) a massive database back-end that scoops up as much data about everybody as possible, analyzes it a bit, and then lets that data be sold to whoever the fuck pays enough money for it. Why is everybody suddenly panicking "Gosh-OMG-NoWay-They-Sold-Our-Datazzz". Isn't this what Facebook was engineered to do from day one? Why is anybody surprised by this at all???
  • They have already done demographic analyses, found the opinion leaders, found the arguments that would be persuasive to them, verified them using focus group testing. Now all that 87 million people think it is no big deal if they are trolled and emotionally manipulated for their vote.

    Expect people coming out of wood work blaming Hillary for being dumb out of touch politician and a master criminal at the same time.

