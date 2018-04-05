AI Experts Boycott South Korean University Over 'Killer Robots' (bbc.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a report: Leading AI experts have boycotted a South Korean university over a partnership with weapons manufacturer Hanwha Systems. More than 50 AI researchers from 30 countries signed a letter expressing concern about its plans to develop artificial intelligence for weapons. In response, the university said it would not be developing "autonomous lethal weapons." The boycott comes ahead of a UN meeting to discuss killer robots. Shin Sung-chul, president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist), said: "I reaffirm once again that Kaist will not conduct any research activities counter to human dignity including autonomous weapons lacking meaningful human control. Kaist is significantly aware of ethical concerns in the application of all technologies including artificial intelligence."
Asimov rolls in his grave
Maybe it's not the first law they broke...
Asimov rolls in his grave
Reminds me of a 1st season ST:NG episode, the Arsenal of Freedom
Design one that will penetrate even the most robust faraday cage.
So when AQ deploys a killbot on Wall Street, are we going to self-nuke NYC?
First law of war on the battlefield...
Modern wars are not fought on "battlefields".
blast an EMP over enemy lines. take out central command.
There are no "lines" and there is no "central command".
You play way too many video games.
There is excellent computer vision algorithms (e.g. in automotive industry) that can detect and track humans (even partially obscured) with great accuracy.
There is excellent robot technology available (just look at Boston, or your average drone manufacturer).
And there is no lack of "aim and fire" technology from the e.g. north american continent.
It is not all that difficult to assemble these pieces into a nightmarish unit. You can already now see (rather harmless soft air gun) prototypes of this on YouTube.
Replace the light with lead:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Also in the US, we're so used to DARPA having funded cool projects. It's the last thing US-based researchers would want to boycott.
For those of you outside the US, DARPA means Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and it falls under the purview of the Department of Defense.
... then either they're incredibly naive or just stupid. Either way, I wonder if they're the sort of people to be working on a paradigm changing technology since clearly their understanding of human nature and what it will do with powerful technology is left severely wanting.
"If Western, relatively free countries don't do this stuff to keep ahead, the less ethical non-free countries will beat everyone to it. "
And fuckwit CEOs in various corps virtually gave china the technology to do it by outsourcing manufacturing and effectively paying the chinese to improve their technological abilities. All to save a bit of cash and increase shareholder value.
So, people just won't develop this military tech, because peace? Got it.
No, we need to develop it, first, fastest, and best. And develop AI powered countermeasures too.
So, people just won't develop this military tech, because peace? Got it.
They say "To Err is Human, To really fowl things up you need a Computer" Can you imagine trying to debug that!??!?
No, we need to develop it, first, fastest, and best. And develop AI powered countermeasures too.
Of we go then, what could possibly go wrong?
Since the dawn of AI, it was funded, and still is, by the military at all universities. The technology researched and further developed by larger corporations has been both lethal and non-lethal. Usually the university does the basic research and the company adds to it.
So now some new AI hotheads are protesting developing AI (i.e. technology) that will be used in military weapons?
Technology is neither good or bad, it's how you apply it. Anyone can take the research done by a university and apply it to weapo