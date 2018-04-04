Virgin Hyperloop One Shows Off New Futuristic Travel Pod

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: It's an interesting time for Virgin Hyperloop One, which saw one of its board members arrested on fraud and embezzlement charges in Russia last week and three other high-profile directors departing the board, according to Bloomberg. But that hasn't stopped the futuristic-transport startup from showing off its latest pod prototype, first for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and now for the rest of us via the video above. The charges faced by Russian billionaire and board member Ziyavudin Magomedov are reportedly unrelated to Virgin Hyperloop One, and he is appealing the arrest. The video from Virgin above appears to show a full-size pod prototype on an enclosed test track at the company's test facility in Nevada. How fast it's going is hard to say. So far we've seen the company achieve speeds of 240 miles per hour in tests, or roughly a third of the speed it hopes to eventually achieve.

  • Travel like "SPAM in a can."

    Packed into a windowless pod surrounded by near vacuum with no means of escape if something fucks up. Claustrophobia city, even if there are nice flatscreens to "view" the outside world. If this is the future, then bugger the future with a turbocharged chainsaw.

      So, if you didn't get a windows seat, this is just like your last plane flight? Oh, except that you don't plummet 30,000 feet to a certain death when something "fucks up".

      • I always get a window seat -- I won't book the G-d damn flight if I can't reserve one.
      • (also, 30,000 ft altitude is a feature, safety-wise, not a bug. if something gets fucked, there's often enough time to un-fuck it before you encounter cumulo-granite. not so at 700+ mph 6 inches from hard objects.)
    • except for the no window that is hardly any different from modern air travel. Personally anything that makes the unpleasantness over with faster I will take.

      • You can have a window seat in modern air travel, and you're not going 700 mph a hand's distance from immovable objects.

        Landing and takeoff are also beautiful and kinda fun. Being stuck in a fucking windowless box for an hour has all the charm of traveling in a porta-potty.

  • Finally, they have a tube and a pod? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The real breakthrough is to run the pod in vacuum at high speed safely. All others are just copying the existing products. They made a pod and filmed a cheeky video to show the world? I am not impressed.

    I don't think hyperloop is a good business case because the running cost would be on par with the airplane with much higher infrastructure cost. Yes, you need less fuel to run the pods in the vac. But to maintain the vac, you need energy, a lot of energy. The infrastructure cost would be as high as the norma

