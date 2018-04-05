AI Experts Boycott South Korean University Over 'Killer Robots'

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Leading AI experts have boycotted a South Korean university over a partnership with weapons manufacturer Hanwha Systems. More than 50 AI researchers from 30 countries signed a letter expressing concern about its plans to develop artificial intelligence for weapons. In response, the university said it would not be developing "autonomous lethal weapons." The boycott comes ahead of a UN meeting to discuss killer robots. Shin Sung-chul, president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kaist), said: "I reaffirm once again that Kaist will not conduct any research activities counter to human dignity including autonomous weapons lacking meaningful human control. Kaist is significantly aware of ethical concerns in the application of all technologies including artificial intelligence."

  • Asimov rolls in his grave

  • You know what will take out robots, right ? Design one that will penetrate even the most robust faraday cage. First law of war on the battlefield... blast an EMP over enemy lines. take out central command.

    • Design one that will penetrate even the most robust faraday cage.

      So when AQ deploys a killbot on Wall Street, are we going to self-nuke NYC?

      First law of war on the battlefield...

      Modern wars are not fought on "battlefields".

      blast an EMP over enemy lines. take out central command.

      There are no "lines" and there is no "central command".

      You play way too many video games.

  • There is excellent computer vision algorithms (e.g. in automotive industry) that can detect and track humans (even partially obscured) with great accuracy.
    There is excellent robot technology available (just look at Boston, or your average drone manufacturer).
    And there is no lack of "aim and fire" technology from the e.g. north american continent.

    It is not all that difficult to assemble these pieces into a nightmarish unit. You can already now see (rather harmless soft air gun) prototypes of this on YouTube.

  • They won't be developing "autonomous lethal weapons." They'll merely be developing autonomous technology for a company that makes lethal weapons. Nothing to see here, move along.

  • ... then either they're incredibly naive or just stupid. Either way, I wonder if they're the sort of people to be working on a paradigm changing technology since clearly their understanding of human nature and what it will do with powerful technology is left severely wanting.

  • So, people just won't develop this military tech, because peace? Got it.

    No, we need to develop it, first, fastest, and best. And develop AI powered countermeasures too.

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      So, people just won't develop this military tech, because peace? Got it.

      They say "To Err is Human, To really fowl things up you need a Computer" Can you imagine trying to debug that!??!?

      No, we need to develop it, first, fastest, and best. And develop AI powered countermeasures too.

      Of we go then, what could possibly go wrong?

  • That's like almost a statistically relevant number in a population of 1,000. I guess since the world is 7 billion people though, these 50 don't really register. But wait, you say. Not all 7 billion are AI experts! Well, there are 10,000+ people that could be labeled that, so it's still not statistically relevant.

  • Since the dawn of AI, it was funded, and still is, by the military at all universities. The technology researched and further developed by larger corporations has been both lethal and non-lethal. Usually the university does the basic research and the company adds to it.
    So now some new AI hotheads are protesting developing AI (i.e. technology) that will be used in military weapons?
    Technology is neither good or bad, it's how you apply it. Anyone can take the research done by a university and apply it to weapo

