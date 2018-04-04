Virgin Hyperloop One Shows Off New Futuristic Travel Pod (cnet.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: It's an interesting time for Virgin Hyperloop One, which saw one of its board members arrested on fraud and embezzlement charges in Russia last week and three other high-profile directors departing the board, according to Bloomberg. But that hasn't stopped the futuristic-transport startup from showing off its latest pod prototype, first for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and now for the rest of us via the video above. The charges faced by Russian billionaire and board member Ziyavudin Magomedov are reportedly unrelated to Virgin Hyperloop One, and he is appealing the arrest. The video from Virgin above appears to show a full-size pod prototype on an enclosed test track at the company's test facility in Nevada. How fast it's going is hard to say. So far we've seen the company achieve speeds of 240 miles per hour in tests, or roughly a third of the speed it hopes to eventually achieve.
"Virgin
I ain't getting in the thing"
This new pod penetrated the Virgin Hyperloop and ergo it's not a Virgin anymore but just another Hyperloop out there.
Just another entitled techbro board member -- hope he gets a Siberian vacation.
Travel like "SPAM in a can."
Packed into a windowless pod surrounded by near vacuum with no means of escape if something fucks up. Claustrophobia city, even if there are nice flatscreens to "view" the outside world. If this is the future, then bugger the future with a turbocharged chainsaw.
So, if you didn't get a windows seat, this is just like your last plane flight? Oh, except that you don't plummet 30,000 feet to a certain death when something "fucks up".
You can have a window seat in modern air travel, and you're not going 700 mph a hand's distance from immovable objects.
Landing and takeoff are also beautiful and kinda fun. Being stuck in a fucking windowless box for an hour has all the charm of traveling in a porta-potty.
This is the worst hybrid (safety-wise) of high-speed rail and aircraft.
If something on a jet fucks up, the pilots have a few miles to work the problem. This thing will likely hit a wall causing 700mph road rash.
A train doesn't operate in vacuum and isn't running 6" from a wall at all times. If it crashes, you can walk away (assuming you're able to walk) and still breathe.
Plane's default behavior is to descend to denser air. This thing will be stuck in a vacuum until the tubes can be un-evac'ed, which mig
The real breakthrough is to run the pod in vacuum at high speed safely. All others are just copying the existing products. They made a pod and filmed a cheeky video to show the world? I am not impressed.
I don't think hyperloop is a good business case because the running cost would be on par with the airplane with much higher infrastructure cost. Yes, you need less fuel to run the pods in the vac. But to maintain the vac, you need energy, a lot of energy. The infrastructure cost would be as high as the norma