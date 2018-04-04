Facebook's Privacy Fixes Have Broken Tinder (theverge.com) 31
Since the recent Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, Facebook has been rolling out more security and data privacy updates. "Today, however, the company announced sweeping changes to many of its most prominent APIs, restricting develop access in a number of crucial ways," reports The Verge. "Soon after, Tinder users started noting on Twitter that they had been kicked off the dating app and couldn't log back on, as those who used Facebook Login were caught in an infinite loop that appears to be related to an unknown bug." From the report: The app has been bringing up an error message to booted users, titled Facebook Permissions, stating that users need to provide more Facebook permissions in order to create or use a Tinder account. If users tap "Ask me," which is the only given option, the app requests they log into Facebook once more and the loop starts again. Roderick Hsiao, a senior software engineer at Tinder, tweeted that users could still access the service through its web browser while engineers worked on fixing the mobile client.
A day of reckoning. We're all going to get our due. Meanwhile, I've got lots of popcorn ready, just need more butter.
*queries facebook to find out exactly how much butter and popcorn you have, and how that relates to your political position and buying habits*
That means you didn't use enough lube.
Maybe, just maybe, when it stops them from banging, people start to realize, that they double-sold their soul to facebook after starting to use facebook sign-on in 3rd party apps...
Holy fuck, you use Facebook
... as your login to Tinder ... and when that breaks, you turn to Twitter to bitch about it?
Why the fuck you would use your Facebook as a login for every other site is beyond me. Sure, it's convenient, but at that point you've decided Facebook should be integrated into every aspect of your life.
Fuck, there's no hope for humanity. This social media shit has created a world full of fucking morons.
You idiots deserve what you get.
Why do you think its called FecesBook by people who don't use it?
* People post their crap that no one gives a fuck about,
* Only shit-for-brains people use it
FaceBook Censorship: "facebook purity" will be blocked but reversing it works: purity facebook. WTF!? *facepalm*
Source: https://tech.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org]
Who trusts FB as an authentication provider? (Score:3)
I know this is dumb, but why are sites trusting FB to do their gatekeeping for them? FB doesn't have any certifications or compliance. They do not sell themselves as this, but other companies use them for this purpose. We don't even know if FB does password hashing.
I remember when facebook was young, and all my friends and family where signing up, and I actually visited the "Make an account" page, and had this weird unsettling sinking feeling, said to myself "I do not want or need this bullshit." and closed the page, and never loo
Hello software programmers; its called regression testing.
Have you ever heard the expression:
"The world is my oyster!"
Facebook says:
"The world is my regression test!"
I think it's ususlly taught in CompSci 101.
Well there’s your problem. It’s not.