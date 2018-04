One of Estonia's First 'e-Residents' Explains What It Means To Have Digital Citizenship

An anonymous reader shares a report from Quartz, written by Estonian e-Resident April Rinne:In conclusion, Rinne notes the imperfections of the residency: "multiple times I had to disable firewalls to get digital services to work, and the e-Residency team discovered a potential bug in late 2017 which led them to deactivate all ID cards until they could be updated through the internet." All in all the experience has been "useful beyond measure," Rinne writes. "It has enabled me to re-think not only how I work, but also the many ways in which the world of work itself is changing and emerging opportunities for the future."