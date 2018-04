Facebook's Privacy Fixes Have Broken Tinder

Since the recent Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal , Facebook has been rolling out more security and data privacy updates. "Today, however, the company announced sweeping changes to many of its most prominent APIs, restricting develop access in a number of crucial ways," reports The Verge. "Soon after, Tinder users started noting on Twitter that they had been kicked off the dating app and couldn't log back on , as those who used Facebook Login were caught in an infinite loop that appears to be related to an unknown bug." From the report: