The Internet Communications Digital Earth United States

One of Estonia's First 'e-Residents' Explains What It Means To Have Digital Citizenship 63

Posted by BeauHD from the show-and-tell dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report from Quartz, written by Estonian e-Resident April Rinne: In 2014, Estonia, a country previously known as much for its national singing revolution as anything else, became the first country in the world to launch an e-Residency program. Once admitted, e-Residents can conduct business worldwide as if they were from Estonia, which is a member of the EU. They are given government-issued digital IDs, can open Estonian bank and securities accounts, form and register Estonian companies, and have a front-row seat as nascent concepts of digital and virtual citizenship evolve. There is no requirement to have a physical presence in Estonia. [...] Three years in, what I find most incredible about e-Residency is that it actually works.

E-Residency was appealing to me for several reasons (none of which include dodging the law, taxes, or other civic responsibilities). I have Finnish heritage and for many years was intrigued by Finland's "smaller neighbor." And, I'd just joined an Estonian startup as an advisor. Becoming an e-Resident would allow me to receive payment from clients in Euros from any company without worrying about currency fluctuations, and to own shares in the company (previously this would have required various administrative work-arounds). [...] At a basic level, e-Residency makes working overall simpler and, ideally, more streamlined. This plays out in many ways, depending on the type of worker or organization. For example, many bona fide small- and mid-sized companies in other regions simply could not get access to European markets. The costs of entry and other requirements made it prohibitively cumbersome. E-Residency gives them a new avenue to do this; they still have to prove their merits, but the playing field is more level. For independent entrepreneurs, especially those working in different countries, Estonia makes the entire process of establishing and maintaining a small business easier, faster and more affordable. In my case, I'm able to transact, bank, and sign documents easily. I still maintain my U.S. presence -- because a non-trivial amount of my portfolio is in the U.S., and I maintain a range of local commitments and community -- but many of my fellow e-Residents have shifted their entire enterprise to Estonia. In conclusion, Rinne notes the imperfections of the residency: "multiple times I had to disable firewalls to get digital services to work, and the e-Residency team discovered a potential bug in late 2017 which led them to deactivate all ID cards until they could be updated through the internet." All in all the experience has been "useful beyond measure," Rinne writes. "It has enabled me to re-think not only how I work, but also the many ways in which the world of work itself is changing and emerging opportunities for the future."

  • "I'm from a land called secret Estonia
    Nobody knows where it's at "

    Anyone who has played Burnout Paradise knows all about Estonia.

    https://youtu.be/K6SvTAzZlLw [youtu.be]

  • So does that mean I could work in any EU country for an unlimited amount of time?

    • Re:In the EU (Score:5, Informative)

      by iamagloworm ( 816661 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @12:11AM (#56385037)
      No. "NB! Please be aware that e-Residency does not confer citizenship, tax residency, residence or right of entry to Estonia or to the European Union. It is not a visa or residence permit. The e-Resident digi-ID card is not a physical identification or a travel document, and does not display a photo." https://apply.gov.ee/ [apply.gov.ee]

      • Ah. so less useful. Also, you have to be fingerprinted. I'm not sure why, but it certainly seems creepy - especially given India's breeches.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Shame because a lot of British people looking to retain EU citizenship would have jumped at that. Maybe that's why they limited it, they don't want waves of British e-refugees flooding them like the Irish have seen.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Mjlner ( 609829 )

          Shame because a lot of British people looking to retain EU citizenship would have jumped at that. Maybe that's why they limited it, they don't want waves of British e-refugees flooding them like the Irish have seen.

          Close, but no cigar. Estonia's e-residency has been around for quite some time before the Brits took leave of their senses.

      • Please be aware that e-Residency does not confer citizenship, tax residency, residence or right of entry to Estonia or to the European Union.

        And they made Elbonia pay for it.

  • Beware Estonia's dark side (Score:5, Funny)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @12:27AM (#56385059)

    Inner-city neighborhoods crammed with illegal e-aliens running cheap PCs, chattering away in Visual Basic ("Build the firewall!"). Coal-fueled mob servers churning out Bitcoin. Dismal landfills overflowing with the world's discarded ones and zeros. Homeless burned-out developers wearing bubble wrap against the winter chill, huddled around flaming barrels of obsolete O'Reilly Manual editions.

    For every digital heaven, there's a digital hell.

  • So (Score:3, Interesting)

    by jawtheshark ( 198669 ) * <slashdot@jawthes[ ]k.com ['har' in gap]> on Thursday April 05, 2018 @03:46AM (#56385363) Homepage Journal
    Truly just a question: How proprietary is it exactly? Most solutions I've seen for all this stuff are highly proprietary and usually don't play well with Linux (or even macOS). Did Estonia solve this? My country also had the ambition to become a leader in digital identities. Their Gemalto-based signing cards/sticks sucked donkeys balls, and only ever correctly worked on Windows and that only if you kept the balance between up-to-date and working software just right.

    By now, the whole country has basically been forced to get a 2FA Token (which you can only use for banking or state stuff, it's not as if I can couple it to auth to my ssh servers). Technically they call it a signing server token, so - if I understand it correctly - a server signs on your behalf if you authenticate right. It is also immensely funny when their service is down.

    At least that thing works with non-Microsoft systems, so that's good.

  • I first welcomed Estonia's online program, which is truly unique and remarkable. It's very modern. But over the time, I've become more wary of it.

    The problem is that like for all Baltic country's the biggest threat for Estonia is currently Russia - which has unfortunately demonstrated multiple times recently that they have no moral problems with invading neighbouring countries, undermining their political system, or annexing large parts of them. NATO can protect Estonia against a physical attack, although i

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by mybeat ( 1516477 )

      what a load of crap.

      • Re:Modern but also kind of risky (Score:5, Insightful)

        by dunkelfalke ( 91624 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @05:12AM (#56385521)

        Russia won't invade Estonia - the country is simply not important enough. But there has been a political pissing contest between Estonia and Russia for over two decades, so Russia hacking Estonian systems for the sole purpose of annoying the Estonian government is a perfectly realistic scenario.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ( 4475953 )

          Russia has invaded Georgia and split off part of it, invaded Ukraine and annexed a large part of it, and there is also Transistria, a charming military nostalgia self-proclaimed republic that split off from Moldavia and is directly subsidized and indirectly administered by Russia. So yeah, Russia could invade Estonia any time if they weren't in the NATO. You'd need to be blind on both eyes to not see that.

          • Do yourself a favour and go educate yourself a little bit to see what actually happened.
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

            Estonia, on the other hand, is a stable country that had no civil war, no real rebellion and no real reason for rebellion as well - even though they treat their minorities like crap, their standard of living is still the best among the former Soviet republics, which sort of balances it out.

            And as for being blind on both eye

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by ( 4475953 )

              I wasn't relying on hearsay, I was listing facts.

        • Look at a map. If Russia invades Estonia the Baltic fleet is not as bottle up as it is now, and NATO forces are much further away from the second largest city in the Russian Federation. It is of huge strategic importance to them in a war.

          • You do realise that the Baltic fleet is headquartered in Kaliningrad, right? Invading Estonia would not make the fleet any less bottled up and besides all the Soviet naval facilities in Paldiski are long gone.

        • Russia won't invade Estonia - the country is simply not important enough.

          I speak Russian really well (not fluent, but really good nonetheless) and I spent a good deal of time in Ukraine in the previous decade. I definitely understand the region more than most here. While they may not invade Estonia, it will have nothing at all to do with how important it is or isn't. That's not a consideration. Putin simply wants to reacquire as much of the former USSR as he reasonably can or turn those nations into something like tributary states (ie. Belarus) or anti-Western allies (more

          • Well, gee, I speak Russian really well, too (and I am actually fluent, my Russian is not much worse than my English) and I have spent some time in the Ukraine as well, exactly three years ago, as it is.

            Why exactly do you think that your understanding of the region is better than mine? Especially since I do realise that the main thing that broke up the USSR were the numerous ethnic conflicts, hence it would not make any sense whatsoever to reacquire as much of the former USSR as possible, but you, on the oth

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by wisse ( 398347 )

          Which is why the Estonians founded a "digital embassy" with a full backup of the (digital) country. Even if the russians do invade or bring the system down it is a matter of switching to the digital embassy in Luxemburg.

  • .... like in digital anal exam.

  • Available in other countries as well (Score:3)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Thursday April 05, 2018 @08:29AM (#56385923)

    I live in Belgium, but have a bank account in Spain as well as in Belgium because I have property there. Bit easier that way (although I could do it without it).
    To be able to open a bank account, you need to have an NIE (National number). That you request at the embassy and 6 weeks later you get your number. With that you can do anything you like, regardless of where you live.
    OTOH my sister who lives in Germany wanted to open a bank account in Belgium, but the bank demanded that you had an address in Belgium. I have not asked other banks, as the need for it has past, but it might also depend on the bank.

    I imagine the reason they have it in Spain is because many people buy holiday homes. while they live in e.g. Germany or the UK.

    More explanation about the NIE can be found here [exteriores.gob.es]

    It is not 100% digital as you still need to fill out papers, but afterwards it is just a PDF with a number on it.

    For those in the US about the banking. Transfering money from one EU account to another will cost no money (unless you want it extremely fast) and will take 2 to 3 days. That to anywere in the SEPA zone [wikipedia.org]. (Not identical to the EURO zone, nor to the EU zone.

    That is yet another reason why we do not use checks. That does not mean checks are not used at all anymore, but they are used mainly for larger amounts. e.g. when you sell a house in Spain, you will get a verified bank check that you take to the bank.This mainly so all can be done at the same day at the notary with the handing over of keys and ownership.

    • That is yet another reason why we do not use checks.

      I think you'll find that a lot of people in Europe use plenty of checks when banking. However, cheques are becoming a lot rarer.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by houghi ( 78078 )

        That is why I put an example as to when it will be used. There will be other cases.They are still legal, but it is like saying that the car has replaced horses and you counter with the fact that people still ride horses.
        Using the word 'plenty' is correct if you are talking about fixed numbers. Ther will be hundreds, if not thousands per day. If you look at percentages of transactions, this is so low that 'not being used' is an acceptable usage of the English language.

